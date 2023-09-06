Pickups of the Day: Canha Can Help

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to explore a veteran outfielder that has made a resurgence since his deadline deal and another strong streaming option for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Mark Canha, OF/1B, Brewers

Available in 84 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Mark Canha relevant from a fantasy perspective, but since his trade to the Brewers something has lit a fire in the 34-year-old outfielder.

He’s found himself in the Brewers’ lineup on a nightly basis and has turned into a very solid contributor. In 30 games since the trade from the Mets, Canha is slashing a healthy .294/.381/.451 with three homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and one swipe. That doesn’t even take into account his struggles in the immediate aftermath of the trade. If we just look at the past 17 games, Canha has been lighting the world on fire to the tune of .356/.449/.576 with most of that total production – three homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base.

He plays in a favorable home ballpark and has found himself hitting near the middle of the Brewers’ lineup on most nights. He’s got eligibility at first base and in the outfield and just could be a solid streaming option as fantasy managers try to lock down titles over the final month of the regular season.

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.95 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Available in 73 percent of Yahoo leagues

While he doesn’t have the highest prospect pedigree of all the intriguing young arms that have made their way through the Tigers’ system in recent years – and his strikeout upside is sorely lacking – Matt Manning has actually done a terrific job when he has actually been able to take the hill.

Injuries have limited him to just 14 starts on the season, but during that time he has registered a 3.62 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and a 49/20 K/BB ratio across 77 innings. When we narrow the focus a bit, he has been even better as of late – with a minuscule 0.38 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over 23 2/3 frames over his last four starts. During that stretch, he has gone at least 5 1/3 innings in each start (and six or more in his last three) – while allowing a total of just one run, a solo homer against the Guardians on August 19.

Most of his struggles this season have come against left-handed hitters – which bodes well for Wednesday’s matchup since the Yankees’ lineup is overloaded with right-handed hitters. He’s not going to rack up a huge strikeout total, but his chances of delivering a quality start are high with solid win equity as well. As a streaming option at this point of the season, you can’t ask for a whole lot more.