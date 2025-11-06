2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Drake Maye prepares for shootout conditions in Tampa Bay, Jalen Hurts readies for a Monday night showdown in Green Bay, and Sam Darnold welcomes a new receiver to the fold for the Seahawks.

Week 10 Quarterbacks

1 Lamar Jackson BAL at MIN 2 Josh Allen BUF at MIA 3 Jalen Hurts PHI at GB 4 Drake Maye NE at TB 5 Justin Herbert LAC vs. PIT 6 Jaxson Dart NYG at CHI 7 Baker Mayfield TB vs. NE 8 Bo Nix DEN vs. LV 9 Matthew Stafford LAR at SF 10 Sam Darnold SEA vs. ARI 11 Caleb Williams CHI vs. NYG 12 Jordan Love GB vs. PHI 13 Daniel Jones IND vs. ATL 14 Jared Goff DET at WAS 15 Justin Fields NYJ vs. CLE 16 Marcus Mariota WAS vs. DET 17 Aaron Rodgers PIT at LAC 18 Mac Jones SF vs. LAR 19 Jacoby Brissett ARI at SEA 20 Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU 21 J.J. McCarthy MIN vs. BAL 22 Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF 23 Geno Smith LV at DEN 24 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at IND 25 Bryce Young CAR vs. NO 26 Dillon Gabriel CLE at NYJ 27 Tyler Shough NO at CAR 28 Davis Mills HOU vs. JAC

QB Notes: Jaxson Dart has finished outside the top 12 once in six starts. He’s finished outside the top nine twice. Despite continued pass volume and supporting cast concerns, Dart is “getting there” with decent enough aerial efficiency and sustained production on the ground. The reality is, this undermanned attack is overdue for a disastrous day, but there’s little chance it comes against a defense as soft as Chicago’s. … Baker Mayfield is off bye. Who is coming with him? The Bucs’ skill corps is one of the most injured in recent memory. It showed heading into the off date, with Mayfield producing QB19 and QB26 finishes. Hopefully the bye did everyone’s health some good. Mayfield maintains QB1 benefit of the doubt vs. an average Patriots pass defense with a game total approaching 50. … Bo Nix is as matchup-sensitive as any quarterback in football. The Raiders are neither good nor bad from that perspective. The Silver and Black’s defense remains surprisingly intact following the trade deadline. With a middling short-week game total and the Broncos big home favorites, Nix won’t be called on to open things up any more than is necessary.

Matthew Stafford keeps eviscerating plus matchups. The 49ers are not that, though Stafford had little trouble generating 389/3 in the sides’ first meeting a month ago. With the game total at or near 50, we can keep betting on Stafford’s skill corps in the top 12 at quarterback. … Sam Darnold, QB1? He’s inching closer after his QB6 overall finish in Week 9. Perhaps trade acquisition Rashid Shaheed will put him over the top. Darnold is throwing one of the league’s best deep balls despite lacking an ideal deep threat. That’s now changed, while Shaheed is reuniting with an OC in Klint Kubiak who made him a WR3 when healthy last season. Not including superstars who would fit any system, this is as “perfect fit” of a deadline addition as you will ever see. … Daniel Jones finally got got. Even so, in a sign of fantasy football maturity, he made sure to contribute both a passing and rushing touchdown in the process. Something like Week 9 was probably overdue for one of the modern era’s most fabled fumblers, but we aren’t pulling the QB1 cord after one dud. The Falcons, it must be said, have not been a plus quarterback matchup.

39.2 percent of Caleb Williams’ fantasy points have come in two of his eight starts. That number balloons to 55.7 if you include his 24.2-point Week 1 effort. It’s obviously good news Williams is spiking his smash spots, but you don’t need us to tell you Bears coach Ben Johnson keeps the governor on if he can help it. Expect him to think he can help it for Week 10, though the Giants surrender the fourth most QB fantasy points, and this game total is lingering near 50. … Still being treated as something other than a true franchise player despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Jordan Love is now down his most explosive weapon in Tucker Kraft (ACL). Thankfully, this remains a deep, varied skill corps, if one now lacking a genuine blue-chipper. Love can take any weight the Packers want to place on his shoulders, but Kraft’s absence will undoubtedly mean an even greater run-game focus. Dealing with a low game total and tough Eagles matchup, Love belongs on the QB1/2 borderline this week.

Justin Fields probably saved his job with his strong Week 8 against the Bengals’ horrendous defense, but coach Aaron Glenn isn’t publicly saying so. If dual-threat Fields has indeed kept his duties, it will be against an elite Browns defense, to say nothing of a Jets defense that traded away its core at the deadline. That presents both peril and opportunity. If Fields plays, he must stay in QB2/superflex spots as a low-floor, massive-ceiling option. … 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan insists he has not considered benching Brock Purdy (toe). If true, Purdy will have his best chance yet at returning for Sunday’s Rams grudge match. L.A. is playing strong pass defense, but Purdy would find himself near the top of the QB2 ranks for a game where Shanny rarely face-plants. … Jayden Daniels (elbow) is sidelined again, leaving Marcus Mariota to make a fourth spot start. His previous three resulted in QB6, QB19 and QB20 performances. Not amazing, not ruinous. The Lions’ defense spent Week 9 harassing J.J. McCarthy, but has been an ordinary quarterback matchup this season. With the Commanders running low on healthy weapons and unlikely to face run-friendly game script, Mariota should be able to dual-threat his way to top-18 status.

The Cardinals ripped the band-aid off. Kyler Murray has been benched, regardless of his health status. Although in some ways the move feels reactionary, it … is not. Arizona’s three highest passing totals belong to Jacoby Brissett: In three starts. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for the first time in his career. Unlike Joe Flacco, Brissett isn’t pushing for top-12 status. His weapons are not as good and his defense isn’t as bad. Like Carson Wentz, he is taking far too many hits. He’s just better than Murray right now, however, and provides a solid floor as a QB2/superflex. … J.J. McCarthy was the QB14 in his Week 9 return — and not particularly good. Admittedly, he was better than I was expecting. Excellent on the Vikings’ scripted calls, McCarthy was much more scattershot thereafter, though he made enough late plays to seal a critical divisional victory on the road. There is the kernel of something here, but it remains painfully obvious coach Kevin O’Connell wants this to be a low-attempts passing attack as McCarthy gets his NFL wits about him.

