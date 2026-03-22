No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 7 Kentucky NCAA Tournament predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets

Purdue takes the court Sunday in St. Louis against Miami (FL) as nearly a double-digit favorite after a dominant 104-71 opening-round victory over Queens. The Boilermakers are currently on a five-game winning streak and feature one of the most efficient offenses in college basketball history, led by the NCAA’s all-time assist leader, Braden Smith. A victory on Sunday would not only secure a third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance for the program but also mark Head Coach Matt Painter’s 500th win at Purdue.

Miami is in the Round of 32 following a convincing 80-66 win over Missouri, demonstrating the quick turnaround achieved under first-year head coach Jai Lucas. The Hurricanes feature a good inside outside game led by Malik Reneau in the paint and point guard Tre Donaldson on the perimeter. Donaldson was everywhere in the opening round where he tallied 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

This game may well come down to Purdue’s ability to knock down perimeter shots vs. Miami’s inability to defend beyond the arc. The Hurricanes rank 319th nationally in three-point defense since January, a vulnerability that could be exploited by a Boilermaker squad shooting 38.5% from deep. To pull the upset, Miami will need to leverage their advantage in two-point field goal percentage and hope Purdue’s shooters have an off night, while also improving on a shaky 59% free-throw performance Friday.

This is the third meeting between these schools but first since 2020. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 and a date against the winner of Texas and Gonzaga.

Lets take a closer look at this Round 2 matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Purdue vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 12:10PM EST

12:10PM EST Site: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center City: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Network/Streaming: CBS

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Game Odds: Purdue vs. Miami (FL)

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Purdue Boilermakers (-340), Miami Hurricanes (+270)

Purdue Boilermakers (-340), Miami Hurricanes (+270) Spread: Purdue -7.5

Purdue -7.5 Total: 147.5 Points

This game opened Purdue -7.5 with the Total set at 149.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NCAA Basketball schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Purdue vs. Miami (FL)

Purdue Boilermakers

G C.J. Cox

G Braden Smith

G Fletcher Loyer

F Trey Kaufman-Renn

C Oscar Cluff

Miami Hurricanes

G Tre Donaldson

G Dante Allen

F Shelton Henderson

F Malik Reneau

C Ernest Udeh Jr.

Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player? Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss the best ways to go about betting the Most Outstanding Player in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Important stats, trends and insights: Purdue vs. Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) is 19-15 ATS overall this season

Purdue is 16-20 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 20 of Miami’s 34 games this season (20-14)

The OVER has cashed in only 18 of Purdue’s 36 games this season (18-18)

Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 25 points in the win over Queens Friday

scored 25 points in the win over Queens Friday Miami played just 6 players for all but 6 minutes of their first round game

Rotoworld Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Purdue and Miami (FL):

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Purdue -7.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on Purdue -7.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 147.5

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