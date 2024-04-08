Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: April 8

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

1. Jackson Holliday, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 9 G, .342/.490/.605, 2 HR, 1 SB, 11 BB, 8 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

A scorching hot start for Holliday, which should come to the surprise of absolutely no one. The 20-year-old isn’t hitting the ball over the fence on a consistent basis — not that a 30-homer pace is anything to sneeze at — but four doubles in 38 at-bats tells you that he’s not just dinking and dunking the baseball in the International League. Holiday has played second base in seven-of-nine games with Norfolk, and that’s the position that creates the most obvious path for MLB playing time. It just seems like a matter of when — not if — Holliday is playing up the middle for the Orioles in 2024.

2. Junior Caminero, INF, Tampa Bay Rays

2024 stats: 3 G, .333/.429/.583, 1 HR, 1 SB, 2 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Durham.

Caminero is currently on the Triple-A injured list while dealing with a left quad strain. The good news is that the injury is being described as “mild” and there’s believe that he’ll be able to come off the IL in the coming days. With the potential ability to hit for average and power at an elite level, Caminero is still worth rostering in my humble estimation, but managers are going to have to be a little more patient than anticipated.

3. James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 3 G, .350/.519/.500, 0 HR, 0 SB, 5 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Rochester.

Wood and the Red Wings saw several games rained out last week, but he was able to reach in all three contests he did play in, including a three-reach game against Lehigh Valley on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 outfielder hasn’t put the ball over the fence just yet, but it’s only a matter of time. Wood is one of the most complete outfield prospects in baseball, and it’d be a major upset if he wasn’t playing everyday with the Nationals this summer. It’d be upsetting to me, anyway.

4. Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 2 G, 6 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 HR allowed, 1 BB, 11 SO for Triple-A Indianapolis.

It’s tough to be much better than Skenes has been in his first two starts with Indianapolis. The first-overall pick of last year’s draft allowed just a hit and walk while striking out five over three scoreless innings against Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. The only reason for concern here is that Skenes is clearly having his innings monitored — and justifiably so — and it’s possible he’ll have a similar role when the Pirates do decide to promote him this summer. With his ability to miss bats and throw his entire arsenal for strikes, he’s still someone fantasy managers have to have on their radar.

5. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 9 G, .265/.306/.529, 1 HR, 4 SB, 2 BB, 6 SO at Triple-A Iowa.

Even after going hitless in his final two games, Crow-Armstrong put together a strong first full week, including a 3-for-5 game with a homer and a steal Thursday against Triple-A Toledo. The 22-year-old outfielder has plus-plus speed and is tapping into his power at a rapid rate, and the ability to make hard contact all over the field adds to the potential fantasy intrigue. There’s no guarantee Crow-Armstrong is up soon, but he has the upside to be worth the wait.

6. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 9 G, .462/.522/1.026, 6 HR, 0 SB, 5 BB, 8 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Yep, those are real numbers. Kjerstad went hitless Sunday to end his eight-game hitting streak, but it was still a spectacular week that saw the 25-year-old homer in four-straight contests — two of those seeing him going deep twice. There’s no room for Kjerstad right now, but if this keeps up, he’s going to force Baltimore’s hands. The talent is here for him to help in several categories.

7. Tyler Black, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: 8 G, .250/.324/.344, 0 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 8 SO at Triple-A Nashville.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Black, but it’s hard to be too concerned over 32 at-bats. That’s especially true for a player that stole 55 bags with a .930 OPS while reaching Triple-A in 2023, and one who has the tools to hit for average and swipe bags at the highest level. Black will need to start hitting at some point — obvious point is obvious — but he’s absolutely a name that needs to be on fantasy manager’s radars for 2024.

8. Coby Mayo, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2024 stats: 9 G, .390/.457/.634, 2 HR, 1 SB, 4 BB, 15 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

If there’s a nitpick here, it’s that Mayo’s contact issues are a smidgen concerning in the early portion of the campaign. If there’s a counterpoint to that complaint, just look at the numbers above sans the strikeouts. Mayo being third among Orioles on this list is a good reminder that if you can go see a Norfolk Tides game if you’re in the area, heck, even if you’re not. Mayo has immense power, and despite the swing-and-miss, there’s enough hard contact to dream on a decent average as well.

9. Ricky Tiedemann, LHP, Toronto Blue Jays

2024 stats: 2 G, 4.1 IP, 6.23 ERA, 1 HR allowed, 6 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Buffalo.

Tiedemann couldn’t get out of the second inning in his second start of the season, and he walked four without picking up a strikeout. Not ideal, but nothing to be overly concerned about. The southpaw has some of the best stuff at the highest levels, and despite his struggles to begin 2024, he generally throws his arsenal for strikes. Tiedemann has a great chance of making his debut in 2024, and a great chance of helping fantasy managers in the process.

10. Brooks Lee, INF, Minnesota Twins

2024 stats: Has not played — Injury.

Lee hasn’t had a chance to make his season debut yet, as he’s currently dealing with back spasms and likely won’t be back for the Twins until May. He still deserves a spot on this list as an infielder who hits from the left side with a plus hit-tool, above-average power and enough speed to provide double-digit steal rates. Lee doesn’t have the upside of some of the other prospects on this list or some names below, but his advanced skill set deserves fantasy attention.

Also considered: Jefferson Quero, C, Milwaukee Brewers; Orelvis Martinez, 3B, Toronto Blue Jays; Marco Luciano, SS, San Francisco Giants; Colson Montgomery, SS, Chicago White Sox; Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs; Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians