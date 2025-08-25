 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame Football 2025 Betting Preview: Team overview, player to watch, path to the playoff, win total
DJ Lagway
No. 15 Florida plans to ease QB DJ Lagway into the opener after months of injury issues
Dabo Swinney
Dabo Swinney recalls the near-firing moment that shaped his Clemson coaching career

nbc_pl_newgoal1_250825.jpg
Guimaraes’ header gives Magpies hope v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250825.jpg
Ekitike slots home Liverpool’s second v. Newcastle
nbc_roto_ryanbergert_250825.jpg
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2025 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day: Live shows, mock drafts, and expert analysis

  
Published August 25, 2025 04:06 PM

It’s peak fantasy football draft season and we’re leaving it all out on the field! Theoretically, of course. Join our team of experts this Thursday, August 28 for 2025 Rotoworld Football Draft Day!

Tune in to the NFL on NBC YouTube channel all day long for wall-to-wall fantasy draft coverage: mock drafts in various formats, live shows with our experts, and everything you need to get prepared for another glorious year of fantasy football.

The action starts with the Fantasy Life radio show on Sirius XM at 10:35 a.m. ET and runs all the way through our annual primetime mock draft broadcast at 8 p.m.

💡 Bonus: Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off your subscription.

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Day Schedule (All Times EST)

  • 10:35 a.m. kickoff - FantasyLife radio show on Sirius XM (appearance by Lawrence Jackson Jr. of Rotoworld/NBC Sports)
  • 11 a.m. - Rotoworld Football Live Q&A with RotoPat and Denny Carter (YouTube)
  • Noon - Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (YouTube)
  • 1:30 p.m. - Super Flex Mock Draft (YouTube)
  • 3 p.m. - Live edition of Rotoworld Football Show with RotoPat and Denny Carter (YouTube)
  • 5 p.m. - Best Ball Mock Draft (YouTube)
  • 7:30 p.m. - Mock Draft Countdown with RotoPat and Denny Carter (YouTube)
  • 8 p.m. - Rotoworld Mock Draft Show (PPR) premieres (YouTube)

Remember to follow all the action (and subscribe!) to the NFL on NBC YouTube channel!

2025 Fantasy Football Player Previews
2025 fantasy football previews, projections, stats and more for every position from Rotoworld and NBC Sports.