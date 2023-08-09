 Skip navigation
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (Bradenton, Florida/IMG Academy), the University of Michigan commit, was officially honored today as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the first episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
Five All-Americans Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
2024 All-American Gatlin Bair Commits to Boise State
Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania/ St. Joseph's Preparatory School), the Ohio State University commit, was officially honored yesterday as a 2021 All-American.
Six All-Americans Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Packers are 'taking their time' with Jordan Love
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women's Open
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top-500 Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings

  
Published August 9, 2023 02:17 AM
Redraft fantasy baseball is a fun and exciting adventure. At the draft table, you select a group of players that you think are going to have the best season. From week to week, the goal is simple: get the player you think gives you the best chance of improving your team. You pore over week-to-week matchups, who is running hot or cold and sometimes just going with what your gut says, but dynasty baseball is an entirely different puzzle. Not only do you have the same debates that redraft fantasy managers face, but you also have to consider how you are building your team for the long-term. It reminds me of one of those ‘choose your own adventure’ Goosebumps books when I was a kid.

Push the chips in: Turn to page 98
Complete a full rebuild: Turn to page 182

However, creating a dynasty list is a challenging endeavor. There are so many particulars to consider: league size, league type, league categories, etc. I could go on and on. To give you a peek behind the curtain, here are a few notes before digging into the list.

  • This list is based on a three-year window. During my time playing this format, I have, sadly, seen many leagues fold after only three or four years. That is why you see some older players like Freddie Freeman and Aaron Judge ranked in the top 25. However, you will see some very young players like Ethan Salas and Sebastian Walcott in the Top 300. Chances are incredibly slim that these players will be in the majors in three years. However, these are the types of prospects that can be used as trade pieces, which boosts their overall value.
  • These ranks are arranged for a standard 12-team roto format with weekly moves. However, I feel that this list can be used in shallower and deeper formats pretty interchangeably.
  • Finally, Shohei Ohtani is considered one player. If this list were for a daily transaction league, he would have been my number one player. If he were two separate players, the hitter version would rank right behind Elly De La Cruz at number 27, while the pitcher version would come in right behind Framber Valdez at number 33.

My RankNameTeamAgePosition
1Ronald Acuña Jr.Braves25OF
2Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks22OF
3Shohei OhtaniAngels29DH
4Julio RodríguezMariners22OF
5Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres24OF
6Juan Soto Padres24OF
7Kyle Tucker Astros26OF
8Yordan Alvarez Astros26OF
9Wander Franco Rays22SS
10Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays241B
11Aaron Judge Yankees31OF
12Spencer Strider Braves24P
13Pete Alonso Mets281B
14Mookie Betts Dodgers30OF
15Bobby Witt Jr. Royals23SS
16Elly De La CruzReds213B
17Bo Bichette Blue Jays25SS
18Jose Ramirez Guardians303B
19Corey Seager Rangers29SS
20Rafael DeversRed Sox263B
21Freddie FreemanDodgers331B
22Gerrit Cole Yankees32P
23Bryce Harper Phillies30DH
24Austin Riley Braves263B
25Gunnar Henderson Orioles223B
26Zac Gallen Diamondbacks27P
27Matt Olson Braves291B
28Corbin Burnes Brewers28P
29Randy Arozarena Rays28OF
30Jackson Holliday Orioles19SS
31Kevin Gausman Blue Jays32P
32Framber ValdezAstros29P
33Luis Robert Jr. White Sox25OF
34Adley Rutschman Orioles25C
35Ozzie Albies Braves262B
36Manny Machado Padres313B
37Eury PérezMarlins20P
38George Kirby Mariners25P
39Luis Castillo Mariners30P
40Will Smith Dodgers28C
41Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins25OF
42Oneil Cruz Pirates24SS
43Michael Harris IIBraves22OF
44Sandy Alcantara Marlins27P
45Tyler Glasnow Rays29P
46Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins25OF
47Trea Turner Phillies30SS
48Jordan Walker Cardinals21OF
49Francisco LindorMets29SS
50Josh Jung Rangers253B
51Aaron Nola Phillies30P
52Shane McClanahan Rays26P
53Joe RyanTwins27P
54Zack Wheeler Phillies33P
55Jackson Chourio Brewers19OF
56Julio UríasDodgers26P
57Junior Caminero Rays203B
58Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals351B
59Marcus Semien Rangers322B
60Bryan Reynolds Pirates28OF
61Hunter Greene Reds23P
62Emmanuel Clase Guardians25P
63Logan Webb Giants26P
64Brandon Woodruff Brewers30P
65Hunter Brown Astros24P
66Jose Altuve Astros332B
67Félix BautistaOrioles28P
68Adolis GarcíaRangers30OF
69Wyatt LangfordRangers22OF
70Mike Trout Angels31OF
71Jesús LuzardoMarlins25P
72Masataka Yoshida Red Sox30OF
73Pablo Lopez Twins27P
74Dylan Crews Nationals21OF
75Logan Gilbert Mariners26P
76Nolan Arenado Cardinals323B
77Cedric Mullins Orioles28OF
78Joe MusgrovePadres30P
79Alex Bregman Astros293B
80Sean Murphy Braves28C
81Gleyber TorresYankees262B
82Riley Greene Tigers22OF
83Xander Bogaerts Padres30SS
84Dylan Cease White Sox27P
85Josh Hader Padres29P
86Byron Buxton Twins29DH
87Francisco AlvarezMets21C
88Anthony Volpe Yankees22SS
89Tanner Bibee Guardians24P
90Cody Bellinger Cubs28OF
91Eloy JiménezWhite Sox26OF
92Josh Lowe Rays25OF
93Blake Snell Padres30P
94Zach Neto Angels22SS
95Christian Yelich Brewers31OF
96Josh Naylor Guardians261B
97Grayson Rodriguez Orioles23P
98Matt McLain Reds23SS
99Royce Lewis Twins243B
100J.T. Realmuto Phillies32C
101Triston Casas Red Sox231B
102Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks21SS
103Dansby Swanson Cubs29SS
104Max Fried Braves29P
105James Wood Nationals20OF
106Ketel Marte Diamondbacks292B
107Kyle Schwarber Phillies30OF
108Paul SkenesPirates21P
109George Springer Blue Jays33OF
110Nathaniel Lowe Rangers281B
111Jordan RomanoBlue Jays30P
112Taj Bradley Rays22P
113Yandy Diaz Rays311B
114Cristian Javier Astros26P
115Jack Suwinski Pirates24OF
116Bobby Miller Dodgers24P
117Nolan Gorman Cardinals232B
118Matt Chapman Blue Jays303B
119Nico Hoerner Cubs262B
120Shane Baz Rays24P
121Colton Cowser Orioles23OF
122Willy Adames Brewers27SS
123Carlos Correa Twins28SS
124Vinnie Pasquantino Royals251B
125Carlos RodónYankees30P
126Edwin DíazMets29P
127Kodai Senga Mets30P
128Jhoan Duran Twins25P
129Seiya Suzuki Cubs28OF
130Andrés GiménezGuardians242B
131Devin Williams Brewers28P
132Colt Keith Tigers213B
133Kyle Manzardo Guardians231B
134Gavin Williams Guardians24P
135Lucas Giolito Angels29P
136Lars Nootbaar Cardinals25OF
137Bryce Miller Mariners24P
138Jonathan India Reds262B
139Bryson Stott Phillies252B
140Brett Baty Mets233B
141Jeremy Pena Astros25SS
142Max Muncy Dodgers323B
143Freddy Peralta Brewers27P
144Daulton Varsho Blue Jays27OF
145Christian Walker Diamondbacks321B
146Evan Carter Rangers20OF
147Jordan WestburgOrioles24SS
148Max Scherzer Rangers39P
149Nick Castellanos Phillies31OF
150William Contreras Brewers25C
151Luis Arraez Marlins262B
152Mitch Keller Pirates27P
153Noelvi Marte Reds213B
154Spencer Torkelson Tigers231B
155Brayan Bello Red Sox24P
156Thairo Estrada Giants272B
157Tarik Skubal Tigers26P
158Walker Buehler Dodgers28P
159Nick Lodolo Reds25P
160Zach Eflin Rays29P
161Luis Matos Giants21OF
162Yu Darvish Padres36P
163Reid DetmersAngels24P
164Tommy Edman Cardinals28OF
165Camilo Doval Giants26P
166Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds231B
167Andrew VaughnWhite Sox251B
168Justin Verlander Astros40P
169Sonny Gray Twins33P
170Walker JenkinsTwins18OF
171David Bednar Pirates28P
172CJ Abrams Nationals22SS
173Brandon Nimmo Mets30OF
174Esteury Ruiz Athletics24OF
175Marcelo MayerRed Sox20SS
176Jacob deGrom Rangers35P
177Isaac Paredes Rays243B
178Ian Happ Cubs28OF
179Jorge Soler Marlins31OF
180Alexis DíazReds26P
181Leody Taveras Rangers24OF
182Jasson Dominguez Yankees20OF
183Curtis Mead Rays223B
184Coby Mayo Orioles213B
185Oswald Peraza Yankees23SS
186Ryan Mountcastle Orioles261B
187Ezequiel Tovar Rockies21SS
188Emmet Sheehan Dodgers23P
189Edouard Julien Twins242B
190Jarred Kelenic Mariners24OF
191Nathan EovaldiRangers33P
192Logan O’HoppeAngels23C
193Anthony Santander Orioles28OF
194Christopher Morel Cubs24OF
195Max ClarkTigers19OF
196Henry Davis Pirates23OF
197Yainer Diaz Astros25C
198José BerríosBlue Jays29P
199Ethan SalasPadres17C
200Spencer Steer Reds251B
201Ryan Pressly Astros34P
202Salvador Perez Royals33C
203Trevor Story Red Sox302B
204Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs21OF
205Raisel Iglesias Braves33P
206Ezequiel Duran Rangers24SS
207Jackson Merrill Padres20SS
208Steven Kwan Guardians25OF
209Kyle Bradish Orioles26P
210MacKenzie Gore Nationals24P
211Willson Contreras Cardinals31C
212Taylor WardAngels29OF
213Alex Kirilloff Twins251B
214AJ Smith-Shawver Braves20P
215Ryan McMahon Rockies283B
216Jordan MontgomeryRangers30P
217Brandon Lowe Rays292B
218Triston McKenzie Guardians25P
219Clayton Kershaw Dodgers35P
220Ke’Bryan HayesPirates263B
221Andrew Painter Phillies20P
222Tink Hence Cardinals21P
223Tyler Soderstrom Athletics21C
224Ha-Seong Kim Padres272B
225Justin Steele Cubs28P
226Joey Wiemer Brewers24OF
227Shane Bieber Guardians28P
228Edward Cabrera Marlins25P
229Andrew AbbottReds24P
230Termarr Johnson Pirates192B
231Bryan Woo Mariners23P
232Jarren Duran Red Sox27OF
233Luis Severino Yankees29P
234Jake Fraley Reds28OF
235Heston Kjerstad Orioles24OF
236Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays24C
237Austin Hays Orioles28OF
238Alex Cobb Giants35P
239Emmanuel Rodriguez Twins20OF
240Masyn Winn Cardinals21SS
241Brandon Marsh Phillies25OF
242Adael Amador Rockies20SS
243Andrés MuñozMariners24P
244Clay Holmes Yankees30P
245Alex Verdugo Red Sox27OF
246Alek Manoah Blue Jays25P
247Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays20P
248Jonah Heim Rangers28C
249Miguel Vargas Dodgers232B
250Druw Jones Diamondbacks19OF
251Tommy TroyDiamondbacks22SS
252Matt ShawCubs22SS
253Jeffrey Springs Rays30P
254LaMonte WadeGiants291B
255Logan Allen Guardians24P
256Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks24P
257J.D. Martinez Dodgers35DH
258Bo Naylor Guardians23C
259Starling Marte Mets34OF
260Dalton Rushing Dodgers22C
261Chase Hampton Yankees22P
262Anthony Rizzo Yankees331B
263Sebastian WalcottRangers17SS
264Drew Rasmussen Rays28P
265Lane Thomas Nationals27OF
266Colson Montgomery White Sox21SS
267Marcus Stroman Cubs32P
268Alec Bohm Phillies261B
269Chase DavisCardinals22OF
270Brooks LeeTwins22SS
271Luis Garcia (WAS)Nationals232B
272Bailey Ober Twins28P
273Harry Ford Mariners20C
274Kenley Jansen Red Sox35P
275Harrison Bader Yankees29OF
276Hunter Renfroe Angels31OF
277Marco Luciano Giants22SS
278Connor Phillips Reds22P
279Vaughn Grissom Braves22SS
280Brady House Nationals203B
281Sal Frelick Brewers23OF
282Jacob Misiorowski Brewers21P
283Jorge Polanco Twins302B
284Braxton Garrett Marlins25P
285Teoscar Hernandez Mariners30OF
286Kris Bryant Rockies31OF
287Tony Gonsolin Dodgers29P
288Giancarlo Stanton Yankees33OF
289Jesús SánchezMarlins25OF
290Amed Rosario Dodgers28SS
291Ryan Helsley Cardinals29P
292Chris Sale Red Sox34P
293Jonatan Clase Mariners21OF
294MJ Melendez Royals24OF
295Dustin May Dodgers25P
296Cade Horton Cubs21P
297Ty France Mariners291B
298Jon Gray Rangers31P
299Mason Miller Athletics25P
300Paul Sewald Diamondbacks33P
301Gavin Lux Dodgers252B
302Chase DeLauter Guardians22OF
303Eduardo RodriguezTigers30P
304Tyler O’NeillCardinals28OF
305Rowdy Tellez Brewers281B
306Nestor Cortes Yankees28P
307Drew Gilbert Mets22OF
308Luisangel AcuñaMets21SS
309Ronny Mauricio Mets222B
310Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks34P
311Kyle Harrison Giants21P
312Tyler Black Brewers233B
313Carson Williams Rays20SS
314Mick Abel Phillies22P
315Ryan Noda Athletics271B
316Endy RodríguezPirates23C
317Cam Collier Reds183B
318Luke Raley Rays28OF
319Cal Raleigh Mariners26C
320Will Benson Reds25OF
321Carlos Jorge Reds192B
322Brendan Donovan Cardinals262B
323Michael Kopech White Sox27P
324Yanquiel Fernandez Rockies20OF
325Bryan De La Cruz Marlins26OF
326Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks29OF
327Michael Busch Dodgers253B
328Arjun NimmalaBlue Jays18SS
329Bryce Elder Braves24P
330Michael Conforto Giants30OF
331Jeimer Candelario Cubs303B
332Kutter Crawford Red Sox27P
333TJ Friedl Reds28OF
334Mark Vientos Mets233B
335Luis Garcia (HOU)Astros26P
336Joey Ortiz Orioles25SS
337Jack Flaherty Orioles27P
338Chris Bassitt Blue Jays34P
339Tim Anderson White Sox30SS
340Patrick Sandoval Angels27P
341Robbie Ray Mariners31P
342Dylan Lesko Padres20P
343Connor Norby Orioles232B
344Spencer Jones Yankees22OF
345Roman Anthony Red Sox19OF
346Aaron Civale Rays28P
347Eugenio SuárezMariners323B
348Cole Young Mariners20SS
349Joc Pederson Giants31OF
350Jonny DeLuca Dodgers25OF
351Tyler Locklear Mariners221B
352Ryan Clifford Mets20OF
353Nick Yorke Red Sox212B
354Josh Bell Marlins311B
355Rhys Hoskins Phillies301B
356C.J. Cron Angels341B
357Clarke Schmidt Yankees27P
358Tyler Wells Orioles28P
359Jett Williams Mets20SS
360Drew Thorpe Yankees22P
361Jonathan Aranda Rays252B
362Geraldo Perdomo Diamondbacks23SS
363Jared Jones Pirates21P
364Pete Fairbanks Rays30P
365Trevor Rogers Marlins25P
366Miguel Bleis Red Sox19OF
367Victor ScottCardinals22OF
368Luis Lara Brewers19OF
369Samuel Zavala Padres19OF
370Garrett Whitlock Red Sox27P
371Charlie Morton Braves40P
372Edgar Quero White Sox20C
373Oscar ColásWhite Sox24OF
374Trent Grisham Padres26OF
375Jose Siri Rays28OF
376Jackson Jobe Tigers21P
377Orelvis Martinez Blue Jays22SS
378Nolan Jones Rockies25OF
379Luis Ortiz Pirates24P
380Gabriel Gonzalez Mariners19OF
381Craig Kimbrel Phillies35P
382Trevor Larnach Twins26OF
383Alek Thomas Diamondbacks23OF
384Wade Meckler Giants23OF
385LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants301B
386James Outman Dodgers26OF
387Gavin Stone Dodgers24P
388Michael Wacha Padres32P
389Everson Pereira Yankees22OF
390Kerry Carpenter Tigers25OF
391Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox23OF
392Max Meyer Marlins24P
393Maikel Garcia Royals233B
394Ben Brown Cubs23P
395Keibert Ruiz Nationals25C
396Michael Soroka Braves25P
397Matt Mervis Cubs251B
398J.D. DavisGiants303B
399Reese Olson Tigers24P
400Andrew Heaney Rangers32P
401Brendan Rodgers Rockies272B
402Whit Merrifield Blue Jays342B
403David Robertson Marlins38P
404Andrew Benintendi White Sox29OF
405Sterlin Thompson Rockies223B
406Louie Varland Twins25P
407Robby Snelling Padres20P
408A.J. Puk Marlins28P
409Justin Foscue Rangers242B
410Kevin Alcantara Cubs21OF
411Andy Pages Dodgers23OF
412Jeferson Quero Brewers20C
413Lance Lynn Dodgers36P
414Frankie Montas Yankees30P
415Jake Burger White Sox273B
416Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks25OF
417Austin Wells Yankees24C
418Josue de PaulaDodgers18OF
419Diego Cartaya Dodgers22C
420Tanner Houck Red Sox27P
421Danny Jansen Blue Jays28C
422Matt Vierling Tigers27OF
423Kyle Wright Braves27P
424Ramon Laureano Guardians29OF
425Jace Jung Tigers232B
426Samuel BasalloOrioles19C
427Owen Caissie Cubs21OF
428Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays32P
429Jose Ramos Dodgers22OF
430Noah Schultz White Sox20P
431Cooper Hjerpe Cardinals22P
432Will Brennan Guardians25OF
433Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks23C
434Jeff McNeil Mets312B
435Adbert Alzolay Cubs28P
436Dominic Canzone Mariners26OF
437Ranger SuárezPhillies27P
438Kendall Graveman Astros32P
439Tyler Stephenson Reds27C
440Lawrence Butler Athletics23OF
441Yoan Moncada White Sox283B
442Jordan HicksBlue Jays27P
443Aaron Ashby Brewers25P
444Kevin Parada Mets22C
445James Paxton Red Sox34P
446Zack Gelof Athletics242B
447Marcell Ozuna Braves32OF
448Brayan Rocchio Guardians22SS
449Hunter Goodman Rockies23OF
450Liam Hendriks White Sox34P
451Xavier Isaac Rays191B
452Andrew McCutchen Pirates36DH
453Matt Wallner Twins26OF
454Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers233B
455Dylan Carlson Cardinals25OF
456Patrick Bailey Giants24C
457Blaze Jordan Red Sox201B
458Kenta Maeda Twins35P
459John Means Orioles30P
460Brent Rooker Athletics28OF
461Nick Frasso Dodgers25P
462Bryan Abreu Astros26P
463Jordan Beck Rockies22OF
464Jake Cronenworth Padres291B
465Carlos EstévezAngels30P
466Chas McCormick Astros28OF
467Xavier Edwards Marlins242B
468Ji Hwan Bae Pirates242B
469Edward Olivares Royals27OF
470Shea Langeliers Athletics25C
471Javier BáezTigers30SS
472Akil Baddoo Tigers24OF
473José UrquidyAstros28P
474Brady Singer Royals27P
475Lance McCullers Jr. Astros29P
476Scott Barlow Royals30P
477Cade Cavalli Nationals25P
478Jason Adam Rays31P
479Ignacio Alvarez Braves20SS
480Drey Jameson Diamondbacks25P
481Garrett Mitchell Brewers24OF
482Will Warren Yankees24P
483Tyler Mahle Twins28P
484José AlvaradoPhillies28P
485Dustin Harris Rangers24OF
486Hayden Wesneski Cubs25P
487Jose Miranda Twins253B
488Brandon Drury Angels312B
489Jameson Taillon Cubs31P
490Mitch Haniger Giants32OF
491Gavin Cross Royals22OF
492Chase Meidroth Red Sox223B
493Edwin Arroyo Reds20SS
494George Valera Guardians23OF
495Matthew Liberatore Cardinals23P
496Joey Gallo Twins29OF
497Drew Waters Royals24OF
498Elijah Green Nationals20OF
499Graham Ashcraft Reds25P
500Steven Matz Cardinals32P