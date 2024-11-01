Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Waiver Wired: Nick Richards, anyone?

While fantasy managers are still dealing with a small sample size when evaluating the waiver wire, there’s much more data to consider. Add in the significant injuries that have already occurred, and now is the time to take some “swings.” During Week 2, Stephen Curry (Golden State), Paolo Banchero (Orlando), and Kyle Kuzma (Washington) are just three of the players who have been lost due to injury, and these aren’t just “day-to-day” injuries, either.

Also, we’re still waiting for word on Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Paul George, neither of whom have appeared in a game this season. The same goes for Clippers star Kawhi Leonard. Let’s look at some players you should be searching for on your league’s waiver wire, beginning with the Hornets backup who’s been a very adequate fill-in.

Priority Adds

1. Nick Richards

2. Bilal Coulibaly

3. Santi Aldama

4. Zaccharie Risacher

5. Gradey Dick

6. Payton Pritchard

7. Anthony Black

8. Tre Mann

9. Jordan Hawkins

10. Jonathan Mogbo

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (45% rostered, Yahoo)

We’ve been down this road before with Richards, yet he’s still rostered in less than 50% of Yahoo leagues. Until Mark Williams is cleared to return from his foot injury, Richards is still very much in play in standard leagues. Through four games, the Hornets center is averaging 13.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.5 blocks in 30.5 minutes, shooting 65.6% from the field and 60.0% from the foul line. Williams doesn’t have a timeline for return, and he’s likely to be under some kind of minutes restriction when that time comes. If Richards is available, pick him up.

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies (42%)

Aldama’s gotten off to an excellent start to the season, averaging 13.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 1.8 3-pointers in 27.8 minutes per game. Also, the percentages (51.6% FG, 100% FT) have been very good for the Grizzlies’ fourth-year forward. Aldama started Thursday’s win over Milwaukee due to Desmond Bane’s absence, playing 33 minutes. In addition to the Bane injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. still isn’t a full go regarding the minutes he plays. Aldama’s a solid option, especially for managers seeking an efficient frontcourt scorer who rebounds well. Memphis plays four games in Week 3.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (39%)

Coulibaly’s value was rising even before the Wizards lost Kyle Kuzma to a groin injury. The second-year guard had his best game of the season on Wednesday in a win over the Hawks, putting up a career-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, and three 3-pointers. Having scored 17 points or more in three straight games, Coulibaly is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 3-pointers in 34.0 minutes. Can he maintain the scoring throughout the entire season? We’ll see. But given his current place within the Wizards rotation, Coulibaly is a safe bet for fantasy managers to make. The only negative is the Week 3 schedule, with Washington playing three games (Monday, Friday, and Sunday).

Tre Mann, Charlotte Hornets (39%)

Mann showed signs of potentially being a factor last season after the Hornets acquired him from the Thunder at the February trade deadline. But that was when the team was without LaMelo Ball, so how real could that progress be? It’s authentic, based on how Mann has begun this season. Through four games, he’s averaging 20.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 3.0 3-pointers in 28.5 minutes, shooting 44.6% from the field and 100% from the foul line. The backup role can be volatile regarding fantasy value, but Mann’s importance to the Hornets makes him a worthwhile add, especially with the Hornets playing four games in Week 3.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics (35%)

Pritchard has been a valued reserve in Boston for a while, but the production has improved this season. In five games, all off the bench, he’s averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 4.6 3-pointers in 27.6 minutes, shooting 45.6% from the field and 100% from the foul line. Given the strength of Boston’s starting lineup, Pritchard’s production is no small feat. The Celtics play four games in Week 3, and managers looking for a boost to end Week 2 should strongly consider adding him ahead of their Friday/Saturday back-to-back in Charlotte.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (33%)

Already a member of the Raptors starting lineup, the second-year wing’s fantasy value received an (unfortunate) boost when an orbital bone fracture sidelined Scottie Barnes. Barnes will miss at least three weeks, and with Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) also sidelined, there’s an even greater need for Dick’s offensive production. He’s scored 15 points or more in three straight and four of Toronto’s first five games, most recently scoring 30 in a loss to the Hornets. Moving forward, keep an eye on the steals category. While Gradey can undoubtedly put points on the board, the steals may be where he boosts his fantasy value even more. He had three against Charlotte.

Jordan Hawkins (26%) and Jose Alvarado (8%), New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans were one of the teams hit hard by injuries during Week 2, with CJ McCollum (thigh) and Herb Jones (shoulder) joining Dejounte Murray (hand) and Trey Murphy (hamstring) on the sideline. As a result, Alvarado and Hawkins started Wednesday’s loss to the Warriors and will likely do the same on Friday against the Pacers. While the field goal percentages weren’t great for either, Hawkins (four rebounds, one assist, and four 3-pointers) scored 23 points, and Alvarado (five rebounds, four assists, one steal, two blocks, and four 3-pointers) scored 16. New Orleans only plays three games during Week 3, but Hawkins and Alvarado may have added value to begin the week.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks (25%)

The aftermath of Monday’s game between the Hawks and Wizards was brutal from an injury standpoint, as both teams lost rotation players. De’Andre Hunter (knee) sitting propelled Risacher into the starting lineup, and then the Hawks lost Dyson Daniels to a hip injury. Add Bogdan Bogdanovic’s (hamstring) continued absence and Vit Krejci (thigh) going down, and the team is extremely light on wing options. That makes Risacher well worth the risk, even if efficiency is a concern at this early stage in his career. The Hawks play four games in Week 3, including a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Pistons and Bulls.

Royce O’Neale (19%) and Ryan Dunn (2%), Phoenix Suns

O’Neale and Dunn have made valuable contributions to the Suns thus far, with the latter making two starts in place of the injured Bradley Beal (elbow). During Thursday’s win over the Clippers, O’Neale scored a career-high 21 points (16 in the second half), while Dunn added 16 as a spot starter. Both bring solid defensive value to the table, and they’ve also been solid offensively. Dunn’s value in Week 3 will depend on Beal’s availability, while O’Neale is the safer option to pull off the waiver wire.

Kyle Filipowski (11%) and Cody Williams (3%), Utah Jazz

Utah lost Taylor Hendricks (fibula/ankle) to a brutal injury in Dallas on Monday, with the second-year forward being ruled out for the remainder of the season. Enter Williams, who made his first career start the following night against the Kings. The first-round pick out of Colorado has put up modest numbers in his first two starts, but playing time should not be too difficult to come by. And there’s Filipowski, who started Thursday’s loss to the Spurs in place of the injured Lauri Markkanen (back). While Williams has the longer runway due to the severity of Hendricks’ injury, Filipowski also has value. And with Utah off to a 0-5 start, this team looks primed to focus on playing the “kids” once the calendar flips to 2025. The Jazz play three games during Week 3, beginning with the Bulls on Monday.

Moritz Wagner (9%) and Anthony Black (8%), Orlando Magic

As noted in the intro, the Magic lost Paolo Banchero (oblique), and he won’t be re-evaluated for another 4-to-6 weeks. So, who should fantasy managers target? Even with Jonathan Isaac’s upside, the minutes still aren’t there due to his recent return from a hip injury, and we’re well aware of his overall health history. Hopefully, Isaac can emerge as a factor, but Wagner and Black are safer options now. Wagner is Wendell Carter Jr.'s primary backup, but his minutes could increase in the short term. As for Black, he has the size and defensive ability to play alongside Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; the key will be improving his offensive output. The Magic play four games during Week 3, beginning with the Thunder on Monday.

Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors (8%)

The Raptors losing Scottie Barnes has pushed Mogbo into the starting lineup, and the second-round pick out of San Francisco has the skill set needed to impact category league lineups. While Mogbo only played 25 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets, he finished with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocked shots. Ochai Agbaji played 29 minutes off the bench, but Mogbo offers a higher upside. Toronto will play four games on the road during Week 3, beginning with the Nuggets on Monday.

Ziaire Williams, Brooklyn Nets (8%)

Williams has picked up the production after scoring nine points or less in each of his first three games. He scored 18 points in Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Nuggets and followed that performance with a 17/1/3/4/1 line against his former team (Memphis) the following night. Brooklyn has a lot of young wings on its roster, and sifting through that can be difficult for fantasy managers to do. But Williams is worth a look, even with the Nets only playing three games during Week 3. They finish the week with a Friday/Saturday back-to-back, and Ben Simmons isn’t at the point where he’ll play both ends.