RotoPat’s Draft Weekend Rankings

With “draft weekend” finally upon us, here are my last-minute rankings. These are my favorite 25 quarterbacks, 50 running backs, 60 receivers and 25 tight ends for 2022. For all other questions — including up-the-second-rankings for every major format — please check out our comprehensive, award-winning draft guide, one we have been working tirelessly on all summer.

Top 25 Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes — Mahomes’ gifts, Reid’s scheme make surrounding talent almost irrelevant.

2. Jalen Hurts — Hurts’ rushing paired with this skill corps is one of the scariest tandems in some time.

3. Josh Allen — Is the elbow 100 percent? Is there a legitimate No. 2 pass catcher?

4. Joe Burrow — Burrow’s weapons and pure passing ability overawe likely rushing regression.

5. Lamar Jackson — Narrative driven, but: New contract, new OC, entirely new WR corps.

6. Justin Herbert — Play-calling and WR upgrades will make 2022 look like a one-off.

7. Justin Fields — Bears did their damndest to provide Fields a “Hurts 2.0” setup.

8. Trevor Lawrence — *Gets real coach once* “And Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram have all had career years!”

9. Tua Tagovailoa — Will win far more fantasy weeks than he loses as long as he stays healthy.

10. Deshaun Watson — Played at an MVP level the last time he actually played.

11. Dak Prescott — Dak is a certified gunslinger. No more, but certainly not less.

12. Anthony Richardson — Trying to become fifth rookie QB to reach 600 yards rushing.

13. Kirk Cousins — PROE champions, though Kevin O’Connell has spent a lot of time talking about the run game.

14. Geno Smith — A repeat will be difficult. JSN’s addition at least makes it possible.

15. Aaron Rodgers — Was QB11 even in his MVP 2021.

16. Daniel Jones — Jones had a career 2022 and still wasn’t a QB1. Still checking down this summer.

17. Jared Goff — The ideal matchup-based streamer.

18. Derek Carr — Soft schedule will provide ample streaming opportunity. Solid supporting cast.

19. Sam Howell — The best odds to be this season’s left-field QB1.

20. Kenny Pickett — The star of the summer has weapons-based upside.

21. Brock Purdy — Could quickly climb streamer ranks if he cuts down on last year’s memory-holed miscues.

22. Russell Wilson — Comeback case makes sense on paper. Jeudy’s injury one question mark too many?

23. Matthew Stafford — Only Cooper Kupp is keeping this project afloat.

24. Jordan Love — Love could overachieve and still fail to make fantasy noise in what promises to be balanced attack.

25. C.J. Stroud — Has more wild card upside than No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Berry20 to save 20% at checkout.

Top 50 Running Backs

1. Bijan Robinson — Touches hog, big-play threat and goal-line menace in run-first offense.

2. Christian McCaffrey — 49ers ever so slightly throttled off CMC’s workload late.

3. Austin Ekeler — Even if receptions fall back to 70-75 range, expect better overall usage from OC Kellen Moore.

4. Tony Pollard — The veteran insurance back never arrived. Looking at Ekeler-ian workload.

5. Derrick Henry — Can’t fight city hall when it is stiff arming you into oblivion.

6. Nick Chubb — Ascending into even the 35-40 catch range would make a difference.

7. Josh Jacobs — Reported in time to immediately reassume every-snap role.

8. Saquon Barkley — Health and workload returned last season. Efficiency not so much.

9. Rhamondre Stevenson — Zeke’s addition eliminates new ceiling possibilities, but floor remains intact.

10. Travis Etienne — Mysteries abound. ETN’s rushing efficiency isn’t one of them.

11. Jahmyr Gibbs — Eating into any of the “Jamaal Williams role” would make Gibbs likely top-10 RB.

12. Joe Mixon — Try as they might to talk up backups, the Bengals have no viable touches plan B.

13. Kenneth Walker — Violent style and limited receiver upside are risks, but could be workload king.

14. Aaron Jones — 1,000-plus rushing yards and 50-plus catches remain a given.

15. Dameon Pierce — More than a few rumblings Pierce could be every-down player.

16. Najee Harris — Genuine concern he loses receiving work, but still profiles as a goal-line problem.

17. Rachaad White — Workload remains king, and White has zero competition for his.

18. Isiah Pacheco — Fifth in rushing after Week 10 last season. Easy path to more TDs, perhaps catches.

19. Alexander Mattison — Mattison’s touch competition has been slow to organize, but the threat remains.

20. J.K. Dobbins — I wanted Dobbins higher. This will look foolish if he finally starts catching passes.

21. Miles Sanders — Sanders always finds a way to disappoint, but can’t question the role.

22. Javonte Williams — Way ahead of schedule, but “Samaje Perine, third-down back” remains highly concerning.

23. Jonathan Taylor — Even amidst last year’s misery, Taylor was fifth in rushing per game and 30th in RB receptions in only 11 contests.

24. Cam Akers — “As the Akers turns” not a particularly fun game. Still better than Kyren Williams.

25. Alvin Kamara — Sanity poised to return to Kamara’s post-suspension role.

26. James Cook — The problem remains at the goal line. Maxed out as a Chase Edmonds?

27. Dalvin Cook — Cook’s contract speaking too loudly to ignore.

28. D’Andre Swift — Swift’s role seems the most straightforward in confusing backfield.

29. Breece Hall — Could help win leagues in November/December … if you’re not already out of it by then.

30. James Conner — Constantly playing hurt, inefficient, and now in league’s worst offense.

31. Brian Robinson — Reasonable path to 8-10 touchdowns.

32. Khalil Hebert — Upside to finish way higher, but too many moving parts in Bears’ backfield

33. David Montgomery — Making real money, but I wouldn’t assume the “Jamaal Williams role” is a 1-for-1 transfer.

34. Antonio Gibson — 50-plus receptions finally feels like a guarantee. .

35. A.J. Dillon — Bench option with limited room for growth.

36. Jamaal Williams — Going to remain posted up beneath the rim, waiting for alley-oops.

37. Samaje Perine — Sean Payton’s entire life has been building toward keeping Perine PPR relevant.

38. Rashaad Penny — At his best as a “rhythm back.” Won’t see “rhythm” workloads.

39. Ezekiel Elliott — Pats have made it clear Zeke will be a legit 1B, not just a breather back.

40. Jerick McKinnon — One of fantasy’s least convenient truths.

41. Jeff Wlson — They’re giving out touchdowns for free these days.

42. Damien Harris — One of this year’s cheapest touchdown sources? Latavius looms.

43. Jaylen Warren — He can diminish Najee Harris’ value. Can he create his own?

44. Evan Hull — Unappealing situation to bet on.

45. Tyler Allgeier — The most valuable insurance back in football?

46. Zach Charbonnet — Is he depth or a legitimate committee member?

47. Roschon Johnson — Upside flier who could nevertheless be a quick drop.

48. Tank Bigsby — A lot of smoke the Jags want a legitimate Bigsby role.

49. Kenneth Gainwell — Hedging two of the most “injury prone” players in the league.

50. Devon Achane — Could be healthy scratch or 8-10 touch player.

Top 60 Receivers

1. Justin Jefferson — Became 15th WR this century to clear 105.0 yards per game last season.

2. Ja’Marr Chase — Combination compiling/big-play threat profile keeps him locked into top-two.

3. Tyreek Hill — A chance he still hasn’t painted his ‘Fins masterpiece after career 2022.

4. Stefon Diggs — Still option A, B and C in the Bills’ passing attack.

5. Cooper Kupp — Averaged 102 yards when healthy last year. Injury history lengthening.

6. CeeDee Lamb — Lamb jumped a tier in 2022. May still have another to go.

7. Davante Adams — Concerns, but Adams hasn’t finished below WR6 since 2017, when he was WR8.

8. A.J. Brown — The last genuine alpha on the board.

9. Garrett Wilson — The Rodgers connection is where it needs to be.

10. Jaylen Waddle — A No. 2, but in the league’s narrowest target tree.

11. Amon-Ra St. Brown — Extremely high floor, though ultimate ceiling might be limited.

12. DeVonta Smith — Won’t close the AJB gap. Doesn’t matter in an offense this elite/narrow.

13. Chris Olave — Seventh highest target share for a rookie since 2013.

14. Tee Higgins — Hard-capped ceiling, rock-solid floor.

15. Amari Cooper — Clear-cut No. 1 in what should be much improved offense.

16. Keenan Allen — Stayed healthy this summer. Massive OC upgrade.

17. Calvin Ridley — A true alpha in a skill corps full of No. 2/3 weapons.

18. Deebo Samuel — Rushing ship has sailed, but could work freelance magic with Purdy.

19. DK Metcalf — Weird track record, weird targets situation.

20. Christian Watson — Will rare rookie efficiency translate on bigger workload? l

21. Tyler Lockett — Some players are just Good At The Game™

22. D.J. Moore — Last chance for Moore to take the next step.

23. Mike Williams — Kellen Moore promising more creative usage.

24. Diontae Johnson — Will come roaring back if even 50 percent of Pickett hype comes true.

25. Terry McLaurin — Toe injury/Howell hype make for wide range of outcomes.

26. Jerry Jeudy — Ridiculously efficient even in awful 2022 offense. Can the hammy hold up?

27. Brandon Aiyuk — Aiyuk could break all the way through with sustained QB health.

28. DeAndre Hopkins — Burks injury buys time to cement target share.

29. Drake London — Alpha traits. Uncertain target share with healthy Pitts. Awful QB.

30. Brandin Cooks — Will inevitably overperform ADP by 1.7 slots.

31. Michael Pittman — Hopefully Anthony Richardson can run a layup line.

32. Chris Godwin — QB-proof WR whose QB has made a habit of killing careers.

33. Jordan Addison — Vikes want inefficient Hock targets funneled back to WR.

34. Gabe Davis — Never healthy in 2022. Thin WR corps.

35. Mike Evans — Hellaciously bad fit with Baker Mayfield.

36. Marquise Brown — A player who hasn’t always thrived in great setups now has an awful one.

37. George Pickens — Film watchers say the dawg levels remain off the charts.

38. Christian Kirk — Did what was asked of him in 2022. Less will be asked in 2023.

39. Jahan Dotson — Potential rocket ship if Sam Howell reverts to 2020 form.

40. Skyy Moore — Entry-level investment into Patrick Mahomes.

41. Courtland Sutton — How much is left in the tank for this big-bodied receiver?

42. Zay Flowers — Overcame terrible BC offense. Should receive layup touches.

43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba — Most hyped WR of the summer has broken hand behind two war horses.

44. JuJu Smith-Schuster — Diminishing returns targets receptacle.

45. Treylon Burks — Talented player, but how many more things can go wrong?

46. Rashod Bateman — Fixture in two-WR sets if healthy.

47. Allen Lazard — Undead Rodgers zombie with just enough floor to offset nonexistent ceiling.

48. Kadarius Toney — The most receiver injury questions since Michael Thomas dined alone.

49. Quentin Johnston — Least-loved first-round WR still has golden opportunity.

50. Michael Thomas — Thomas has reached the haunting counterfactual stage of his career.

51. Marvin Mims — Explosive real life role may not equate to fantasy value.

52. Nico Collins — I love Tank Dell, but Collins the safest Texans investment.

53. Adam Thielen — Panthers want Thielen dunks in the RZ.

54. Alec Pierce — Real life advancement won’t guarantee increased fantasy points.

55. Rashee Rice — Fun late-round flier who could quickly become waivers fodder.

56. Darnell Mooney — Would be lying if I said I knew where to rank him.

57. Jonathan Mingo — Ideal “free” upside bet.

58. Tank Dell — Early targets unlikely to equal hype, but exciting player.

59. Tyler Boyd — Break glass in case of WR4 emergency.

60. Cedric Tillman — Too talented not to rank.

Top 25 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce — Kelce’s efficiency could crater and it still wouldn’t matter.

2. Mark Andrews — Poised to go gangbusters in more pass-focused offense.

3. Darren Waller — Health a question. WR-level target share isn’t.

4. George Kittle — Focus on the weeks he wins, not the 3/20s.

5. Dallas Goedert — High-floor player who maintains expandable ceiling.

6. T.J. Hockenson — Last year’s outrageous target totals were an emergency measure.

7. Kyle Pitts — Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder are two questions too many.

8. David Njoku — Increased target competition hopefully offset by increased big-play opportunities.

9. Pat Freiermuth — Top-five upside if he can stay healthy.

10. Evan Engram — Excellent player with little chance at career-year repeat.

11. Chig Okonkwo — Needs increased target share to cancel out decreased efficiency.

12. Dalton Schultz — An “assumed targets” bet easily dumped if they don’t materialize.

13. Cole Kmet — On mid-career breakout tight end trajectory … if Fields can pass.

14. Sam LaPorta — Lions have available targets by the bushel-full.

15. Dalton Kincaid — Massive steal or massive overpay. Little in between.

16. Greg Dulcich — Sean Payton warmed up to the lad once he found out who he was.

17. Gerald Everett — Needs some Kellen Moore magic and just may get it.

18. Tyler Higbee — Pathetically little target competition.

19. Jake Ferguson — A snaps and routes bet.

20. Hunter Henry — Looking to get re-established as red-zone weapon.

21. Luke Musgrave — Betting on playing time. Nothing else guaranteed.

22. Juwan Johnson — (Intelligent Juwan Johnson take loading.)

23. Irv Smith — Hoping to become TE2 streamer in 2021 “C.J. Uzomah role.”

24. Dawson Knox — Will be clear early on if Knox has streaming juice.

25. Michael Mayer — Low floor. Limited ceiling.

