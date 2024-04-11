Basketball end of season roundtable: Which three players are you high on for next season?

While some of you may be competing in leagues that run through Week 24, the final week of the NBA regular season, most fantasy leagues concluded at the end of Week 23. With that in mind, we will discuss some of the hot end-of-season topics for fantasy basketball this week.

Today’s installment will look to next season, specifically players we’re high on regarding fantasy value. While some players may have taken a significant step forward this season and are believed to be capable of building on said success, others appear poised to break out in 2024-25.

Raphielle Johnson, Zak Hanshew, and Noah Rubin picked three players apiece, explaining their choices.

Zak Hanshew’s Picks: Immanuel Quickley, Amen Thompson, and Deni Avdija

Immanuel Quickley

IQ has benefited tremendously from the absence of Scottie Barnes to close the season, but Quickley has shown just how productive he can be in a featured role. In 16 games since the All-Star break, he’s averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 boards, 7.9 dimes, 1.3 steals and 3.0 triples across 35.1 minutes. The Knicks’ mid-season trade for Quickley and RJ Barrett signaled that the team is building around the two of them and Barnes as franchise cornerstones. Quickley has been a top-50 fantasy option since the break, and I’m excited to see how he’ll parlay his late-season success into a productive first full year with Toronto in 2024-25.

Amen Thompson

It took injuries to Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun for Thompson to get the minutes he deserved, but he shined when given increased opportunities. Thompson averaged 21.4 minutes per game for the season, but in 21 games played with at least 25 minutes, Thompson averaged a healthy 14.5 points, 9.9 boards, 3.5 dimes, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks while shooting 57.7% from the floor. Houston has a crowded depth chart, but Thompson can play and defend at least positions, and his strong rookie play should earn him an expanded role in Year 2.

Deni Avdija

Jordan Poole was a bust. We’ve seen the best of Kyle Kuzma. Who’s still got room to grow? We’re talking about none other than Deni “Grand Slam” Avdija. In his breakout Year 4, Avdija has averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 boards, 3.8 dimes, and 1.2 triples while shooting 51% from the floor. Those are all career-best marks, and Avdija has improved his production in all of those categories (save steals) for three straight seasons. Washington is still in the midst of a total rebuild, and this season could be the springboard to future success for the Israeli forward. Keep your eye on him in 2024-25 fantasy drafts.

Noah Rubin’s Picks: Dejounte Murray, Alperen Sengun, and Brandin Podziemski

Dejounte Murray

Recent rumors suggest that Atlanta will move on from Trae Young or Dejounte this summer. With Young sidelined for over a month with a pinky injury, Murray produced like the player we saw in his final year with the Spurs. If the Hawks trade Trae, Dejounte should be able to return to first-round production in 9-cat leagues. If they move Murray, it’s unlikely that it will be to another team that wants to experiment with two point guards. Depending on where he lands, he should at least be a top-20 player in 9-cat scoring, though he will undoubtedly have first-round upside. If Atlanta decides to run things back for some reason, Murray will be lower on my board, but that seems like the definition of madness at this point.

Alperen Sengun

Shortly before his season ended early due to an ankle injury, Sengun had some monster performances. He had a 23/19/14 triple-double right after putting up a 45/16/3/5/1 line against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. He has been nicknamed “Baby Jokic,” and if he can somewhat replicate what Nikola Jokic has been able to do in Denver, he’ll be elite in fantasy basketball for years. I’m prepared for him to take another step in year four.

Brandin Podziemski

Golden State nabbed Podz with the 19th pick in the draft last year, and he was able to carve out a role on an experienced team by December. He dealt with the same field goal percentage issues that most rookie guards experience, but that has improved over the year. For a 6'5" guard, he’s an excellent rebounder and has also provided a healthy supply of assists, steals, and blocks. With their stars continuing to age, Podz should continue to play a significant role next season, though if Klay Thompson were to leave in free agency, he might move into the starting unit permanently.

Raphielle Johnson’s Picks: Brandon Miller, Herb Jones, and Josh Hart

Brandon Miller

While the environment hasn’t been conducive to on-court success, Miller has been one of the few bright spots for the Charlotte Hornets this season. While the rookie forward will finish the season ranked just outside the top 100 in 8- and 9-cat formats, his production since the All-Star break has been within that threshold in both.

Since the break, Miller has averaged 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 2.8 3-pointers per game, shooting 43.3% from the field, 35.7% from three, and 80.3% from the foul line. While the increased volume has impacted Miller’s percentages, the decrease has not been significant. With some stability within the coaching staff and roster, Miller has the potential to flourish in his second season.

Herb Jones

Known mainly for his defensive contributions, “Not on Herb” made strides offensively during his third season with the Pelicans. Heading into the final two games of the regular season, Jones is posting career-high numbers in points (11.0 PPG), assists (2.6 APG), and 3-pointers (1.6 per game) while shooting 50.2% from the field, 41.6% from three, and 87.0% from the foul line. While having CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson on the roster makes it difficult for Jones to make a significant leap offensively, Year 3 represents a step in the right direction for the Pelicans wing.

Josh Hart

While his season-long fantasy value places him outside the top 100 in 8- and 9-cat formats, Hart has benefitted from the extended absences of Julius Randle (who’s out for the season) and OG Anunoby (who has returned). Since the All-Star break, Hart has provided 6th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster, while having an unreliable perimeter shot (31.5% on 3-pointers). However, the production in the other fantasy categories is sustainable, especially if Hart remains in a starting role.