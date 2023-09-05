Pickups of the Day: Calling on Canha

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features a starter with an interesting schedule down the stretch for Arizona and a hot-hitting outfielder in Milwaukee.

Mark Canha, 1B/OF, Brewers

Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

While the Brewers sit in first place in the NL Central, their offense hasn’t necessarily lit the world on fire. They have relied on their pitching to carry them throughout the season. However, Mark Canha has been white-hot at the plate recently and could be an excellent pickup off the waiver wire. Over the last 30 days, Canha is hitting .313/.398/.513 with three homers and 16 RBI across 93 plate appearances, and only William Contreras has been the better Brewer at the plate over that time period. The Brewers face the Pirates and Yankees this week and the only pitcher they are scheduled to face that you should be scared of is the favorite for the AL Cy Young, Gerrit Cole. The following week they face off against the Marlins and Nationals, so there should be plenty of runs scored by the Brewers over the next two weeks. While Canha won’t carry you in over the fence power, fantasy managers should consider running with whoever is hot at the plate, especially those in deeper five outfielder leagues.

Zach Davies, SP, Diamondbacks

Available in 98 percent of Yahoo leagues

With the fantasy baseball season in its final month, fantasy managers in roto leagues begin targeting categories in which they can quickly gain a few points so they can continue to upward-track up the standings. Fantasy managers in head-to-head leagues are scouring the waiver wire looking for excellent matchups for their championship run. If you are looking for some cheap wins, Zach Davies has an excellent schedule for the subsequent two scoring periods. He faces the Rockies at home on Wednesday, followed by a two-step against the Mets and Cubs the following week. Davies missed over a month this summer with a hamstring strain but has kept the Diamondbacks in contention for a Wild Card spot since returning. In his first two starts back, Davies has a 1.64 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 11/3 K/BB ratio to go along with a victory over the Orioles on September 1st. Over the last 30 days, the Rockies have had the second-worst offense, and while the Mets have been better, the lineup can go cold at the dish on any given night. If you are win-seeking, as I am doing in quite a few leagues, Davies is the pitcher I’m streaming for the next two weeks.