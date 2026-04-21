MLB Injury Report: Edwin Díaz set to miss three months, Mick Abel’s breakout halted by elbow injury

This week, the closer landscape got even more difficult to navigate with Edwin Díaz, Jhoan Duran, and Daniel Palencia landing on the injured list. Mick Abel’s strong run was halted by an elbow injury. And Sonny Gray is set to miss some time following his exit from Monday’s Patriots’ Day game. Let’s break it all down as we run through the relevant injury news around baseball.

⚾️ Baseball is back! MLB returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026! In addition to becoming the exclusive home of Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports will broadcast MLB Sunday Leadoff, “Opening Day” and Labor Day primetime games, the first round of the MLB Draft, the entire Wild Card round of the postseason, and much more.

Ryan Pepiot (hip)

Pepiot’s situation has seemed to progressively worsen since landing on the injured list with right hip inflammation just before the start of the season. He wasn’t expected to need much time, but then he was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week after it was determined he’d need a little more time. On Monday, manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Pepiot felt instability in his hip while playing catch. While not calling it a setback, it certainly isn’t encouraging news. At this point, even a return in late May when eligible seems unlikely.

Action: Droppable in 12-team and shallower without an IL spot

Edwin Díaz (elbow)

The writing was on the wall for this one. Díaz had raised the concerns of manager Dave Roberts as he was displaying diminished velocity in the early going. He had nine days between appearances before giving up three runs with no outs against the Rockies on Sunday. The Dodgers placed him on the 15-day injured list on Monday with loose bodies in his right elbow. He’s to undergo surgery to correct the issue and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three months. It’s yet another blow that affects the closer landscape. The team will likely rely on a combination of Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, and Blake Treinen to close out games.

Action: Droppable in all leagues without an IL spot; add Tanner Scott

Jhoan Duran (oblique)

This one came as a surprise on Saturday. The Phillies placed Duran on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, retroactive to April 15. The fact that Duran was one of the only elite closers pitching well so far deals a big blow to a tumultuous closer landscape. The 28-year-old right-hander missed about a month with an oblique strain in 2024. We’re probably looking at a similar timeline here. Brad Keller was named as the most likely candidate to see most save chances in Duran’s absence.

Action: Hold in all formats; add Brad Keller

Daniel Palencia (oblique)

Palencia was another closer we lost to a left oblique strain. He landed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 14. He had only made five appearances this season and reportedly felt the injury occur while throwing last Wednesday. According to manager Craig Counsell, Palencia threw a bullpen on Friday that went well, but still felt the issue while running. There’s no timeline for a return, but it doesn’t seem like a high-grade issue that will keep Palencia out long term. Caleb Thielbar earned the first save chance without Palencia and could be in line to get most of the ninth-inning work.

Action: Hold in all formats; add Caleb Thielbar

Mick Abel (elbow)

News hit Monday morning that Abel was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. It’s incredibly unfortunate, as the 24-year-old right-hander was making real strides on the mound, tossing 13 shutout innings with 16 strikeouts over his last two starts. Initial reports suggest the injury isn’t thought to be too serious, though you take that with a grain of salt. Hopefully, Abel isn’t facing a lengthy absence, but I’d still expect him to be sidelined for at least a few weeks.

Action: Hold in all formats

Brenden Donovan (quad)

Donovan left Friday’s contest against the Rangers with left hip tightness and sat out the following two games before ultimately landing on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. It seems unlikely to be a lengthy absence. Still, it’s a tough blow after the 29-year-old infielder got off to a hot start, slashing .304/.437/.518 with three homers, eight RBI, and one steal through 18 games.

Action: Hold in all formats

Sonny Gray (hamstring)

Gray departed Monday’s game against the Tigers in the third inning after a visit from the athletic trainer. He got off one pitch with the trainer and left in frustration with hamstring tightness. The 36-year-old right-hander will get an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity, but the team has already decided he will need at least a minimum stint on the injured list. Gray likened the injury to the hamstring strains he suffered in 2022 and 2024, both of which sidelined him for 2-3 weeks. We should know more about the severity in the next day or two. Gray’s injury could open the door for top prospect Payton Tolle. The 23-year-old left-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 19/4 K/BB ratio across 15 innings in Triple-A and will be a must-add if he gets the nod for a few starts in the majors.

Action: Hold in all formats; add Payton Tolle

Sonny Gray left his start with an injury in the third inning pic.twitter.com/UicnwehDDy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 20, 2026

Jeremy Peña (hamstring)

Peña did some running on Monday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He’s eligible to return as soon as Friday, though that will depend on how he progresses over the rest of the week. The team may also want him to get some time on a minor league rehab assignment. It would make sense given his slow start and time missed late in spring due to a fractured finger.

Action: Hold in all formats

Edwin Uceta (shoulder)

Uceta had been working his way back from a shoulder impingement he suffered this spring before he was shut down on Monday with a new shoulder strain. He’ll stop throwing for 2-3 weeks before he’s reevaluated. Uceta was expected to join the late-inning mix, but it looks like Bryan Baker will have a little more leash on the closer role.

Action: Droppable in all formats

Brent Rooker (oblique)

Rooker had begun to ramp up his activity level over the weekend after he was sidelined with a right oblique strain earlier this month. Monday, he began a hitting progression. There’s still no timetable for a return, but it’s certainly a good sign that he’s advancing in his recovery. An early May return seems possible.

Action: Hold in all formats

Juan Soto (calf)

Soto remains on track to return to the Mets sometime during the team’s homestand that runs from Tuesday through next Thursday, April 30. Though the timing of the latest update seems to indicate he could be activated during the first half of the homestand. It’ll be a much-needed return for both the Mets and fantasy managers. Soto’s activation could move any one of Carson Benge, Brett Baty, or Mark Vientos out of the everyday lineup.

Action: Celebrate

Jorge Polanco (wrist)

It seems Polanco has been dealing with a variety of ailments since the start of the season. He had been playing through an Achilles issue earlier this month and was finally placed on the injured list on April 15 with a right wrist contusion. There’s no timetable for a return, but the 32-year-old first baseman will get the required time he needs to get right. His absence leaves the door open for Brett Baty or Mark Vientos at first base, though both have been struggling at the plate.

Action: Hold in 12-team leagues and deeper

George Springer (toe)

Springer was throwing for the first time on Monday since breaking his toe, along with other mobility activities. Manager John Schneider said “It would be great if he was ready on Friday.” The Blue Jays start a three-game series against the Guardians in Toronto.

