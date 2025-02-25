Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Kevin Huerter heating up in Chicago

Because of a bizarre bloody finger situation for Coby White, Kevin Huerter (5% rostered in Yahoo! leagues) started Monday’s blowout win over the 76ers, which was his first start as a Bull. However, it was the other factors that make him an attractive streaming option. Lonzo Ball exited early because of a head laceration, which allowed Huerter to play 34 minutes and contribute 23 points and seven three-pointers. His first few games with Chicago didn’t go well, but in the three games since the All-Star break, Huerter has hit 14 triples. Another Bulls player who stepped up in their huge win over the 76ers was Zach Collins (2%). He started at center with both Nikola Vucevic (calf) and Jalen Smith (concussion) sidelined and contributed 19 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes. Despite efforts to improve their lottery odds, Chicago is basically being forced into the 10th seed in the East and another appearance in the Play-In Tournament. However, both Huerter and Collins could be relied on more in the near future, especially if Vucevic, Ball and Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) continue to manage injuries.

Here are nine more options to consider picking up in your fantasy league:

C Andre Drummond (8%), Philadelphia 76ers

Though nothing is confirmed, the language used in recent reports on Joel Embiid give the indication that he could be shut down for the season. While there’s no reason to drop Embiid at this point, managers can prepare for the worst by picking up Drummond. Guerschon Yabusele (26%) is another player to consider adding, since he has been the one starting when Embiid is out. However, he exited early on Monday due to a corneal abrasion, and his status for Wednesday is up in the air. Drummond played just 14 minutes on Monday and contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. He should play a more consistent role if Embiid remains out, and he could start in New York on Wednesday.

PG/SG Kris Dunn (10%), Los Angeles Clippers

Dunn has played exceptionally over the Clippers’ last five games, and there aren’t many better sources of steals on the waiver wire. Dunn has averaged eight points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and four steals over the Clippers’ last five games, and he had another five-steal game on Monday. He doesn’t provide much else, but he can make a big impact on defense.

SG/SF Ziaire Williams (6%), Brooklyn Nets

Williams has been a consistent start for the Nets for most of the season when he has been available, and he should continue to play a large role moving forward. He hit a season-high five three-pointers on Monday and added three steals and five rebounds. With “silly season” approaching, Williams is a great target for value both now and later.

PG/SG Killian Hayes (1%), Brooklyn Nets

Hayes has started at point guard the last two games for Brooklyn and supplied 14 assists during that time. He isn’t a long-term option, but he has been a solid source of dimes without turning the ball over often (four total turnovers). He’s a decent target in deep leagues.

SG/SF Kyshawn George (12%), Washington Wizards

The rookie had a standout performance in Monday’s win over Brooklyn as he contributed 12 points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals, three blocks and two three-pointers. He has been a permanent starter for the past month and should remain in that role for the rest of the season. His shooting percentage has been abysmal, but the counting stats in recent weeks have been excellent.

C Richaun Holmes (7%), Washington Wizards

Holmes has started the last two games at center for Washington with Alexandre Sarr (ankle) sidelined. He has averaged 11.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks in six starts this season. If Sarr remains out against Portland on Wednesday, Holmes should continue to start and provide value.

PF/C Kyle Filipowski (5%), Utah Jazz

Utah played Monday’s game without four of their five typical starters, which allowed Filipowski to start at center. He had 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, one block and four three-pointers. Utah will be trying their best to increase their chances to draft Cooper Flagg, so managers should expect more starts from Filipowski down the stretch of the season.

SG Terrence Shannon Jr. (less than 1%), Minnesota Timberwolves.

The rookie is likely only worth targeting in deeper leagues, but he has played 23.2 minutes per game over Minnesota’s last five games and averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds and 2.4 assists. He had the best game of his career on Monday with 17 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 29 minutes.