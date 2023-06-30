Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today’s edition features the emergence of a strikeout artist in Detroit and a journeyman reserve outfielder pushing for everyday at-bats for New York.

Reese Olson, SP, Tigers

Available in 93 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Tigers and fantasy managers caught a break, metaphorically speaking, when X-rays came back negative after Olson was struck by a comebacker on the left knee during the second inning of Thursday afternoon’s start against the Rangers. The 23-year-old right-hander was merely diagnosed with a contusion and is likely to make his next start on Wednesday against the floundering Athletics in Detroit. It’s obviously an extremely tasty matchup and Olson has had a ton of success lately, recording at least eight strikeouts in each of his previous two starts prior to his latest injury-shortened outing. The key to his success is an elite 3,000 rpm slider that pairs expertly with a mid-90’s fastball. That combination generated an eye-popping 13 swinging strikes last Saturday during a masterful nine-strikeout effort against the division-rival Twins. If he’s healthy, there’s a ton to like with Olson’s profile from an arsenal standpoint, and he’s poised for success next week against one of the weakest big-league lineups in recent memory. He’s worthy of a speculative roster spot in all fantasy formats until further notice.

Tommy Pham, OF, Mets

Available in 83 percent of Yahoo leagues

It’s fair to say that fantasy managers didn’t exactly have lofty expectations for Pham when he signed with the Mets as a fourth outfielder during the offseason, but he’s quietly emerged as a strong fantasy contributor over the last few weeks, batting .329 (27-for-82) with five homers, 17 RBI and four stolen bases across 23 games since June 1. There haven’t been a ton of bright spots of late for the Mets, but Pham’s hot streak has led to him starting 19 consecutive games since June 8. It’s becoming abundantly clear that manager Buck Showalter wants his bat in the lineup everyday and he still has enough left in the tank to make an impact for fantasy managers, especially in deeper mixed leagues.