Basketball Pickups: “Naughty Nicky” makes a nice add

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Jonathan Kuminga (58% rostered)

Five straight games with at least 20 points off the bench was enough to get Steve Kerr’s attention, and Kerr rewarded Kuminga’s stellar play with a move back to the starting five on Saturday. Kuminga posted his sixth straight game with 20 points and delivered a strong final line of 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two triples.He needs to be rostered everywhere as his breakout is here!

Harrison Barnes (41% rostered)

Big Harry B started the week off with back-to-back 30-point games and finished things off Saturday with a 20/6/3/1/1 line. Over the last week, the veteran has averaged 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 5.0 triples, making him a top-5 per-game option in that span. Barnes is worth a look, but don’t give up anyone with a sturdy floor. We’ve seen this play out with Barnes too many times in the past where he gets hot and then abruptly cools off.

Jarred Vanderbilt (15% rostered)

Vandy finished Saturday’s 2OT win with 14 points, nine boards, five assists and four steals across 41 minutes. He’s been getting it done over his last three, averaging 14.3 points, 7.7 boards, 2.3 assists and 3.3 steals across 31.0 minutes. The playing time has been there, and while the steals have been elite, he’s shown that he can do more than just rack up defensive stats.

Cam Whitmore (10% rostered)

Whitmore finished Saturday’s loss to Brooklyn with 19 points (6-of-16 FG), nine rebounds, an assist, a block and three triples across 29 minutes. Whitmore has been solid this season when given the opportunity. In seven games with at least 20 minutes played, the rookie has averaged 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.5 triples. Both Jabari Smith and Tari Eason were sidelined for this one, opening the door for Whitmore to take on an expanded role and succeed. Smith has missed the last four games due to an ankle injury, while Eason hasn’t played since January 1 due to a lower leg issue. Whitmore is worth a speculative pickup in 12-team leagues for managers with available roster space, and he’s a no-brainer addition in deeper leagues. Over his last two, Whitmore has averaged 21.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.5 triples in 24.5 minutes.

Nick Richards (45% rostered)

Richards came through with 26 points, 13 rebounds, an assist and four blocks in Saturday’s loss to Utah. Just three days after setting a career-high with 21 points, “Naughty Nicky” set a new career high with 26 points and came through with a double-double and a block party to boot. Across his last four games, Richards has averaged 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 swats. He’s ranked inside the top 45 over the last week and is rostered in just 45% of Yahoo leagues. Make sure he’s not hanging around on your waiver wire.

PJ Washington (49% rostered)

Washington went off for a career-high 43 points, adding three assists, two rebounds, two steals and seven triples across 36 minutes in Saturday’s loss to Utah. Washington’s production wasn’t tremendous in five games leading up to Saturday’s loss, but he’s been trending in the right direction with 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 triples in that span. The points and triples equal his career highs in both categories, and Washington has a history of popping off for monster games out of the blue when he gets hot. With LaMelo Ball in and out of the lineup and Terry Rozier out of town, there should be more minutes and offensive opportunities to go around for Washington. He’s worth a look off the waiver wire.

