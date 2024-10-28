Fantasy Basketball: Week 2 Key Injuries

Week 2 of the fantasy basketball season is here, which means having a full week of games to work with. And there are some significant injuries to navigate as well. The Warriors watched their superstar guard sprain his ankle twice Sunday evening, ultimately exiting during a loss to the Clippers. There are also significant injury concerns in Philadelphia, Milwaukee, and Phoenix, which will have a major impact on how fantasy managers craft their lineups. Let’s look at some of the more critical injuries heading into Week 2.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

Curry sprained his ankle twice during the second half of Sunday’s game, once in the third quarter and once in the fourth. Following the defeat, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that the injury didn’t look too bad, but they’re waiting for the results from Curry’s pending MRI. Golden State plays three games in Week 2, but the first two are a home back-to-back against the Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday. Managers in leagues that lock lineups for the week on Monday may have to move Curry to the bench unless the MRI results are announced during the day.

And even if the scans show no issues, it isn’t easy to see the Warriors playing Curry for both ends of the back-to-back this early in the season. Starters Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga will have more room to operate if Curry sits, while reserves like Buddy Hield (57% rostered) and Brandin Podziemski will also be in the mix for increased workloads. Of the three Warriors game days, Tuesday will be the best regarding streaming value, as only four games are on the schedule. Wednesday (11 games) and Saturday (10) are far more crowded.

Philadelphia 76ers: Joel Embiid and Paul George

Yep, we’re still waiting for updates on Embiid and George. It was believed that the 76ers would have an update on the former this weekend, but that was not the case. And with the team’s Week 2 schedule being what it is, that likely bought the team some time. Philadelphia only plays twice during Week 2, Wednesday night against the Pistons and Saturday against the Grizzlies. From a scheduling standpoint, there may not be as much urgency to get Embiid or George back on the court this week, even with Philadelphia having a 1-2 record. Until the stars return, Andre Drummond (46% rostered), Kelly Oubre Jr. (40%), and Caleb Martin (14%) will all have additional fantasy value. In the case of Drummond, it may not be a bad idea to hold onto him even after Embiid is fully cleared.

Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo

While Antetokounmpo did not miss any of Milwaukee’s three Week 1 games, he showed up on the injury report before each due to right patella tendinitis. His playing 33 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Nets was interesting in that this was the first game of a back-to-back. Milwaukee begins its Week 2 slate in Boston on Monday and will have two days off before its next game on Thursday in Memphis. Giannis may very well play against the Celtics; given the profile of that matchup, it would be surprising if he didn’t. But don’t be surprised if he shows up on the pregame injury report. Bobby Portis, who’s already rostered in most leagues, and Damian Lillard are two players whose fantasy values would increase if Antetokounmpo were to miss Monday’s game.

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant

Morant was listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s win over Orlando due to a sore right thigh, and that issue is why he remains on the report for Monday’s game against the Bulls. It’s worth noting that Saturday’s game was the second in as many nights for the Grizzlies, so Ja playing was a positive sign. Memphis will play four games in Week 2, and the schedule includes a mid-week back-to-back against the Nets and Bucks. If Morant were to miss a game, Memphis could slide Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane up a position.

But there’s still the question of who would fill the resulting void in the starting lineup. Whether he starts or not, Santi Aldama (35% rostered) has played well enough to merit being rostered whenever the Grizzlies are down a star. Scotty Pippen Jr. (18% rostered) may get more run, and he did dish out 12 assists against Orlando, but Aldama is the player fantasy managers should seek out, even if he isn’t a point guard.

Phoenix Suns: Bradley Beal

A sore right elbow sidelined Beal for Saturday’s win over Dallas, Phoenix’s second game in as many nights. He’s considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Lakers, the first of three games Phoenix will play during Week 2. The slate concludes with games against the Clippers (Thursday) and Trail Blazers (Saturday), with the former becoming a good streaming day for fantasy managers. Rookie Ryan Dunn (1% rostered) started in Beal’s place on Saturday and played well. However, reserve wing Royce O’Neale (4% rostered) recorded the more impactful stat line regarding fantasy basketball.

Toronto Raptors: Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett

There appeared to be some optimism that Barrett (shoulder) would be able to make his season debut on Saturday against the Timberwolves. Unfortunately, he was ruled out after initially being listed as questionable. Barrett is once again considered questionable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets, with his availability impacting Ochai Agbaji (6% rostered) the most. Agbaji played well against the Timberwolves, finishing with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes. The production has not been consistent enough to trust Agbaji in standard leagues fully, but the minutes have been there.

As for Quickley (pelvis), he didn’t travel with the team to Minneapolis and has not played since the season opener against Cleveland. Davion Mitchell (2% rostered) has filled the void in the starting lineup with rookie Jamal Shead (1% rostered) playing rotation minutes off the bench, but neither has done enough to merit being streamed in most leagues. Mitchell accounted for eight assists and just one turnover against Minnesota, but he went scoreless on 0-of-5 shooting. Gradey Dick (21% rostered) has been solid through the first week, which included a 25-point effort against the Timberwolves, and the shooting ability gives him some value in category leagues.

New York Knicks: Josh Hart and Miles McBride

Already dealing with a lack of depth, the Knicks have two rotation players on their injury report ahead of Monday’s game against the Cavaliers. Hart is questionable due to a right ankle impingement, while McBride is probable after hyperextending his left knee during Friday’s win over the Pacers. The status of the former is more impactful regarding fantasy basketball, as Hart is part of the starting lineup, but don’t ignore Deuce’s value as a scorer off the bench. Cameron Payne (1%) may have added value if the Knicks get any lighter on bodies, but this will be more about the starters taking on a heavier workload in the short term if Hart cannot play. And with all three Knicks games during Week 2 scheduled for busier nights (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday), there isn’t much need to consider streaming Payne.

Atlanta Hawks: De’Andre Hunter

Hunter was held out of Sunday’s loss to the Thunder due to inflammation in his right knee, which is concerning. Last season, he missed over a month due to the same issue, undergoing a non-surgical procedure to address the problem. Rookie Zaccharie Risacher (19% rostered) started in his place and was solid, accounting for 13 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in 27 minutes. Hunter’s absence also meant more opportunities for David Roddy (< 1% rostered), who logged 20 minutes and tallied 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one 3-pointer. With the Hawks playing again on Monday (vs. WAS), this would be an excellent time to add Risacher if he’s available in your league. Atlanta plays four games in Week 2, with two being against the Wizards.

Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac

Due to a hip contusion, Isaac has missed Orlando’s last two games and is questionable for Monday’s game against the Pacers. That’s the first of four games on the Magic schedule for Week 2. His absence doesn’t significantly impact fantasy basketball, especially with starter Paolo Banchero being healthy. But Isaac was a solid late-round dart throw in many leagues; of course, the minutes would be closely monitored due to his injury history, but if the pick “hit,” he can provide solid value in that bench role. Orlando went with an eight-man rotation in Saturday’s loss to the Grizzlies, with Anthony Black (3% rostered) playing 20 minutes and Moritz Wagner (6%) and Jett Howard getting 12 apiece. There isn’t a worthwhile streaming option with Isaac sidelined.

San Antonio Spurs: Tre Jones

Jones injured his ankle during Thursday’s loss to the Mavericks, and this could sideline him for multiple weeks. With Chris Paul firmly entrenched as the starting point guard, Jones wasn’t going to be a factor in fantasy basketball. But his absence frees up opportunities for multiple guards, including rookie Stephon Castle (10% rostered). Castle played 27 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Rockets, finishing with eight points, one rebound, three assists, two steals, and one blocked shot.

He didn’t shoot the ball well, going 2-of-8 from the field, but the tools are there for him to provide added value coming off the bench. Malaki Branham (< 1% rostered) played 14 minutes off the bench and isn’t worth considering as a potential streamer. The Spurs play four games in Week 2, including a midweek back-to-back against the Thunder (Wednesday) and Jazz (Thursday). Keep an eye on the latter, as that could be a prime spot to roster Castle.