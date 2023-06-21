Pickups of the Day: Let’s Get Those K’s, Woo!

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to examine a premium strikeout artist that is criminally under-rostered in Yahoo leagues and a hot-hitting outfielder that should be mashing home runs for your squad.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

I’ll be honest, I was flabbergasted when I saw that Woo was only rostered in 12 percent of all Yahoo leagues. That’s lunacy. Even in the shallowest of mixed leagues, fantasy managers are generally always on the hunt for strikeout upside – and Woo has that in spades.

Yes, he struggled through his first two big league starts – though he still posted an 11/2 K/BB ratio across 6 2/3 innings. He was outstanding in his third start though, racking up nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings of two-run baseball against the White Sox – flashing the type of dominant potential that he possesses.

The strikeouts are going to be there, and with a 20/2 K/BB ratio you shouldn’t be concerned of any WHIP risk with this 23-year-old right-hander. He’s set to take on the Yankees in New York on Thursday, then draws a premium matchup against the Nationals next Tuesday followed by a two-start week that includes at the Giants and at the Astros. He’ll absolutely deliver a boost in the strikeout category – and could very well develop into a mixed-league rotation fixture for the duration of the 2023 season.

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

Available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues

Today we’re going to take a look at a hot-hitting outfielder who is rostered in just under 50 percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment – but who should be rostered in many more with the way he has been destroying the baseball.

If you glance at Eddie Rosario ‘s season line, it isn’t overwhelming. He’s slashing a respectable .271/.311/.520 with 13 homers, 37 RBI and one stolen base. It’s good production, but not the terrific, have-to-have it type of production that you’d need in shallower mixed leagues.

He has always been a streaky hitter though, and it’s time to ride the wave while you can. Since the calendar flipped to June, Rosario is slashing .362/.422/.845 with eight long balls and 19 RBI in just 15 games. He’s locked into a spot in one of the top offenses in all of baseball – and has a 30+ homer, 100+ RBI season on his resume, so it’s not like this production is coming out of nowhere.

Get in while the getting is good.

Download the Rotoworld App to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts, track your favorite players, as well as read articles and player cards. Get it here!

