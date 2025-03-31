Top fantasy baseball prospects: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz impress over weekend

A reminder:: This is ONLY players who have Rookie of the Year MLB eligibility, and ONLY a look at potential help for 2025.

That out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who can help your fantasy roster this season.

1. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2025 stats: 2 G, .333/.600/1.333, 2 HR, 0 SB, 4 BB, 127 1 SO at Triple-A Worcester.

I have been doing this list for a long time. I’m truly not sure if there has been an easier choice for the top fantasy prospect still in the minors. As expected, Anthony didn’t make the Red Sox out of spring training, He has unsurprisingly hit the ground running in the minors, and he clobbered two homers Sunday. Anthony may need to wait for an injury or a player to struggle before he gets the call, but he belongs on rosters right now. There’s simply too much upside in his bat to risk waiting.

2. Jordan Lawlar, INF, Arizona Diamondbacks

2025 stats: 3 G, .100/.308/.100, 0 HR, 2 SB, 3 BB, 4 SO at Triple-A Reno.

As easy as it was to pick a top player, it was nearly impossible to pick a second player. That’s not to say Lawlar is a consolation prize, it’s just hard to see any of these prospects called up in the immediate future. I go with Lawlar in the second spot because he’s the most well-rounded prospect, and while it’s hard to see an immediate path to the majors because of the current Arizona infield situation, it’s not that difficult to imagine him forcing the Diamondbacks’ hands because of his upper-echelon upside.

3. Rhett Lowder, RHP, Cincinnati Reds

2025 stats: Has not pitched -- injured

Lowder was sensational down the stretcher for the Reds after being the sixth-overall pick of the loaded 2023 draft, but unfortunately, the right-hander has not been able to pitch this spring because of elbow soreness in his throwing arm. When healthy, Lower has the ability to miss bats with three pitches, and he pounds the strike zone with well above-average command. Lowder offers risk because he’s a young hurler and because he’s going to make his home starts in Great American Ball Park, but that risk comes with the upside of a pitcher who can help in several categories.

4. Coby Mayo, 3B/1B, Baltimore Orioles

2025 stats: 3 G, .250/.308/.500, 1 HR, 0 SB, 1 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Norfolk.

Mayo went 0-for-7 over his first two games, but broke out Sunday while going 3-for-5 with his first -- and almost assuredly not last -- homer of the 2025 season. The infielder was awful in his limited action with Baltimore, but he’d be far from the first hitter to struggle early and go on to a successful career. There’s elite power potential in his right-handed bat, and while he does swing-and-miss, he makes enough hard contact to suggest a decent average even with the punchouts. Like Lawlar, there’s very little room at the inn, but also like Lawlar, he has a chance to force Baltimore’s hands.

5. Cole Young, 2B, Seattle Mariners

2025 stats: 3 G, /100/.250/.100, 0 HR, 0 SB 2 BB, 3 SO at Triple-A Tacoma

Proximity and situation matter. Not only is Young one of the best infield prospects in the sport, and not only is he playing in Triple-A, he plays for the Seattle Mariners; a team with an infield situation that isn’t exactly one many teams are jealous of. With all due respect to Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore, Young isn’t exactly being blocked. A swing that should be conducive to average -- don’t let the numbers over three games fool you -- and the power is starting to develop as well. Young isn’t going to be a fantasy star as a rookie, but there is a chance he can contribute in some categories, and his path to the majors matches or beats anyone’s on this list. Again, situation matters.

Around the minors:

The Athletics gave Nick Kurtz an aggressive assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas, and at least over the weekend, he looked ready for that level and then some. He went 5-for-11 with a pair of walks, and a homer along with two doubles sees his slugging percentage sit at .909 over his first three contests. The fourth pick of last year’s draft gets rave reviews for his ability to control the strike zone, but he also has plus power in his left-handed bat as well. The A’s currently have Tyler Soderstrom at first base, but based on what Kurtz showed this weekend, there’s a pretty good chance he’s up with the club before 2025 closes.

Remember when we talked about proximity and situation? Dalton Rushing is a prime example of having one and not the other. Many consider Rushing the top catching prospect in baseball, but it’s worth noting that over his first three games with Triple-A Oklahoma City that he’s played catcher, first base and designated hitter. That shows Los Angeles wants to find a way to get him in the lineup, but not only is he blocked by Will Smith behind the plate, but think about who plays first base and DH for the Dodgers. Yeah, pretty tough. Rushing will be worth roster consideration if he gets the call and he hit .273/.357/.545 over his first three games in OKC to open the year, but if Rushing played for almost any other team, he’d be a player fantasy managers would have to roster right now.

Jacob Misiorowski made his first of the 2025 campaign, and it couldn’t have gone much better. The right-hander fired five scoreless innings for Triple-A Nashville while allowing just one hit and striking out seven against Jacksonville. He also walked three, and that’s the biggest concern with Misiorowski in the short and long-term: Can he throw enough quality strikes to remain in the rotation? It’s certainly not a question of stuff, as he touches the high 90s with his fastball routinely and he has two breaking-balls that can miss bats. Even with the shaky command, Misiorowski’s stuff is too good for him not to be monitored by fantasy players. Keep in mind the Brewers rotation appears to have some issues, as well.

Carson Whisenhunt had a shaky 2024 season with a 5.17 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over 109 2/3 innings, but it was also a season that saw him strikeout 141 batters. His first start of 2025 saw him go 4 2/3 innings and allow a pair of runs, and he also fanned nine against Triple-A Albuquerque. He relies heavily on a changeup that gets plus-plus grades from scouts -- or 70 on the 20-80 scouting scale -- and he also shows a solid slider and a fastball that plays up because of those secondary offerings; even though it’s typically in the low 90s. Control is a concern, but he threw 49-of-65 pitches for strikes for Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday. The Giants rotation offers plenty of volatility, and Whisenhunt will be well worth a look if/when he gets a promotion this summer.