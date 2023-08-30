 Skip navigation
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12

  
Published August 30, 2023 01:25 PM

September is practically here and the NFL season kicks off soon! It’s a great time to be a fantasy manager whether you’ve already drafted or if you have several planned for this weekend or early next week. No matter where you are, there’s a good chance you’ve kept a close eye on position rankings as the season has drawn closer. With that in mind, we’re looking at one of fantasy’s top position groups: quarterbacks. Let’s dive in.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

Don’t miss any of our 2023 Draft Guide previews! Follow along throughout the summer and see all of them here.

Today’s preview zeroes in on our draft guide’s top 12 fantasy quarterbacks for the 2023-24 season. With the full draft guide, you can access rankings for non-PPR, half-PPR, PPR, D/ST, IDP and dynasty. This year’s fantasy QB landscape offers plenty of options for managers.

Patrick Mahomes once again leads the pack, with Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen not far behind him in the position’s elite tier. In the AFC South, Trevor Lawrence aims to continue his upward trajectory while Anthony Richardson’s tantalizing dual-threat skill set has made him an enticing late-round pick in drafts. Elsewhere, Justin Fields and Daniel Jones seek to take another leap with improved supporting casts around them. Whether you aim for an elite option early on, a mid-tier option or a late-round dart throw, it’s crucial to see how the position’s top options currently stack up.

Have a look at our Draft Guide’s top 12 quarterbacks for the 2023-24 season.

  1. Patrick Mahomes - KC
  2. Jalen Hurts - PHI
  3. Josh Allen - BUF
  4. Lamar Jackson - BAL
  5. Justin Fields - CHI
  6. Joe Burrow - CIN
  7. Tua Tagovailoa - MIA
  8. Justin Herbert - LAC
  9. Trevor Lawrence - JAC
  10. Anthony Richardson - IND
  11. Deshaun Watson - CLE
  12. Daniel Jones - NYG

If you want to see the full rankings for QB and other skill positions, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.