Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Who to pair with Jokic, Wembanyama, Antetokounmpo

You can’t win your league in the first two rounds, but you can certainly set yourself up for success. Pairing two players that fit together is vital and will influence every pick for the rest of your draft in category leagues as you establish a build.

Using Yahoo ADP to determine the first 12 picks, I went through and drafted the best player to pair with them in round two. Since every draft will be different, I’ll also mention other options to consider, but the focus here will be on the best fit based on who is available, if all things go according to how I think they should.

Pick 12: G Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Pair with: F Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets

The pairing may not have led to a championship for the Suns, but now that they’re no longer on the same team, they can make things work for you in fantasy. Booker should see a jump in production with Durant and Bradley Beal gone, and KD should help make up for any of Book’s inefficiencies. Both can provide well-rounded production while being among the league leaders in points, which gives you plenty of flexibility for the rest of your draft.

Other options: Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, Tyrese Maxey

Pick 11: C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Pair with: G Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets

While I’m not a huge fan of taking Sabonis in the first round, starting your team with him and Amen and leaning into punting three-pointers gives you a strong direction. Not many centers provide the rebounds and assists that Sabonis does, and this gives you a strong field goal percentage immediately. Thompson’s defensive production makes up for Sabonis’ lack of steals and blocks, and you’ll have to figure out the free throws in later rounds, but this gives you an elite start in three categories and strong production in a handful more.

Other options: Alperen Sengun, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Williams

Pick 10: G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Pair with: G James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers

There aren’t many players that provide elite production in points, assists, free throws and threes like Young can. Of course, Harden is one of those players, and both have been able to provide at least one steal per game for a while, which helps. Both turn the ball over a ton and miss a ton of shots, which means it would be best to go ahead and punt those two categories; it probably isn’t worth your time to try and make up for those weaknesses. However, you can be dominant in a handful of categories.

Other options: Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis, Stephen Curry

Pick 9: C Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Pair with: G Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Under Mike Brown, Towns could take a hit in production if he spends more time playing alongside Mitchell Robinson, specifically on the glass. However, he’ll remain efficient and one of the best sources of three-pointers at the center spot. Add in the greatest shooter in league history, who is also able to provide value in a handful of other categories. Towns is a poor shot blocker for a center, so leaning into that as a punt build would be a good idea.

Other options: Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell

Pick 8: F Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks

Pair with: F Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

AD doesn’t hit many threes, but he’s elite elsewhere. Pairing him with Mobley, who is also a decent passer for a big, sets you up for a nice build if you’re willing to punt triples and free throw percentage. Pairing these two bigs gives you dominance on the glass and defensively without setting you back in points and assists, which is difficult to find early on in your draft.

Other options: Chet Holmgren, Amen Thompson, Jalen Johnson

Pick 7: G Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Pair with: G Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cunningham enjoyed a breakout season last year, with his main weakness being turnovers. Insert Mitchell, who doesn’t turn the ball over quite as much, but still provides plenty of points, rebounds, assists and threes. Mitchell is coming off a down season, but his bounce back should fit nicely next to Cade. Checking points and assists off this early is a great start.

Other options: Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Williams, Tyrese Maxey

Pick 6: G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Pair with: G Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Edwards adds something new every season, and last year, he became one of the most prolific shooters in the league. He provided dominant value in points and threes and was still decent everywhere else, aside from field goal percentage. Combining him with Maxey works well; the 76ers guard had a poor field goal percentage as well, but he provided elite points, threes, assists and steals. Starting with these two guards is an elite pairing to begin your draft.

Other options: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson

Pick 5: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Pair with: F Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Everyone knows how dominant Giannis can be, and his limitations are obvious; he isn’t going to provide threes, and he’s going to miss a ton of free throws. Johnson, who has been a subpar shooter, isn’t reliant on those categories to be a monster in fantasy. Pairing Giannis, who should be more productive than ever this season without as much help, with Johnson, who appears to be ready to take yet another step forward, gives you a clear direction for the rest of your draft.

Other options: Amen Thompson, Paolo Banchero, Domantas Sabonis

Pick 4: G Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers

Pair with: C Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Doncic provides dominant points, rebounds, assists and threes. Sengun gives you a big man that helps in three of those four categories. Both are subpar free throw shooters and pretty average providers of defensive stats. Sengun fits like a glove next to Luka, and everything from this offseason indicates that the Houston center could take a massive leap forward this year.

Other options: Jalen Williams, Paolo Banchero, Kevin Durant

Pick 3: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Pair with: F Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

SGA and JDub are an excellent fit on the court for the Thunder, and the same can be said in fantasy basketball. Both are well-rounded, which gives you a lot of flexibility for the rest of your draft. SGA is obviously one of the best players in fantasy basketball, so adding a player that doesn’t take away from any of his strengths, such as shooting percentages and steals, just helps make him more valuable.

Other options: Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Johnson, Amen Thompson

Pick 2: C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Pair with: C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Why not pair one unicorn with another? Starting with these two basically gives you a win in blocks every week, but they’re both dynamic enough to still provide value in other categories and not have a clear weakness early on in your draft. Of course, you can’t really go wrong with anyone when you start with Wemby, which is why he’s a consensus top-three pick. Holmgren’s hip injury last season really limited his production, but being healthy to start this season should help him bounce back.

Other options: Evan Mobley, Jalen Williams, Scottie Barnes

Pick 1: C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Pair with: F Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

You can’t go wrong when you start with Jokic. His well-rounded dominance allows you to build your team however you want. I’m not a huge fan of taking Banchero this early, but with a few of my other favorite options taken at this point, I think there’s a case to be made. Jokic makes up for Banchero’s shooting percentage limitations, and it leans into points, rebounds and assists, which are the strongest parts of Jokic’s game. But again, this one isn’t as strict; you can pair Jokic with anyone.

Other options: Jalen Williams, Alperen Sengun, really anyone