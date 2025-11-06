 Skip navigation
Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_cbb_mckeown_251106.jpg
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season

Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings
Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

nbc_csu_tnfraidersbroncos_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_kylermurraynews_251106.jpg
Patrick: Murray ‘doesn’t strike me as a leader’
nbc_cbb_mckeown_251106.jpg
McKeown reflects on career ahead of final season

2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:42 AM

Tyler Warren and the Colts head to Germany, fellow rookie Colston Loveland follows up a breakout effort, and David Njoku vows to keep producing for the Browns.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 10 Tight Ends

1Brock BowersLVat DEN
2Trey McBrideARIat SEA
3Oronde Gadsden IILACvs. PIT
4George KittleSFvs. LAR
5Tyler WarrenINDvs. ATL
6Dallas GoedertPHIat GB
7Sam LaPortaDETat WAS
8Dalton KincaidBUFat MIA
9Kyle Pitts Sr.ATLat IND
10Zach ErtzWASvs. DET
11Colston LovelandCHIvs. NYG
12Harold Fannin Jr.CLEat NYJ
13Mark AndrewsBALat MIN
14Juwan JohnsonNOat CAR
15Cade OttonTBvs. NE
16Hunter HenryNEat TB
17Mason TaylorNYJvs. CLE
18Evan EngramDENvs. LV
19Dalton SchultzHOUvs. JAC
20David NjokuCLEat NYJ
21Isaiah LikelyBALat MIN
22Theo JohnsonNYGat CHI
23T.J. HockensonMINvs. BAL
24Luke MusgraveGBvs. PHI
25AJ BarnerSEAvs. ARI
26Jonnu SmithPITat LAC
27Pat FreiermuthPITat LAC
28Taysom HillNOat CAR
29Tyler HigbeeLARat SF
30Hunter LongJACat HOU
31Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs. NO
32Elijah ArroyoSEAvs. ARI
33Darnell WashingtonPITat LAC
34Dawson KnoxBUFat MIA

TE Notes: One game, but it was enough for Brock Bowers to confirm he remains in a tier all by himself when healthy. … Oronde Gadsden has now caught at least five passes for 68 yards every game for the past month. The reality is this level of target competition is bound to produce a 3/30 afternoon at some point, but Gadsden’s high floor paired with his demonstrated ceiling potential lock him in as a weekly must start, regardless of format or roster size. … Don’t look now, but Kyle Pitts is fifth in tight end targets (54) even with the Falcons’ bye week mixed in. Pitts has accomplished the seemingly impossible and become a safe, if low upside, TE1. That’s the inverse of what we expected, but it is usable all the same. … With essentially every other Commander injured, Zach Ertz can keep chugging along as an undead zombie TE1. … Cade Otton is very sensitive to target competition, but if Chris Godwin (fibula) remains sidelined coming out of the Bucs’ bye week, it will be all but impossible for Otton to catch fewer than 3-4 passes.

Colston Loveland has had only one good game, but boy what a game it was. Better than any effort by fellow rookie Tyler Warren, in fact. It came in the best possible matchup in the best possible game script, but we now know spiked Loveland weeks are at least possible. That vaults him up the TE2 ranks and puts him in the TE1 mix for matchups like Sunday’s date with the Giants’ soft pass defense. … Not traded ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, David Njoku is now a spare parts veteran in an offense changing play-callers and maybe again soon changing quarterbacks. With the Browns firmly in evaluation mode, expect Harold Fannin Jr. to win the targets battle with a veteran teammate who frankly deserved better. … Trade acquisition Adonai Mitchell could eventually challenge Mason Taylor for the No. 2 spot in the Jets’ skill corps, but he will be a role player at beast for his Week 10 Jets debut. That’s if he is even active. … Juwan Johnson has revived the past few weeks while targets impediment Rashid Shaheed is now a Seattle Seahawk. Perennial nuisance Taysom Hill is running on fumes. Johnson is a high-floor, limited-ceiling TE2.

As Drake Maye has grown more comfortable targeting wide receivers, lumbering veteran Hunter Henry has struggled to keep up in the targets department. He has just 21 over his past six appearances. He maintains touchdown potential in this ascending offense, but Henry is now well outside the TE1 mix. … As expected, Isaiah Likely finally welcomed himself to the season as he and Lamar Jackson got healthy at the same time. Also as expected, he didn’t magically make Mark Andrews disappear. Likely offers spiked week potential rare for a lower-end TE2, but that is all he remains until further notice. … Theo Johnson has the right matchup (Chicago) and target competition (none). He doesn’t have the right fantasy profile as a weekly 3/30 player living off touchdowns. The scores mean Johnson is a plausible TE2, but there is little visible path to TE1 upside. … Luke Musgrave is not Tucker Kraft, to put it mildly. He’s also not just “some guy.” Reasonably productive as a 2023 second-round rookie before getting big dog’d by Baby Kittle Kraft, Musgrave offers low-end TE2 hope in this ever in-flux Packers attack.

Week 10 Kickers

1Chase McLaughlinTBvs. NE
2Cameron DickerLACvs. PIT
3Jason MyersSEAvs. ARI
4Eddy PineiroSFvs. LAR
5Matt PraterBUFat MIA
6Tyler LoopBALat MIN
7Michael BadgleyINDvs. ATL
8Cairo SantosCHIvs. NYG
9Chris BoswellPITat LAC
10Wil LutzDENvs. LV
11Jake BatesDETat WAS
12Andy BorregalesNEat TB
13Cam LittleJACat HOU
14Brandon McManusGBvs. PHI
15Will ReichardMINvs. BAL
16Jake ElliottPHIat GB
17Chad RylandARIat SEA
18Graham GanoNYGat CHI
19Daniel CarlsonLVat DEN
20Zane GonzalezATLat IND
21Matt GayWASvs. DET
22Ryan FitzgeraldCARvs. NO
23Matthew WrightHOUvs. JAC
24Andre SzmytCLEat NYJ
25Riley PattersonMIAvs. BUF
26Joshua KartyLARat SF
27Nick FolkNYJvs. CLE
28Blake GrupeNOat CAR

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams

1Buffalo Billsat MIA
2Cleveland Brownsat NYJ
3Denver Broncosvs. LV
4Detroit Lionsat WAS
5Houston Texansvs. JAC
6Jacksonville Jaguarsat HOU
7Seattle Seahawksvs. ARI
8Baltimore Ravensat MIN
9Los Angeles Ramsat SF
10Carolina Panthersvs. NO
11New England Patriotsat TB
12Los Angeles Chargersvs. PIT
13Indianapolis Coltsvs. ATL
14Atlanta Falconsat IND
15Chicago Bearsvs. NYG
16Pittsburgh Steelersat LAC
17New York Giantsat CHI
18New York Jetsvs. CLE
19San Francisco 49ersvs. LAR
20Philadelphia Eaglesat GB
21Green Bay Packersvs. PHI
22Tampa Bay Buccaneersvs. NE
23Las Vegas Raidersat DEN
24Minnesota Vikingsvs. BAL
25Arizona Cardinalsat SEA
26New Orleans Saintsat CAR
27Washington Commandersvs. DET
28Miami Dolphinsvs. BUF