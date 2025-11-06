2025 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Jaylen Waddle hopes for another WR1 day in a tough matchup, Garrett Wilson comes off bye and injury for the rebuilding Jets, and Rome Odunze tries to rebound from last Sunday’s air ball.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 10 Receivers

1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. ARI 2 Puka Nacua LAR at SF 3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at WAS 4 Drake London ATL at IND 5 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. NE 6 Davante Adams LAR at SF 7 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. BAL 8 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF 9 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. CLE 10 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs. ATL 11 A.J. Brown PHI at GB 12 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV 13 DeVonta Smith PHI at GB 14 Ladd McConkey LAC vs. PIT 15 Zay Flowers BAL at MIN 16 Nico Collins HOU vs. JAC 17 Rome Odunze CHI vs. NYG 18 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at SEA 19 Stefon Diggs NE at TB 20 Tetairoa McMillan CAR vs. NO 21 DJ Moore CHI vs. NYG 22 DK Metcalf PIT at LAC 23 Chris Olave NO at CAR 24 Romeo Doubs GB vs. PHI 25 Deebo Samuel Sr. WAS vs. DET 26 Quentin Johnston LAC vs. PIT 27 Jordan Addison MIN vs. BAL 28 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at CHI 29 Jauan Jennings SF vs. LAR 30 Alec Pierce IND vs. ATL 31 Jameson Williams DET at WAS 32 Troy Franklin DEN vs. LV 33 Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA 34 Keenan Allen LAC vs. PIT 35 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. ARI 36 Parker Washington JAC at HOU 37 Tre Tucker LV at DEN 38 Josh Downs IND vs. ATL 39 Tez Johnson TB vs. NE 40 Christian Watson GB vs. PHI 41 Jakobi Meyers JAC at HOU 42 Darius Slayton NYG at CHI 43 Olamide Zaccheaus CHI vs. NYG 44 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. LAR 45 Darnell Mooney ATL at IND 46 DeMario Douglas NE at TB 47 Malik Washington MIA vs. BUF 48 Keon Coleman BUF at MIA 49 Jerry Jeudy CLE at NYJ 50 Christian Kirk HOU vs. JAC 51 Rashod Bateman BAL at MIN 52 Dyami Brown JAC at HOU 53 Calvin Austin III PIT at LAC 54 Tory Horton SEA vs. ARI 55 Michael Wilson ARI at SEA 56 Xavier Legette CAR vs. NO 57 Sterling Shepard TB vs. NE 58 Cedric Tillman CLE at NYJ 59 Mack Hollins NE at TB 60 Xavier Hutchinson HOU vs. JAC 61 Jalen Coker CAR vs. NO 62 Jaylin Noel HOU vs. JAC 63 Chris Moore WAS vs. DET 64 Luther Burden III CHI vs. NYG 65 Jayden Higgins HOU vs. JAC

WR Notes: Emeka Egbuka is finally off the Bucs’ injury report following the team’s bye week. The same is not true of Chris Godwin, leaving Egbuka as a big fish in the Sterling Shepard/Tez Johnson pond. With Pats/Bucs boasting one of the week’s highest game totals and New England much more vulnerable through the air than on the ground, Egbuka is a credible top-five presence. … Davante Adams is 26th in receiving yards (491) and first in receiving scores (eight). As has been the case in all of his previous stops, he has become something akin to the Rams’ goal-line back. (Kyren Williams has six total scores.) That’s not the most comfortable way to make a living in this PPR-dominated world, but Adams not only scores more weeks than not, he scores multiple times with surprising regularity. … Garrett Wilson (knee) is practicing coming off the Jets’ bye week. It appears he will be back. It also appears Justin Fields will be under center. Fields for whatever reason had one of his best starts of the year in Wilson’s Week 8 absence, but Wilson has reached at least 70 yards in 4-of-6 appearances with his beleaguered QB. You are not worried about starting him against Cleveland.

Justin Jefferson caught six passes and found the end zone in J.J. McCarthy’s return under center. Mission accomplished? Not exactly. That was 27 yards fewer than he mustered in even Carson Wentz’s worst performance, and it required several highlight-reel grabs. This is a lower-volume passing attack with McCarthy playing, one where the ball isn’t necessarily coming out on time and on target. Jefferson never leaves the top 10, but he is now a more volatile WR1 presence. … All the way up to WR10 status by average PPR points, Michael Pittman Jr. has been steadily raising his already high floor. Something like an 8/140/1 outburst remains unlikely, but when 5/75 or thereabouts is the norm, you are going to win more weeks than not. … Not traded, A.J. Brown seems likely to return after getting two weeks to rest his balky knee. DeVonta Smith has been posting better box scores for most of the past of the past month, but Brown’s boundary presence will be paramount vs. the Packers’ stingy pass defense. I’ll let his scoring and big-play ability take the rankings day.

The Chargers must again adjust to life without LT Joe Alt (ankle). Things were far less smooth during Alt’s first absence. It seems best to plan on: Less effective running, more quick passing. Hopefully that’s Ladd McConkey’s music. Boasting a higher floor and actually spiking weeks over the past month, McConkey seems to have firmly passed boom/bust boundary option Quentin Johnston in the targets pecking order. … Rome Odunze’s Week 9 was the zero heard ‘round the world. A doughnut as the Bears eviscerated the Bengals’ league-worst defense was an almost unfathomable outcome. It was also the third time in four games he failed to reach 40 yards. The slump is real. So is the talent. Although more boom/bust than seemed possible following his hot start, Odunze is a WR2 you just have to keep trotting out there. Nobody’s Cincinnati, but the Giants are not an imposing passing-game matchup. … Aside from his revenge game against the Bills and coach Mike Vrabel’s revenge game against the Titans, Stefon Diggs hasn’t caught more than three passes in his past five appearances. Disappointing, though those three contests have featured awful offenses in the Saints, Browns and Falcons. Sunday in Tampa should be a more wide-open affair, keeping Diggs in the top 24.

Marvin Harrison Jr. has finally caught seven passes in a game. All it took was a different quarterback starting against one of the league’s worst defenses in the Cowboys. It was nevertheless enough to convince the Cards to stick with Jacoby Brissett. The Seahawks are an infinitely tougher matchup than Big D, but I’m betting the worst is finally behind MHJ and the frustrating start to his career. … The Rico Dowdlization of the Panthers’ offense hasn’t been the greatest news for Tetairoa McMillan. Carolina finally has a viable means of winning football games, and it doesn’t involve Bryce Young passing. That being said, a second target has yet to emerge. McMillan continues to have this skill corps to himself. There should be big stretch-run performances ahead. A Saints defense with the fourth worst QB rating against would be a great place to start. … Surprisingly consistent to begin the season, DK Metcalf has finally hit a fallow patch in fantasy. It was an inevitable outcome in a run-based, low passing volume offense. He is still a weekly WR2 in the big-play, touchdown-scoring mold.

The last playmaker standing in the Commanders’ offense, you essentially have no choice but to treat Deebo Samuel as a WR2 for a game where Detroit will not let Washington take the air out of the ball. … With Tucker Kraft (ACL) out for the season and Matthew Golden (shoulder) ailing and struggling, Romeo Doubs has become the indispensable man for the Packers’ passing attack. With a solid receptions floor and decent weekly scoring odds, Doubs is trending toward WR2 status. … Rashid Shaheed is a lot more interesting in Seattle, even if he sees fewer overall targets. Reuniting with an OC in Klint Kubiak who knew how to scheme Shaheed big-play opportunities in New Orleans, Shaheed has a willing deep-shot quarterback and elite defensive foil in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s not only going to get deep looks, he will get deep looks against single coverage. He’s a matchup-flipping WR3 waiting to happen in his new home. … I can’t even begin to understand the Jaguars’ Jakobi Meyers acquisition, other than he’s a solid player and they are currently short on wideouts. Meyers should eventually out-target Parker Washington, but it’s difficult to see that happening in his Jags debut. Washington maintains some last-gasp WR3 appeal with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) sidelined.