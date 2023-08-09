Top-500 Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings

Redraft fantasy baseball is a fun and exciting adventure. At the draft table, you select a group of players that you think are going to have the best season. From week to week, the goal is simple: get the player you think gives you the best chance of improving your team. You pore over week-to-week matchups, who is running hot or cold and sometimes just going with what your gut says, but dynasty baseball is an entirely different puzzle. Not only do you have the same debates that redraft fantasy managers face, but you also have to consider how you are building your team for the long-term. It reminds me of one of those ‘choose your own adventure’ Goosebumps books when I was a kid.

Push the chips in: Turn to page 98

Complete a full rebuild: Turn to page 182

However, creating a dynasty list is a challenging endeavor. There are so many particulars to consider: league size, league type, league categories, etc. I could go on and on. To give you a peek behind the curtain, here are a few notes before digging into the list.