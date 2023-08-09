Top-500 Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Redraft fantasy baseball is a fun and exciting adventure. At the draft table, you select a group of players that you think are going to have the best season. From week to week, the goal is simple: get the player you think gives you the best chance of improving your team. You pore over week-to-week matchups, who is running hot or cold and sometimes just going with what your gut says, but dynasty baseball is an entirely different puzzle. Not only do you have the same debates that redraft fantasy managers face, but you also have to consider how you are building your team for the long-term. It reminds me of one of those ‘choose your own adventure’ Goosebumps books when I was a kid.
Push the chips in: Turn to page 98
Complete a full rebuild: Turn to page 182
However, creating a dynasty list is a challenging endeavor. There are so many particulars to consider: league size, league type, league categories, etc. I could go on and on. To give you a peek behind the curtain, here are a few notes before digging into the list.
- This list is based on a three-year window. During my time playing this format, I have, sadly, seen many leagues fold after only three or four years. That is why you see some older players like Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge ranked in the top 25. However, you will see some very young players like Ethan Salas and Sebastian Walcott in the Top 300. Chances are incredibly slim that these players will be in the majors in three years. However, these are the types of prospects that can be used as trade pieces, which boosts their overall value.
- These ranks are arranged for a standard 12-team roto format with weekly moves. However, I feel that this list can be used in shallower and deeper formats pretty interchangeably.
- Finally, Shohei Ohtani is considered one player. If this list were for a daily transaction league, he would have been my number one player. If he were two separate players, the hitter version would rank right behind Elly De La Cruz at number 27, while the pitcher version would come in right behind Framber Valdez at number 33.
|My Rank
|Name
|Team
|Age
|Position
|1
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Braves
|25
|OF
|2
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|22
|OF
|3
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|29
|DH
|4
|Julio Rodríguez
|Mariners
|22
|OF
|5
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|24
|OF
|6
|Juan Soto
|Padres
|24
|OF
|7
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|26
|OF
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|26
|OF
|9
|Wander Franco
|Rays
|22
|SS
|10
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|24
|1B
|11
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|31
|OF
|12
|Spencer Strider
|Braves
|24
|P
|13
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|28
|1B
|14
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|30
|OF
|15
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|23
|SS
|16
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|21
|3B
|17
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|25
|SS
|18
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|30
|3B
|19
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|29
|SS
|20
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|26
|3B
|21
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|33
|1B
|22
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|32
|P
|23
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|30
|DH
|24
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|26
|3B
|25
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|22
|3B
|26
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|27
|P
|27
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|29
|1B
|28
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|28
|P
|29
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|28
|OF
|30
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|19
|SS
|31
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|32
|P
|32
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|29
|P
|33
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|25
|OF
|34
|Adley Rutschman
|Orioles
|25
|C
|35
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|26
|2B
|36
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|31
|3B
|37
|Eury Pérez
|Marlins
|20
|P
|38
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|25
|P
|39
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|30
|P
|40
|Will Smith
|Dodgers
|28
|C
|41
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|25
|OF
|42
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|24
|SS
|43
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|22
|OF
|44
|Sandy Alcantara
|Marlins
|27
|P
|45
|Tyler Glasnow
|Rays
|29
|P
|46
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|25
|OF
|47
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|30
|SS
|48
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|OF
|49
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|29
|SS
|50
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|25
|3B
|51
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|30
|P
|52
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|26
|P
|53
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|27
|P
|54
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|33
|P
|55
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|19
|OF
|56
|Julio Urías
|Dodgers
|26
|P
|57
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|20
|3B
|58
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|35
|1B
|59
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|32
|2B
|60
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|28
|OF
|61
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|23
|P
|62
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|25
|P
|63
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|26
|P
|64
|Brandon Woodruff
|Brewers
|30
|P
|65
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|24
|P
|66
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|33
|2B
|67
|Félix Bautista
|Orioles
|28
|P
|68
|Adolis García
|Rangers
|30
|OF
|69
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|22
|OF
|70
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|31
|OF
|71
|Jesús Luzardo
|Marlins
|25
|P
|72
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|30
|OF
|73
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|27
|P
|74
|Dylan Crews
|Nationals
|21
|OF
|75
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|26
|P
|76
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|32
|3B
|77
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|28
|OF
|78
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|30
|P
|79
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|29
|3B
|80
|Sean Murphy
|Braves
|28
|C
|81
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|26
|2B
|82
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|22
|OF
|83
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|30
|SS
|84
|Dylan Cease
|White Sox
|27
|P
|85
|Josh Hader
|Padres
|29
|P
|86
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|29
|DH
|87
|Francisco Alvarez
|Mets
|21
|C
|88
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|22
|SS
|89
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|24
|P
|90
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|28
|OF
|91
|Eloy Jiménez
|White Sox
|26
|OF
|92
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|25
|OF
|93
|Blake Snell
|Padres
|30
|P
|94
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|22
|SS
|95
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|31
|OF
|96
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|26
|1B
|97
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|23
|P
|98
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|23
|SS
|99
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|24
|3B
|100
|J.T. Realmuto
|Phillies
|32
|C
|101
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|23
|1B
|102
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|21
|SS
|103
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|29
|SS
|104
|Max Fried
|Braves
|29
|P
|105
|James Wood
|Nationals
|20
|OF
|106
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|29
|2B
|107
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|30
|OF
|108
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|21
|P
|109
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|33
|OF
|110
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|28
|1B
|111
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|30
|P
|112
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|22
|P
|113
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|31
|1B
|114
|Cristian Javier
|Astros
|26
|P
|115
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|24
|OF
|116
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|24
|P
|117
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|23
|2B
|118
|Matt Chapman
|Blue Jays
|30
|3B
|119
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|26
|2B
|120
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|24
|P
|121
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|23
|OF
|122
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|27
|SS
|123
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|28
|SS
|124
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|25
|1B
|125
|Carlos Rodón
|Yankees
|30
|P
|126
|Edwin Díaz
|Mets
|29
|P
|127
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|30
|P
|128
|Jhoan Duran
|Twins
|25
|P
|129
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|28
|OF
|130
|Andrés Giménez
|Guardians
|24
|2B
|131
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|28
|P
|132
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|21
|3B
|133
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|23
|1B
|134
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|24
|P
|135
|Lucas Giolito
|Angels
|29
|P
|136
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|25
|OF
|137
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|24
|P
|138
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|26
|2B
|139
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|25
|2B
|140
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|23
|3B
|141
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|25
|SS
|142
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|32
|3B
|143
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|27
|P
|144
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|27
|OF
|145
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|32
|1B
|146
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|20
|OF
|147
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|24
|SS
|148
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|39
|P
|149
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|31
|OF
|150
|William Contreras
|Brewers
|25
|C
|151
|Luis Arraez
|Marlins
|26
|2B
|152
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|27
|P
|153
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|21
|3B
|154
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|23
|1B
|155
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|24
|P
|156
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|27
|2B
|157
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|26
|P
|158
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|28
|P
|159
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|25
|P
|160
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|29
|P
|161
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|21
|OF
|162
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|36
|P
|163
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|24
|P
|164
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|28
|OF
|165
|Camilo Doval
|Giants
|26
|P
|166
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|23
|1B
|167
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|25
|1B
|168
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|40
|P
|169
|Sonny Gray
|Twins
|33
|P
|170
|Walker Jenkins
|Twins
|18
|OF
|171
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|28
|P
|172
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|22
|SS
|173
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|30
|OF
|174
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|24
|OF
|175
|Marcelo Mayer
|Red Sox
|20
|SS
|176
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|35
|P
|177
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|24
|3B
|178
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|OF
|179
|Jorge Soler
|Marlins
|31
|OF
|180
|Alexis Díaz
|Reds
|26
|P
|181
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|24
|OF
|182
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|20
|OF
|183
|Curtis Mead
|Rays
|22
|3B
|184
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|21
|3B
|185
|Oswald Peraza
|Yankees
|23
|SS
|186
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|26
|1B
|187
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|21
|SS
|188
|Emmet Sheehan
|Dodgers
|23
|P
|189
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|24
|2B
|190
|Jarred Kelenic
|Mariners
|24
|OF
|191
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|33
|P
|192
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Angels
|23
|C
|193
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|28
|OF
|194
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|24
|OF
|195
|Max Clark
|Tigers
|19
|OF
|196
|Henry Davis
|Pirates
|23
|OF
|197
|Yainer Diaz
|Astros
|25
|C
|198
|José Berríos
|Blue Jays
|29
|P
|199
|Ethan Salas
|Padres
|17
|C
|200
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|25
|1B
|201
|Ryan Pressly
|Astros
|34
|P
|202
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|33
|C
|203
|Trevor Story
|Red Sox
|30
|2B
|204
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|21
|OF
|205
|Raisel Iglesias
|Braves
|33
|P
|206
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|24
|SS
|207
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|20
|SS
|208
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|25
|OF
|209
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|26
|P
|210
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|24
|P
|211
|Willson Contreras
|Cardinals
|31
|C
|212
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|29
|OF
|213
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|25
|1B
|214
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|20
|P
|215
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|28
|3B
|216
|Jordan Montgomery
|Rangers
|30
|P
|217
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|29
|2B
|218
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|25
|P
|219
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|35
|P
|220
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|26
|3B
|221
|Andrew Painter
|Phillies
|20
|P
|222
|Tink Hence
|Cardinals
|21
|P
|223
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|21
|C
|224
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|27
|2B
|225
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|P
|226
|Joey Wiemer
|Brewers
|24
|OF
|227
|Shane Bieber
|Guardians
|28
|P
|228
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|25
|P
|229
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|24
|P
|230
|Termarr Johnson
|Pirates
|19
|2B
|231
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|23
|P
|232
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|27
|OF
|233
|Luis Severino
|Yankees
|29
|P
|234
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|28
|OF
|235
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|24
|OF
|236
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|24
|C
|237
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|28
|OF
|238
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|35
|P
|239
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Twins
|20
|OF
|240
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|21
|SS
|241
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|25
|OF
|242
|Adael Amador
|Rockies
|20
|SS
|243
|Andrés Muñoz
|Mariners
|24
|P
|244
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|30
|P
|245
|Alex Verdugo
|Red Sox
|27
|OF
|246
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|25
|P
|247
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|20
|P
|248
|Jonah Heim
|Rangers
|28
|C
|249
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|23
|2B
|250
|Druw Jones
|Diamondbacks
|19
|OF
|251
|Tommy Troy
|Diamondbacks
|22
|SS
|252
|Matt Shaw
|Cubs
|22
|SS
|253
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|30
|P
|254
|LaMonte Wade
|Giants
|29
|1B
|255
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|24
|P
|256
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|24
|P
|257
|J.D. Martinez
|Dodgers
|35
|DH
|258
|Bo Naylor
|Guardians
|23
|C
|259
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|34
|OF
|260
|Dalton Rushing
|Dodgers
|22
|C
|261
|Chase Hampton
|Yankees
|22
|P
|262
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|33
|1B
|263
|Sebastian Walcott
|Rangers
|17
|SS
|264
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|28
|P
|265
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|27
|OF
|266
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|21
|SS
|267
|Marcus Stroman
|Cubs
|32
|P
|268
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|26
|1B
|269
|Chase Davis
|Cardinals
|22
|OF
|270
|Brooks Lee
|Twins
|22
|SS
|271
|Luis Garcia (WAS)
|Nationals
|23
|2B
|272
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|28
|P
|273
|Harry Ford
|Mariners
|20
|C
|274
|Kenley Jansen
|Red Sox
|35
|P
|275
|Harrison Bader
|Yankees
|29
|OF
|276
|Hunter Renfroe
|Angels
|31
|OF
|277
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|22
|SS
|278
|Connor Phillips
|Reds
|22
|P
|279
|Vaughn Grissom
|Braves
|22
|SS
|280
|Brady House
|Nationals
|20
|3B
|281
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|23
|OF
|282
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Brewers
|21
|P
|283
|Jorge Polanco
|Twins
|30
|2B
|284
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|25
|P
|285
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Mariners
|30
|OF
|286
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|31
|OF
|287
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|29
|P
|288
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|33
|OF
|289
|Jesús Sánchez
|Marlins
|25
|OF
|290
|Amed Rosario
|Dodgers
|28
|SS
|291
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|29
|P
|292
|Chris Sale
|Red Sox
|34
|P
|293
|Jonatan Clase
|Mariners
|21
|OF
|294
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|24
|OF
|295
|Dustin May
|Dodgers
|25
|P
|296
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|21
|P
|297
|Ty France
|Mariners
|29
|1B
|298
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|31
|P
|299
|Mason Miller
|Athletics
|25
|P
|300
|Paul Sewald
|Diamondbacks
|33
|P
|301
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|25
|2B
|302
|Chase DeLauter
|Guardians
|22
|OF
|303
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Tigers
|30
|P
|304
|Tyler O’Neill
|Cardinals
|28
|OF
|305
|Rowdy Tellez
|Brewers
|28
|1B
|306
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|28
|P
|307
|Drew Gilbert
|Mets
|22
|OF
|308
|Luisangel Acuña
|Mets
|21
|SS
|309
|Ronny Mauricio
|Mets
|22
|2B
|310
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|34
|P
|311
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|21
|P
|312
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|23
|3B
|313
|Carson Williams
|Rays
|20
|SS
|314
|Mick Abel
|Phillies
|22
|P
|315
|Ryan Noda
|Athletics
|27
|1B
|316
|Endy Rodríguez
|Pirates
|23
|C
|317
|Cam Collier
|Reds
|18
|3B
|318
|Luke Raley
|Rays
|28
|OF
|319
|Cal Raleigh
|Mariners
|26
|C
|320
|Will Benson
|Reds
|25
|OF
|321
|Carlos Jorge
|Reds
|19
|2B
|322
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|26
|2B
|323
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|27
|P
|324
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|Rockies
|20
|OF
|325
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|26
|OF
|326
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|29
|OF
|327
|Michael Busch
|Dodgers
|25
|3B
|328
|Arjun Nimmala
|Blue Jays
|18
|SS
|329
|Bryce Elder
|Braves
|24
|P
|330
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|30
|OF
|331
|Jeimer Candelario
|Cubs
|30
|3B
|332
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|27
|P
|333
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|28
|OF
|334
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|23
|3B
|335
|Luis Garcia (HOU)
|Astros
|26
|P
|336
|Joey Ortiz
|Orioles
|25
|SS
|337
|Jack Flaherty
|Orioles
|27
|P
|338
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|34
|P
|339
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|30
|SS
|340
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|27
|P
|341
|Robbie Ray
|Mariners
|31
|P
|342
|Dylan Lesko
|Padres
|20
|P
|343
|Connor Norby
|Orioles
|23
|2B
|344
|Spencer Jones
|Yankees
|22
|OF
|345
|Roman Anthony
|Red Sox
|19
|OF
|346
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|28
|P
|347
|Eugenio Suárez
|Mariners
|32
|3B
|348
|Cole Young
|Mariners
|20
|SS
|349
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|31
|OF
|350
|Jonny DeLuca
|Dodgers
|25
|OF
|351
|Tyler Locklear
|Mariners
|22
|1B
|352
|Ryan Clifford
|Mets
|20
|OF
|353
|Nick Yorke
|Red Sox
|21
|2B
|354
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|31
|1B
|355
|Rhys Hoskins
|Phillies
|30
|1B
|356
|C.J. Cron
|Angels
|34
|1B
|357
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|27
|P
|358
|Tyler Wells
|Orioles
|28
|P
|359
|Jett Williams
|Mets
|20
|SS
|360
|Drew Thorpe
|Yankees
|22
|P
|361
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|25
|2B
|362
|Geraldo Perdomo
|Diamondbacks
|23
|SS
|363
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|21
|P
|364
|Pete Fairbanks
|Rays
|30
|P
|365
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|25
|P
|366
|Miguel Bleis
|Red Sox
|19
|OF
|367
|Victor Scott
|Cardinals
|22
|OF
|368
|Luis Lara
|Brewers
|19
|OF
|369
|Samuel Zavala
|Padres
|19
|OF
|370
|Garrett Whitlock
|Red Sox
|27
|P
|371
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|40
|P
|372
|Edgar Quero
|White Sox
|20
|C
|373
|Oscar Colás
|White Sox
|24
|OF
|374
|Trent Grisham
|Padres
|26
|OF
|375
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|28
|OF
|376
|Jackson Jobe
|Tigers
|21
|P
|377
|Orelvis Martinez
|Blue Jays
|22
|SS
|378
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|25
|OF
|379
|Luis Ortiz
|Pirates
|24
|P
|380
|Gabriel Gonzalez
|Mariners
|19
|OF
|381
|Craig Kimbrel
|Phillies
|35
|P
|382
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|26
|OF
|383
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|23
|OF
|384
|Wade Meckler
|Giants
|23
|OF
|385
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|30
|1B
|386
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|26
|OF
|387
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|24
|P
|388
|Michael Wacha
|Padres
|32
|P
|389
|Everson Pereira
|Yankees
|22
|OF
|390
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|25
|OF
|391
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|23
|OF
|392
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|24
|P
|393
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|23
|3B
|394
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|23
|P
|395
|Keibert Ruiz
|Nationals
|25
|C
|396
|Michael Soroka
|Braves
|25
|P
|397
|Matt Mervis
|Cubs
|25
|1B
|398
|J.D. Davis
|Giants
|30
|3B
|399
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|24
|P
|400
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|32
|P
|401
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|27
|2B
|402
|Whit Merrifield
|Blue Jays
|34
|2B
|403
|David Robertson
|Marlins
|38
|P
|404
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|29
|OF
|405
|Sterlin Thompson
|Rockies
|22
|3B
|406
|Louie Varland
|Twins
|25
|P
|407
|Robby Snelling
|Padres
|20
|P
|408
|A.J. Puk
|Marlins
|28
|P
|409
|Justin Foscue
|Rangers
|24
|2B
|410
|Kevin Alcantara
|Cubs
|21
|OF
|411
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|23
|OF
|412
|Jeferson Quero
|Brewers
|20
|C
|413
|Lance Lynn
|Dodgers
|36
|P
|414
|Frankie Montas
|Yankees
|30
|P
|415
|Jake Burger
|White Sox
|27
|3B
|416
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|25
|OF
|417
|Austin Wells
|Yankees
|24
|C
|418
|Josue de Paula
|Dodgers
|18
|OF
|419
|Diego Cartaya
|Dodgers
|22
|C
|420
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|27
|P
|421
|Danny Jansen
|Blue Jays
|28
|C
|422
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|27
|OF
|423
|Kyle Wright
|Braves
|27
|P
|424
|Ramon Laureano
|Guardians
|29
|OF
|425
|Jace Jung
|Tigers
|23
|2B
|426
|Samuel Basallo
|Orioles
|19
|C
|427
|Owen Caissie
|Cubs
|21
|OF
|428
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|32
|P
|429
|Jose Ramos
|Dodgers
|22
|OF
|430
|Noah Schultz
|White Sox
|20
|P
|431
|Cooper Hjerpe
|Cardinals
|22
|P
|432
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|25
|OF
|433
|Gabriel Moreno
|Diamondbacks
|23
|C
|434
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|31
|2B
|435
|Adbert Alzolay
|Cubs
|28
|P
|436
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|26
|OF
|437
|Ranger Suárez
|Phillies
|27
|P
|438
|Kendall Graveman
|Astros
|32
|P
|439
|Tyler Stephenson
|Reds
|27
|C
|440
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|23
|OF
|441
|Yoan Moncada
|White Sox
|28
|3B
|442
|Jordan Hicks
|Blue Jays
|27
|P
|443
|Aaron Ashby
|Brewers
|25
|P
|444
|Kevin Parada
|Mets
|22
|C
|445
|James Paxton
|Red Sox
|34
|P
|446
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|24
|2B
|447
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|32
|OF
|448
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|22
|SS
|449
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|23
|OF
|450
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|34
|P
|451
|Xavier Isaac
|Rays
|19
|1B
|452
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|36
|DH
|453
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|26
|OF
|454
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|23
|3B
|455
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|25
|OF
|456
|Patrick Bailey
|Giants
|24
|C
|457
|Blaze Jordan
|Red Sox
|20
|1B
|458
|Kenta Maeda
|Twins
|35
|P
|459
|John Means
|Orioles
|30
|P
|460
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|28
|OF
|461
|Nick Frasso
|Dodgers
|25
|P
|462
|Bryan Abreu
|Astros
|26
|P
|463
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|22
|OF
|464
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|29
|1B
|465
|Carlos Estévez
|Angels
|30
|P
|466
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|28
|OF
|467
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|24
|2B
|468
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|24
|2B
|469
|Edward Olivares
|Royals
|27
|OF
|470
|Shea Langeliers
|Athletics
|25
|C
|471
|Javier Báez
|Tigers
|30
|SS
|472
|Akil Baddoo
|Tigers
|24
|OF
|473
|José Urquidy
|Astros
|28
|P
|474
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|27
|P
|475
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|Astros
|29
|P
|476
|Scott Barlow
|Royals
|30
|P
|477
|Cade Cavalli
|Nationals
|25
|P
|478
|Jason Adam
|Rays
|31
|P
|479
|Ignacio Alvarez
|Braves
|20
|SS
|480
|Drey Jameson
|Diamondbacks
|25
|P
|481
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|24
|OF
|482
|Will Warren
|Yankees
|24
|P
|483
|Tyler Mahle
|Twins
|28
|P
|484
|José Alvarado
|Phillies
|28
|P
|485
|Dustin Harris
|Rangers
|24
|OF
|486
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|25
|P
|487
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|25
|3B
|488
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|31
|2B
|489
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|31
|P
|490
|Mitch Haniger
|Giants
|32
|OF
|491
|Gavin Cross
|Royals
|22
|OF
|492
|Chase Meidroth
|Red Sox
|22
|3B
|493
|Edwin Arroyo
|Reds
|20
|SS
|494
|George Valera
|Guardians
|23
|OF
|495
|Matthew Liberatore
|Cardinals
|23
|P
|496
|Joey Gallo
|Twins
|29
|OF
|497
|Drew Waters
|Royals
|24
|OF
|498
|Elijah Green
|Nationals
|20
|OF
|499
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|25
|P
|500
|Steven Matz
|Cardinals
|32
|P