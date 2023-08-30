2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12

September is practically here and the NFL season kicks off soon! It’s a great time to be a fantasy manager whether you’ve already drafted or if you have several planned for this weekend or early next week. No matter where you are, there’s a good chance you’ve kept a close eye on position rankings as the season has drawn closer. With that in mind, we’re looking at one of fantasy’s top position groups: quarterbacks. Let’s dive in.

Today’s preview zeroes in on our draft guide’s top 12 fantasy quarterbacks for the 2023-24 season. With the full draft guide, you can access rankings for non-PPR, half-PPR, PPR, D/ST, IDP and dynasty. This year’s fantasy QB landscape offers plenty of options for managers.

Patrick Mahomes once again leads the pack, with Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen not far behind him in the position’s elite tier. In the AFC South, Trevor Lawrence aims to continue his upward trajectory while Anthony Richardson’s tantalizing dual-threat skill set has made him an enticing late-round pick in drafts. Elsewhere, Justin Fields and Daniel Jones seek to take another leap with improved supporting casts around them. Whether you aim for an elite option early on, a mid-tier option or a late-round dart throw, it’s crucial to see how the position’s top options currently stack up.

Have a look at our Draft Guide’s top 12 quarterbacks for the 2023-24 season.

Patrick Mahomes - KC Jalen Hurts - PHI Josh Allen - BUF Lamar Jackson - BAL Justin Fields - CHI Joe Burrow - CIN Tua Tagovailoa - MIA Justin Herbert - LAC Trevor Lawrence - JAC Anthony Richardson - IND Deshaun Watson - CLE Daniel Jones - NYG

