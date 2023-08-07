Fantasy Football TE Tiers for 2023: Can’t Stop Kelce

With the Hall of Fame Game in our collective rearview mirror, it’s time to continue digging deep into pre-draft fantasy research. After highlighting running backs in our last positional tier preview, we’re zeroing in on fantasy’s most volatile position group: tight ends. It’s a position group that offers clear distinctions between its elite and middling options. For years, it’s been Travis Kelce and everyone else. Does the same hold true for 2023 drafts?

With our draft guide’s positional tiers, users can gain a clear sense of where their draft targets stand amongst their peers. In an unpredictable, top-heavy position group like TE, it’s imperative that managers enter drafts with a sound understanding of where they can attack it early on or later in drafts. Today’s preview features established stars and rising studs in tiers one and two.

See where they land:

Tier One - Alone at the Top

Travis Kelce Mark Andrews

This tier could be further split into just Kelce in Tier One and only Andrews in Tier Two. The last time Kelce dipped below 1,100 yards was in 2017 and he has three more 1,000-yard seasons than any other tight end in league history. Andrews, unanimously ranked second, recorded the third-most receiving yards by a tight end ever in 2021. His numbers took a drastic hit last year and he still finished as the TE3.

Tier Two - Target Leaders

Kyle Pitts T.J. Hockenson George Kittle Dallas Goedert

Every tight end in this group posts numbers that rival some of the league’s better WR2s. Pitts and Kittle are the ceiling bets of the cohort. Both tight ends have 1,000-yard seasons on their resumes and have functioned as their team’s de facto WR1 at times. Hockenson and Goedert are attached to offenses with more passing output, though they may have lower ceilings as clear secondary options in the pecking order for targets.