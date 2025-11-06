2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Tyler Warren and the Colts head to Germany, fellow rookie Colston Loveland follows up a breakout effort, and David Njoku vows to keep producing for the Browns.

Week 10 Tight Ends

1 Brock Bowers LV at DEN 2 Trey McBride ARI at SEA 3 Oronde Gadsden II LAC vs. PIT 4 George Kittle SF vs. LAR 5 Tyler Warren IND vs. ATL 6 Dallas Goedert PHI at GB 7 Sam LaPorta DET at WAS 8 Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA 9 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL at IND 10 Zach Ertz WAS vs. DET 11 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NYG 12 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at NYJ 13 Mark Andrews BAL at MIN 14 Juwan Johnson NO at CAR 15 Cade Otton TB vs. NE 16 Hunter Henry NE at TB 17 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. CLE 18 Evan Engram DEN vs. LV 19 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. JAC 20 David Njoku CLE at NYJ 21 Isaiah Likely BAL at MIN 22 Theo Johnson NYG at CHI 23 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. BAL 24 Luke Musgrave GB vs. PHI 25 AJ Barner SEA vs. ARI 26 Jonnu Smith PIT at LAC 27 Pat Freiermuth PIT at LAC 28 Taysom Hill NO at CAR 29 Tyler Higbee LAR at SF 30 Hunter Long JAC at HOU 31 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs. NO 32 Elijah Arroyo SEA vs. ARI 33 Darnell Washington PIT at LAC 34 Dawson Knox BUF at MIA

TE Notes: One game, but it was enough for Brock Bowers to confirm he remains in a tier all by himself when healthy. … Oronde Gadsden has now caught at least five passes for 68 yards every game for the past month. The reality is this level of target competition is bound to produce a 3/30 afternoon at some point, but Gadsden’s high floor paired with his demonstrated ceiling potential lock him in as a weekly must start, regardless of format or roster size. … Don’t look now, but Kyle Pitts is fifth in tight end targets (54) even with the Falcons’ bye week mixed in. Pitts has accomplished the seemingly impossible and become a safe, if low upside, TE1. That’s the inverse of what we expected, but it is usable all the same. … With essentially every other Commander injured, Zach Ertz can keep chugging along as an undead zombie TE1. … Cade Otton is very sensitive to target competition, but if Chris Godwin (fibula) remains sidelined coming out of the Bucs’ bye week, it will be all but impossible for Otton to catch fewer than 3-4 passes.

Colston Loveland has had only one good game, but boy what a game it was. Better than any effort by fellow rookie Tyler Warren, in fact. It came in the best possible matchup in the best possible game script, but we now know spiked Loveland weeks are at least possible. That vaults him up the TE2 ranks and puts him in the TE1 mix for matchups like Sunday’s date with the Giants’ soft pass defense. … Not traded ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, David Njoku is now a spare parts veteran in an offense changing play-callers and maybe again soon changing quarterbacks. With the Browns firmly in evaluation mode, expect Harold Fannin Jr. to win the targets battle with a veteran teammate who frankly deserved better. … Trade acquisition Adonai Mitchell could eventually challenge Mason Taylor for the No. 2 spot in the Jets’ skill corps, but he will be a role player at beast for his Week 10 Jets debut. That’s if he is even active. … Juwan Johnson has revived the past few weeks while targets impediment Rashid Shaheed is now a Seattle Seahawk. Perennial nuisance Taysom Hill is running on fumes. Johnson is a high-floor, limited-ceiling TE2.

As Drake Maye has grown more comfortable targeting wide receivers, lumbering veteran Hunter Henry has struggled to keep up in the targets department. He has just 21 over his past six appearances. He maintains touchdown potential in this ascending offense, but Henry is now well outside the TE1 mix. … As expected, Isaiah Likely finally welcomed himself to the season as he and Lamar Jackson got healthy at the same time. Also as expected, he didn’t magically make Mark Andrews disappear. Likely offers spiked week potential rare for a lower-end TE2, but that is all he remains until further notice. … Theo Johnson has the right matchup (Chicago) and target competition (none). He doesn’t have the right fantasy profile as a weekly 3/30 player living off touchdowns. The scores mean Johnson is a plausible TE2, but there is little visible path to TE1 upside. … Luke Musgrave is not Tucker Kraft, to put it mildly. He’s also not just “some guy.” Reasonably productive as a 2023 second-round rookie before getting big dog’d by Baby Kittle Kraft, Musgrave offers low-end TE2 hope in this ever in-flux Packers attack.

Week 10 Kickers

1 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. NE 2 Cameron Dicker LAC vs. PIT 3 Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI 4 Eddy Pineiro SF vs. LAR 5 Matt Prater BUF at MIA 6 Tyler Loop BAL at MIN 7 Michael Badgley IND vs. ATL 8 Cairo Santos CHI vs. NYG 9 Chris Boswell PIT at LAC 10 Wil Lutz DEN vs. LV 11 Jake Bates DET at WAS 12 Andy Borregales NE at TB 13 Cam Little JAC at HOU 14 Brandon McManus GB vs. PHI 15 Will Reichard MIN vs. BAL 16 Jake Elliott PHI at GB 17 Chad Ryland ARI at SEA 18 Graham Gano NYG at CHI 19 Daniel Carlson LV at DEN 20 Zane Gonzalez ATL at IND 21 Matt Gay WAS vs. DET 22 Ryan Fitzgerald CAR vs. NO 23 Matthew Wright HOU vs. JAC 24 Andre Szmyt CLE at NYJ 25 Riley Patterson MIA vs. BUF 26 Joshua Karty LAR at SF 27 Nick Folk NYJ vs. CLE 28 Blake Grupe NO at CAR

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams