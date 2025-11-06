2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Tyler Warren and the Colts head to Germany, fellow rookie Colston Loveland follows up a breakout effort, and David Njoku vows to keep producing for the Browns.
Week 10 Tight Ends
|1
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at DEN
|2
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|at SEA
|3
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. LAR
|5
|Tyler Warren
|IND
|vs. ATL
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at GB
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at WAS
|8
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at MIA
|9
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|at IND
|10
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. DET
|11
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|12
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|at NYJ
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at MIN
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|at CAR
|15
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. NE
|16
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at TB
|17
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|18
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. LV
|19
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|20
|David Njoku
|CLE
|at NYJ
|21
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at MIN
|22
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at CHI
|23
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|24
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|vs. PHI
|25
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|26
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|at LAC
|27
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at LAC
|28
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|at CAR
|29
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|at SF
|30
|Hunter Long
|JAC
|at HOU
|31
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs. NO
|32
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|33
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|at LAC
|34
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|at MIA
TE Notes: One game, but it was enough for Brock Bowers to confirm he remains in a tier all by himself when healthy. … Oronde Gadsden has now caught at least five passes for 68 yards every game for the past month. The reality is this level of target competition is bound to produce a 3/30 afternoon at some point, but Gadsden’s high floor paired with his demonstrated ceiling potential lock him in as a weekly must start, regardless of format or roster size. … Don’t look now, but Kyle Pitts is fifth in tight end targets (54) even with the Falcons’ bye week mixed in. Pitts has accomplished the seemingly impossible and become a safe, if low upside, TE1. That’s the inverse of what we expected, but it is usable all the same. … With essentially every other Commander injured, Zach Ertz can keep chugging along as an undead zombie TE1. … Cade Otton is very sensitive to target competition, but if Chris Godwin (fibula) remains sidelined coming out of the Bucs’ bye week, it will be all but impossible for Otton to catch fewer than 3-4 passes.
Colston Loveland has had only one good game, but boy what a game it was. Better than any effort by fellow rookie Tyler Warren, in fact. It came in the best possible matchup in the best possible game script, but we now know spiked Loveland weeks are at least possible. That vaults him up the TE2 ranks and puts him in the TE1 mix for matchups like Sunday’s date with the Giants’ soft pass defense. … Not traded ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, David Njoku is now a spare parts veteran in an offense changing play-callers and maybe again soon changing quarterbacks. With the Browns firmly in evaluation mode, expect Harold Fannin Jr. to win the targets battle with a veteran teammate who frankly deserved better. … Trade acquisition Adonai Mitchell could eventually challenge Mason Taylor for the No. 2 spot in the Jets’ skill corps, but he will be a role player at beast for his Week 10 Jets debut. That’s if he is even active. … Juwan Johnson has revived the past few weeks while targets impediment Rashid Shaheed is now a Seattle Seahawk. Perennial nuisance Taysom Hill is running on fumes. Johnson is a high-floor, limited-ceiling TE2.
As Drake Maye has grown more comfortable targeting wide receivers, lumbering veteran Hunter Henry has struggled to keep up in the targets department. He has just 21 over his past six appearances. He maintains touchdown potential in this ascending offense, but Henry is now well outside the TE1 mix. … As expected, Isaiah Likely finally welcomed himself to the season as he and Lamar Jackson got healthy at the same time. Also as expected, he didn’t magically make Mark Andrews disappear. Likely offers spiked week potential rare for a lower-end TE2, but that is all he remains until further notice. … Theo Johnson has the right matchup (Chicago) and target competition (none). He doesn’t have the right fantasy profile as a weekly 3/30 player living off touchdowns. The scores mean Johnson is a plausible TE2, but there is little visible path to TE1 upside. … Luke Musgrave is not Tucker Kraft, to put it mildly. He’s also not just “some guy.” Reasonably productive as a 2023 second-round rookie before getting big dog’d by Baby Kittle Kraft, Musgrave offers low-end TE2 hope in this ever in-flux Packers attack.
Week 10 Kickers
|1
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. NE
|2
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|3
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|SF
|vs. LAR
|5
|Matt Prater
|BUF
|at MIA
|6
|Tyler Loop
|BAL
|at MIN
|7
|Michael Badgley
|IND
|vs. ATL
|8
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|9
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at LAC
|10
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|vs. LV
|11
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at WAS
|12
|Andy Borregales
|NE
|at TB
|13
|Cam Little
|JAC
|at HOU
|14
|Brandon McManus
|GB
|vs. PHI
|15
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at GB
|17
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|at SEA
|18
|Graham Gano
|NYG
|at CHI
|19
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at DEN
|20
|Zane Gonzalez
|ATL
|at IND
|21
|Matt Gay
|WAS
|vs. DET
|22
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|CAR
|vs. NO
|23
|Matthew Wright
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|24
|Andre Szmyt
|CLE
|at NYJ
|25
|Riley Patterson
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|26
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|at SF
|27
|Nick Folk
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|28
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|at CAR
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|at MIA
|2
|Cleveland Browns
|at NYJ
|3
|Denver Broncos
|vs. LV
|4
|Detroit Lions
|at WAS
|5
|Houston Texans
|vs. JAC
|6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|at HOU
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. ARI
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|at MIN
|9
|Los Angeles Rams
|at SF
|10
|Carolina Panthers
|vs. NO
|11
|New England Patriots
|at TB
|12
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs. PIT
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. ATL
|14
|Atlanta Falcons
|at IND
|15
|Chicago Bears
|vs. NYG
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|at LAC
|17
|New York Giants
|at CHI
|18
|New York Jets
|vs. CLE
|19
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. LAR
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at GB
|21
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. PHI
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. NE
|23
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at DEN
|24
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. BAL
|25
|Arizona Cardinals
|at SEA
|26
|New Orleans Saints
|at CAR
|27
|Washington Commanders
|vs. DET
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. BUF