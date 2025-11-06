2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Jaylen Waddle hopes for another WR1 day in a tough matchup, Garrett Wilson comes off bye and injury for the rebuilding Jets, and Rome Odunze tries to rebound from last Sunday’s air ball.
Week 10 Receivers
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|2
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|at SF
|3
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at WAS
|4
|Drake London
|ATL
|at IND
|5
|Emeka Egbuka
|TB
|vs. NE
|6
|Davante Adams
|LAR
|at SF
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|8
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|vs. CLE
|10
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs. ATL
|11
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|at GB
|12
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs. LV
|13
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at GB
|14
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|15
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|at MIN
|16
|Nico Collins
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|17
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|18
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|at SEA
|19
|Stefon Diggs
|NE
|at TB
|20
|Tetairoa McMillan
|CAR
|vs. NO
|21
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|22
|DK Metcalf
|PIT
|at LAC
|23
|Chris Olave
|NO
|at CAR
|24
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|vs. PHI
|25
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WAS
|vs. DET
|26
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|27
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. BAL
|28
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|at CHI
|29
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs. LAR
|30
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs. ATL
|31
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at WAS
|32
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|vs. LV
|33
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|at MIA
|34
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs. PIT
|35
|Rashid Shaheed
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|36
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|at HOU
|37
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|at DEN
|38
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs. ATL
|39
|Tez Johnson
|TB
|vs. NE
|40
|Christian Watson
|GB
|vs. PHI
|41
|Jakobi Meyers
|JAC
|at HOU
|42
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|at CHI
|43
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|44
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|vs. LAR
|45
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|at IND
|46
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|at TB
|47
|Malik Washington
|MIA
|vs. BUF
|48
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|at MIA
|49
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|at NYJ
|50
|Christian Kirk
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|51
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|at MIN
|52
|Dyami Brown
|JAC
|at HOU
|53
|Calvin Austin III
|PIT
|at LAC
|54
|Tory Horton
|SEA
|vs. ARI
|55
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|at SEA
|56
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|vs. NO
|57
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|vs. NE
|58
|Cedric Tillman
|CLE
|at NYJ
|59
|Mack Hollins
|NE
|at TB
|60
|Xavier Hutchinson
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|61
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|vs. NO
|62
|Jaylin Noel
|HOU
|vs. JAC
|63
|Chris Moore
|WAS
|vs. DET
|64
|Luther Burden III
|CHI
|vs. NYG
|65
|Jayden Higgins
|HOU
|vs. JAC
WR Notes: Emeka Egbuka is finally off the Bucs’ injury report following the team’s bye week. The same is not true of Chris Godwin, leaving Egbuka as a big fish in the Sterling Shepard/Tez Johnson pond. With Pats/Bucs boasting one of the week’s highest game totals and New England much more vulnerable through the air than on the ground, Egbuka is a credible top-five presence. … Davante Adams is 26th in receiving yards (491) and first in receiving scores (eight). As has been the case in all of his previous stops, he has become something akin to the Rams’ goal-line back. (Kyren Williams has six total scores.) That’s not the most comfortable way to make a living in this PPR-dominated world, but Adams not only scores more weeks than not, he scores multiple times with surprising regularity. … Garrett Wilson (knee) is practicing coming off the Jets’ bye week. It appears he will be back. It also appears Justin Fields will be under center. Fields for whatever reason had one of his best starts of the year in Wilson’s Week 8 absence, but Wilson has reached at least 70 yards in 4-of-6 appearances with his beleaguered QB. You are not worried about starting him against Cleveland.
Justin Jefferson caught six passes and found the end zone in J.J. McCarthy’s return under center. Mission accomplished? Not exactly. That was 27 yards fewer than he mustered in even Carson Wentz’s worst performance, and it required several highlight-reel grabs. This is a lower-volume passing attack with McCarthy playing, one where the ball isn’t necessarily coming out on time and on target. Jefferson never leaves the top 10, but he is now a more volatile WR1 presence. … All the way up to WR10 status by average PPR points, Michael Pittman Jr. has been steadily raising his already high floor. Something like an 8/140/1 outburst remains unlikely, but when 5/75 or thereabouts is the norm, you are going to win more weeks than not. … Not traded, A.J. Brown seems likely to return after getting two weeks to rest his balky knee. DeVonta Smith has been posting better box scores for most of the past of the past month, but Brown’s boundary presence will be paramount vs. the Packers’ stingy pass defense. I’ll let his scoring and big-play ability take the rankings day.
The Chargers must again adjust to life without LT Joe Alt (ankle). Things were far less smooth during Alt’s first absence. It seems best to plan on: Less effective running, more quick passing. Hopefully that’s Ladd McConkey’s music. Boasting a higher floor and actually spiking weeks over the past month, McConkey seems to have firmly passed boom/bust boundary option Quentin Johnston in the targets pecking order. … Rome Odunze’s Week 9 was the zero heard ‘round the world. A doughnut as the Bears eviscerated the Bengals’ league-worst defense was an almost unfathomable outcome. It was also the third time in four games he failed to reach 40 yards. The slump is real. So is the talent. Although more boom/bust than seemed possible following his hot start, Odunze is a WR2 you just have to keep trotting out there. Nobody’s Cincinnati, but the Giants are not an imposing passing-game matchup. … Aside from his revenge game against the Bills and coach Mike Vrabel’s revenge game against the Titans, Stefon Diggs hasn’t caught more than three passes in his past five appearances. Disappointing, though those three contests have featured awful offenses in the Saints, Browns and Falcons. Sunday in Tampa should be a more wide-open affair, keeping Diggs in the top 24.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has finally caught seven passes in a game. All it took was a different quarterback starting against one of the league’s worst defenses in the Cowboys. It was nevertheless enough to convince the Cards to stick with Jacoby Brissett. The Seahawks are an infinitely tougher matchup than Big D, but I’m betting the worst is finally behind MHJ and the frustrating start to his career. … The Rico Dowdlization of the Panthers’ offense hasn’t been the greatest news for Tetairoa McMillan. Carolina finally has a viable means of winning football games, and it doesn’t involve Bryce Young passing. That being said, a second target has yet to emerge. McMillan continues to have this skill corps to himself. There should be big stretch-run performances ahead. A Saints defense with the fourth worst QB rating against would be a great place to start. … Surprisingly consistent to begin the season, DK Metcalf has finally hit a fallow patch in fantasy. It was an inevitable outcome in a run-based, low passing volume offense. He is still a weekly WR2 in the big-play, touchdown-scoring mold.
The last playmaker standing in the Commanders’ offense, you essentially have no choice but to treat Deebo Samuel as a WR2 for a game where Detroit will not let Washington take the air out of the ball. … With Tucker Kraft (ACL) out for the season and Matthew Golden (shoulder) ailing and struggling, Romeo Doubs has become the indispensable man for the Packers’ passing attack. With a solid receptions floor and decent weekly scoring odds, Doubs is trending toward WR2 status. … Rashid Shaheed is a lot more interesting in Seattle, even if he sees fewer overall targets. Reuniting with an OC in Klint Kubiak who knew how to scheme Shaheed big-play opportunities in New Orleans, Shaheed has a willing deep-shot quarterback and elite defensive foil in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s not only going to get deep looks, he will get deep looks against single coverage. He’s a matchup-flipping WR3 waiting to happen in his new home. … I can’t even begin to understand the Jaguars’ Jakobi Meyers acquisition, other than he’s a solid player and they are currently short on wideouts. Meyers should eventually out-target Parker Washington, but it’s difficult to see that happening in his Jags debut. Washington maintains some last-gasp WR3 appeal with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) sidelined.