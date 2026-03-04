2026 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period begins Monday, with free agency formally kicking off on Wednesday. As we all know by now, deals should begin to flood in on Monday, with the official Wednesday kickoff merely a formality at this point. With the salary cap continuing to soar upward, the money spigot will again be set to full flow.

Note: Quarterbacks by Patrick Daugherty, running backs by Kyle Dvorchak, and wide receivers/tight ends by Denny Carter.

NFL Teams with the Most Cap Space

(via the indispensable OverTheCap.com as of 3/4)

1. Titans — $93,816,459

2. Raiders — $88,105,607

3. Chargers — $84,475,741

4. Jets — $74,336,113

5. Commanders — $72,306,063

6. Seahawks — $58,081,261

7. Bengals — $47,238,882

8. Rams — $40,206,655

9. Steelers — $40,112,382

10. Patriots — $39,281,396

NFL Teams with the Least Cap Space

32. Vikings — -$46,485,553

31. Jaguars — -$16,902,005

30. Browns — -$16,363,567

29. Saints — -$11,635,260

28. Bills — -$8,282,867

27. Texans — -$7,973,163

26. Bears — -$7,463,555

25. Chiefs — -$6,973,366

24. Lions — -$6,534,212

23. Packers — -$5,072,857

Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Indianapolis Colts placing the transition tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, analyzing the multiple factors at play in the decision.

NFL Free Agent Quarterbacks

Teams That Could Address Quarterback In Free Agency: Browns, Cardinals, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Jets, Panthers (veteran backup), Steelers, Vikings.

Kyler Murray

By far the biggest name on the quarterback market, Murray is also the biggest conundrum. Will he ever progress? Does it matter if he doesn’t? Does he still run enough to be classified as a true dual-threat? Is his stalled progress as much about unimaginative coaching as anything else? These are all valid questions, but we probably already know the answer: Murray is 28 years old and this is who he is. That includes being unavailable of late, as he’s missed 21 games over the past three years. He probably could have played more for the 2025 Cardinals, but neither side really wanted it. Which brings us to the one question I haven’t asked yet: What does Murray want at all out of his career? It can be impossible to tell sometimes.

Murray’s Best Fit: Still on the right side of 30, Murray is going to want to start, and 17 games at that. His best odds there are the Jets or Browns. It, of course, is cruel and unusual to call the Jets and Browns someone’s best fit, but that’s where Murray’s best opportunities — and paydays — await.

Malik Willis

The first-round pick that wasn’t, 27-year-old (in May) Willis has lived down his draft day slide and subsequent Titans faceplant by rehabbing his value in “Shanny Finishing School” by way of Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Willis was ludicrously efficient any time he took the field in place of Jordan Love, though he did so as starter only three times in two years. Is that really enough to command a rumored $30 million plus (annual) pay day? Of course not. Does the “logic” sort of make sense when it comes to quarterback economics? Yes. QB development suddenly appears harder than ever, and Willis has developed. He will never be a pass-first signal caller, and is unlikely to have enough upside to even become the “next Sam Darnold,” but Willis could be a playoff QB in the right system.

Willis’ Best Fit: The most similar fit should be the Dolphins’ Packers cloning project in South Beach. Attempting to build Green Bay South, the Dolphins probably aren’t the technical best fit – that would be a team with more coaching and skill corps juice — but they are by far the most likely.

Daniel Jones

(transition tagged by Colts, but free to sign offer sheets elsewhere)

If there’s always a little less than meets the eye to Jones’ game, there’s also always a little more. That, of course, doesn’t actually make sense, but Jones is a player who both never takes the next step but also never falls as far as you might expect. That will be put to the toughest of tests with the dual-threat now rehabbing a torn Achilles’ tendon following his previous ACL tear, but Jones has already hung around longer than “the haters” expected. It is nevertheless an open question if a player with Jones’ limited ceiling can survive the inevitable erosion of his run-game floor following last season’s injury. Even in a best-case scenario, Jones is unlikely to be more than a two-year answer under center for whomever wins the rights to his services.

Jones’ Best Fit: The Colts. The Colts have the (acute) need, and Jones has the system familiarity. The hang-up is Indy is all the way out on Anthony Richardson, and Jones is highly questionable for Week 1. However this comes to pass — long-term deal, playing under the transition tag, etc. — could come down to Jones’ most recent MRI.

Kirk Cousins

Another year removed from his torn Achilles’ tendon, “El Kirko” was more effective in 2025, though not more efficient. All of his standard rate stats — completion percentage, touchdown percentage, and yards per attempt — remained in decline, while it was the same story on the advanced stat front. What was different was that the Falcons actually won games with Cousins under center, while he directed the ball where it was supposed to go: Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson. Cousins was what he was supposed to be: A pitch-and-catch veteran who can read a defense, if not necessarily elevate an offense.

Cousins’ Best Fit: Improbably, a Vikings reunion probably makes the most sense for both sides, though it’s quite possible those wounds remain too fresh. If not Minnesota, Cousins could do a good Joe Flacco impression in Cleveland. He would also be a nice caddie for Bryce Young in Carolina.

Joe Flacco

Just as Flacco was never as bad as you thought in Baltimore, he hasn’t been as good as you might imagine since. Although Flacco has taken on outsized importance in fantasy football as something of a “ bar rescue ” QB for stranded receiver assets, it has translated to stunningly few actual victories. Just 11 since 2019, in fact, and only eight since his “real” turnaround began in 2023. His ballyhooed fantasy stint as Joe Burrow’s fill-in produced one win in six games. Like Cousins, Flacco can get the ball where it is supposed to go. You just better have a good place for it to be going. If not, Flacco will be part of your problems rather than a short-term solution.

Flacco’s Best Fit: Flacco should return home to Pittsburgh, though it appears Aaron Rodgers will remain the Steelers’ sacrificial veteran. If that’s not in the cards, Flacco would be a big upgrade on Andy Dalton behind Bryce Young.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL, if only just. Although his arm is still lively, his mobility has become akin to an ox cart. The formerly dynamic athlete can barely move, making his formerly special game one-dimensional, and not a particularly appealing dimension at that. Speaking of “particularly appealing,” that’s not how we would describe a Rodgers/Mike McCarthy reunion. That does appear where things are headed, with Mike Tomlin’s resignation finally shaking up this franchise only for it to remain committed to half measures.

Rodgers’ Best Fit: The Steelers might be Rodgers’ only fit, though perhaps he and the Vikings could decide to run back last offseason’s strange dalliance.

Marcus Mariota

You will never “want” Mariota starting for your team. Now, will you be relieved if the starter gets hurt and Mariota is the fallback option? Yes. That’s what Mariota is. Even “bridge quarterback” would be too strong of a descriptor for Mariota’s current talent level. He’s a fallback, but not a disastrous one. Sometimes that’s the best you can hope for when, say, Jayden Daniels suffers four discrete injuries. Mariota will do all he can to keep you afloat until the starter comes back. If the starter doesn’t come back, the ship is going to sink.

Mariota’s Best Fit: Pairing up with injured and injury-prone Daniel Jones could be a good fit for both team and player.

Quarterbacks, Also Out There: Still a superstar in his mind, Russell Wilson won’t be signed to start, but he will undoubtedly make starts in 2026. … It’s probably time to stop calling Tyrod Taylor one of the league’s best backups, as the formerly young man simply can’t stay on the field for more than 2-3 quarters. … Zach Wilson spent a season in Shanny school via since-fired Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. We’ll see if that buys him another year of clear backup status. At this point, he’s closer to a No. 3 job than No. 1. … All I’m saying is, if Carson Wentz wasn’t willing to die on the field for the Vikings last season, he had a funny way of showing it. Arm shot with an advancing age and even longer injury history, Wentz is about out of No. 2 juice. … Mitchell Trubisky has had the unfortunate luck of playing behind the league’s most durable quarterback. If he departs Buffalo, he might actually see 2026 action. … Jimmy Garoppolo held Sean McVay’s clipboard. That will undoubtedly be enough to get him a No. 2 job elsewhere. That’s if he still wants to play NFL football. … The Gardner Minshew meme machine seems just about out of steam.

Why Chiefs could pursue free agent RB Etienne Jr. Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak explain why Travis Etienne Jr.'s rebound year and versatile skillset while commanding upper-mid-tier money makes him a perfect target for the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Free Agent Running Backs

Teams More Likely To Address Running Back In Free Agency: Broncos, Cardinals, Chiefs, Commanders, Giants, Jaguars, Jets, Saints, Vikings, Panthers, Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker

Walker found new ways to frustrate fantasy managers in 2025 by running laps around Zach Charbonnet in most efficiency metrics while ceding loads of goal line work to the plodder. He finished the year with 221 carries for 1,027 yards and five scores. Despite Pro Football Focus grading him as the top running back on the year, Walker ceded 184 carries, 12 of which found the end zone, to Charbonnet. Walker got his opportunity to prove the haters wrong in the playoffs when Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL in the Seahawks’ first playoff game. Walker shredded defense after defense in the postseason, culminating in a Super Bowl MVP showing over the Patriots.

Walker’s Best Fit: The Seahawks are daring Walker to find a pricy offer on the open market. If Seattle isn’t willing to pay up, Kansas City desperately needs a running back who forces defenses to put extra defenders in the box, opening up deep shots for Mahomes that have disappeared over the past three years.

Travis Etienne

Liam Coen lived up to the hype in every way, including his ability to get more out of the Jacksonville backfield than previous coaches. Etienne held off rookie Bhayshul Tuten for the better part of 17 games, amassing 1,107 yards and seven rushing scores on 260 attempts. Etienne also found the end zone six times through the air, though his receiving efficiency marks were largely unchanged. Etienne may ultimately be a jack of all trades, master of none, but his ability to play at an above-average level on all three downs will make him a coveted free agent.

Etienne’s Best Fit: The big-play potential of Walker makes him a better fit for KC, but Etienne could certainly do some damage as a Chief as well. Etienne excelled under Sean McVay disciple Liam Coen in 2025. Mike LaFleur, a fellow McVay acolyte, could be looking for a lead-back of his own if the Cardinals choose to part ways with James Conner.

Tyler Allgeier

Everyone’s favorite vulture continued to plunder work from Bijan Robinson in 2025, though the advanced metrics looked less favorably upon Allgeier this time around. He ranked 35th in yards after contact per attempt compared to second for Robinson. Allgeier finished fifth in that metric the previous season and posted another top 10 mark as a rookie. Still, the Atlanta staff trusted him to handle the grinder work, and with that came goal line touches. He finished one red zone carry shy of Robinson and matched him in goal line attempts. Allgeier punched in eight touchdowns on the year, seven of which came in the red zone.

Allgeier’s Best Fit: Get this man to Denver. The Broncos were reportedly interested in David Montgomery to pair with RJ Harvey before the Texans upped their offer. Sean Payton wants a two-back rotation with one player handling the hard-fought yards. Allgeier won’t be awfully expensive to acquire and he perfectly complements Harvey’s home run speed.

Aaron Jones

After nearly a decade of largely stellar play, Father Time caught up to Jones in 2025. He missed four games early in the season while on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue. Shoulder, toe, and hip issues were all added to his injury report as the season progressed. When he was healthy, Jones averaged a career-low 4.2 yards per carry. He also posted his work mark in yards per target (4.9) since his rookie campaign. The Vikings chose to move on from him after the season for cap reasons.

Jones’ Best Fit: Jones simply can’t carry a backfield like he used to, meaning a team needs to use him tactically and sparingly. While he wouldn’t be the only running back addition for the Chiefs, Jones would be a good fit to revive the Jerick McKinnon role.

Rico Dowdle

Coming off a successful stint as the Cowboys’ starter, NFL teams weren’t interested in Dowdle in the slightest. He wound up taking a backup deal in Carolina and proved 31 teams wrong the moment Chuba Hubbard went down. In two games without Hubbard, Dowdle amassed 389 rushing yards on 53 carries while adding 84 receiving yards on seven grabs. Hubbard then returned and Dave Canales had a “will they, won’t they” situation with Dowdle as his lead back. Dowdle popped for one more massive game a few weeks later, but ultimately fizzled down the stretch as injuries took their toll on him and his stranglehold on the backfield waned.

Dowdle’s Best Fit: Dowdle should be the adult in a running back room, with younger backs getting the chance to steal work from him if they prove capable. The Commanders and Cardinals could both fit this bill.

Rachaad White

The Bucs scaled back White’s role in both carries and targets for the second year in a row. That made sense in 2024 with Bucky Irving emerging as a potential superstar, but Irving missed much of the 2025 season. The fact that White’s role still declined tells you what they thought of him. White shared the backfield with Sean Tucker when Irving missed time. He finished the year with 772 yards on 132 attempts and 218 yards on 40 grabs. He ranked 33rd in yards after contact and posted a -.22 rush yards after expected per carry.

White’s Best Fit: White needs to find a role as a pass-catching specialist. If the Vikings want to keep Jordan Mason installed as their primary option on early downs, the release of Aaron Jones frees up passing downs for a player like White. In a similar vein, the Jags could let Etienne go, elevate Tuten’s role, and install White as the veteran RB2.

J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins revived his career with the Chargers in 2024 with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as the team’s lead back. The return to form earned him a job as the Broncos’ top runner in 2025 despite the team spending a Day 2 pick on RJ Harvey. Dobbins kept Harvey at bay for 10 games, running for 772 yards at five yards per carry in the process. A foot injury then sent him to IR. Dobbins did have his practice window opened during Denver’s playoff run, so the injury could have been less than season-ending had the Broncos pushed deeper into the postseason.

Dobbins’ Best Fit: The Lions have a thunder role up for grabs to complement Jahmyr Gibbs as the lightning option. After moving on from David Montgomery, they’re also likely to play Gibbs more, meaning the No. 2 back will handle some dirty work to keep Gibbs fresh without seeing too many touches over the course of the season.

Isiah Pacheco

Hoping to put a largely lost 2024 behind him, Pacheco entered the regular season healthy but never looked like himself. He peaked at 58 rushing yards through eight weeks of action before an MCL injury put him on ice. Pacheco returned after a month off but failed to contribute much to a struggling Kansas City offense. He finished the season with 462 yards at 3.9 yards per carry with a single touchdown.

Pacheco’s Best Fit: Pacheco isn’t fit for long-term lead-back duties, but he can handle the workload in a pinch. Cam Skattebo is a physical, downhill runner like Pacheco. Skattebo, however, could miss time to start the year while recovering from a gruesome ankle injury, making Pacheco the ideal insurance option for New York.

Kenneth Gainwell

The former Eagle made a name for himself early in the 2025 season when he erupted for 134 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns with Jaylen Warren sidelined for a week. He re-emerged later in the year as Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. Gainwell caught 44 passes for 363 yards from Week 11 through Week 18. The late-season resurgence put him over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and saw him finish as the RB16 in PPR leagues.

Gainwell’s Best Fit: If the Steelers bring Rodgers back, his newfound checkdown merchant should come along for the ride. The Raiders could also use a backup who knows the gritty details of professional football but won’t threaten the starter—Ashton Jeanty—for work.

Running Backs, Also Out There: Najee Harris went M.I.A. for much of the 2025 offseason to recover from a fireworks-related eye injury. He showed up to the regular season right as rain, but a torn Achilles cut his season to just three games. Harris is best suited for low-volume grinder duties, similar to J.K. Dobbins… Brian Robinson played the part of RB2 admirably in San Francisco, pitching in for mop-up duties when needed. The big-bodied runner still has a place in the NFL in a short-yardage role… The same could be said of Kareem Hunt, though he has even less long speed than the already-slow Robinson… It’s unclear what Austin Ekeler has left in the tank after suffering a torn Achilles in 2025. A savvy team should at least take a flyer on a back who averaged 6.5 yards per touch in 2024.

Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason? Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter debate if wide receiver Rashid Shaheed will re-sign with the Seahawks this offseason, sharing how he can help Seattle as a returner and why he could get more targets with another team.

NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers

Teams that could address receiver in free agency: Chiefs, Saints, Panthers, Colts, Raiders, Giants, Commanders, Titans, Dolphins.

Mike Evans

The Bucs are reportedly going to be aggressive in bringing back Evans for a 13th year in Tampa. Evans said in February that he’ll return for 2026, but declined to say where he might play. A range of contending teams should express immediate interest in the big-bodied veteran, including the Patriots and Bills. Last year Evans led all Bucs pass catchers with a 28 percent targets per route run, finishing the season with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. After missing most of the 2025 season with injuries, it’s fair to wonder if Evans can possibly get through a 17-game season without missing at least some time. He’s missed 11 regular season games over the past two seasons in Tampa.

Evans’ Best Fit: Evans, entering his age-33 season, would be an intriguing downfield threat for either Drake Maye or Josh Allen, both among the league’s best deep ball passers. New England’s offense would benefit from a more efficient downfield receiver. Maye, for his part, led the league in air yards per pass attempt in 2025.

Tyreek Hill

Coming off a horrific leg injury sustained last October, Hill could be a long shot to suit up at all in 2026. If he’s able to return to game action this season, it would be a stunner to see Hill at anything close to 100 percent. Before he went down with his season-ending knee/leg injury, Hill had 265 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions over four games. His 69 percent receiving success rate was the highest of his NFL career, small samples being what they are. If Hill loses the burst and speed that made him an elite NFL receiver, we’re not sure what, exactly, he would offer a new offense after his time with Miami fizzled out. Entering his age-32 season, it’s hard to imagine Hill fetching anything beyond an incentive-laden one-year deal with a team in need of wideout help.

Hill’s Best Fit: There have been rumblings that the Chiefs could be interested in a reunion with Hill, who spent his first six seasons in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes probably needs more immediate and reliable downfield pass catchers with Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown proving incapable of making opponents afraid of the Mahomes long ball. Even so, Hill’s familiarity with the KC offense makes him a solid fit.

Rashid Shaheed

The midseason trade that landed Shaheed in Seattle could not have been worse for his fantasy prospects. While he was a highly valuable kick returner for the eventual Super Bowl champs, Shaheed was barely used in the Seahawks’ JSN-centric passing offense. Shaheed averaged just 37.5 air yards per game over the season’s second half. That was good enough for 3.2 targets per game and 25.5 yards per outing while logging a 63 percent route rate in the run-first Seattle offense. He was anything but fantasy relevant as a Seahawk.

Shaheed’s Best Fit: Always an air yards all-star and an electric downfield option, Shaheed could fit spectacularly with the Chiefs as they try to find a viable deep ball guy for Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes in 2025 finally started pushing the ball downfield after years of check downs. Now all he needs is someone who can convert those deep balls into chunk gains and touchdowns. Shaheed, who had a 20 percent target share with the Saints before being dealt to the Seahawks, could be that guy.

Alec Pierce

Lost in a breakout 2025 campaign that saw Pierce go for 1,003 yards and six scores over 15 games was Pierce’s pedestrian 19 percent targets per route run, a rate that actually dropped (to 17 percent) over the season’s final six weeks. Fast and excellent at the catch point, Pierce made the most of his opportunities in 2025, running hot in ways that could regress in 2026 no matter where he lands. It’s still not a certainty Pierce can function as a viable intermediate-level pass catcher in a typical WR1 role.

Pierce’s Best Fit: The Titans have reportedly expressed interest in stealing Pierce away from their AFC South rivals this offseason. Pierce would be an awkward WR1 in the Tennessee offense if the Titans outbid other teams vying for Pierce’s services, including, of course, the Colts. Cam Ward’s big arm could be a nice for for a guy with Pierce’s skill set.

Deebo Samuel

After logging a career-low 10.1 yards per reception and appearing not to be in the best shape of his life, Samuel’s prospects for anything beyond a one-year deal this offseason are slim. Samuel in 2025 was targeted on a respectable 23 percent of his pass routes -- a rate that probably should have been higher considering Terry McLaurin’s extended absence. Samuel did not crack the 100-yard mark in any game last season and exceeded 70 receiving yards in just four games.

Samuel’s Best Fit: For fantasy purposes, Deebo could be a workable fit in the Giants offense if New York fails to bring back Wan’Dale Robinson in free agency. With opposing secondaries focusing on Malik Nabers, Samuel could be a nice dump off option for Jaxson Dart if the team convinces Dart to take the easy throws in 2026.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs signed with New England after a torn ACL cut his time in Houston short. Despite signing him to a three-year, $63.5 million contract, the Pats chose to deploy him as a part-time player, limiting him to just 419 routes. That ranked 43rd among all receivers. Even including his lackluster postseason, Diggs averaged a respectable 2.1 yards per route run and topped 1,000 yards once again. With Diggs now facing off-field legal issues, the Patriots chose to wash their hands of him by cutting him ahead of free agency.

Diggs’ Best Fit: A reunion with the Bills seems unlikely at this point, but Buffalo needs a stable option for Josh Allen and Diggs has been that guy in the past. The Raiders and Titans both have targets up for grabs and millions to spend in free agency, making them prime landing spots for the veteran wideout.

Christian Kirk

Out of absolutely nowhere, Kirk went off for 144 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in the Texans’ Wild Card win over the Steelers following a regular season in which he managed a mere 28 grabs on 52 targets. Entering his age-30 season, Kirk -- four years removed from his career-best 2022 season -- remains a reliable slot guy who can sometimes get loose downfield when healthy. His 32 percent receiving success rate in 2025 was by far the lowest of his NFL career.

Kirk’s Best Fit: Kirk would likely be a workable complement to Brock Bowers in the Raiders’ new offense. He would be an upgrade over Tre Tucker as the team’s primary slot receiver and would see far more snaps and routes than he did in Houston.

Wan’Dale Robinson

Fresh off a 2025 campaign in which he was ninth in receiver receptions and 18th in wideout receiving yards, Robinson should get plenty of interest on the open market among teams in need of pass catchers who can operate in the short areas and down the field. Robinson in 2025 proved to be something of a target commander, drawing a target on 25 percent of his pass routes, a rate that jumped to 30 percent over the season’s final six weeks when he accounted for an impressive 34 percent of New York’s receiving yardage. Still only 25 years old, the diminutive Robinson could be one of the more underrated unrestricted free agents of 2026.

Robinson’s Best Fit: He could be an excellent fit as a No. 2 option -- or even a 1B option -- behind Chris Olave in New Orleans. A healthy Olave, Robinson, and Juwan Johnson would give QB Tyler Shough a more-than-capable trio of pass catchers for his first full season as Saints starter.

Jauan Jennings

The 2025 season saw Jennings, struggling through a variety of injury issues that slowed him down, take a big step back after a 2024 season in which he had 975 yards and six touchdowns in the Niners’ run-first offense. Jennings in 2025 saw just six targets per game after averaging eight per game in the second half of the 2024 season. He saw a target on 19 percent of his pass routes last year, well down from his 27 percent rate in 2024. Despite all that, Jennings remains a big-bodied target who can win downfield and over the middle.

Jennings’ Best Fit: The 49ers would likely be the best fit for Jennings, though it’s not clear if they can afford to bring him back as an unrestricted free agent. Jennings could be a WR1 in a few NFL offenses, including in Tennessee. He would be a reliable target for Cam Ward as Ward looks to improve over his rookie year struggles.

Keenan Allen

Somehow Allen was a close second to Ladd McConkey among Chargers receivers in both yards, targets, and receptions in 2025. Leading the team with a 26 percent target per route rate and a 1.73 yards per route, Allen saw his role severely reduced over the final 10 weeks of the regular season, running around half of the team’s routes. He ended the season with 81 catches, the 11th most among receivers.

Allen’s Best Fit: Allen continued to produce in 2025 and entering his age-34 season, the wily veteran could fit with a range of offenses seeking slot help. Allen could be a valuable safety valve target for Jayden Daniels in Washington if the Commanders let Deebo Samuel walk in free agency.

Marquise Brown

Brown’s 2025 season got off to a nice start with 10 catches for 99 yards against the Chargers in Week 1. He cracked the 60-yard mark just twice after that in another forgettable season in Kansas City. While Brown, 29, posted a career high 54 percent receiving success rate, he remains a tertiary option for Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs’ offense struggled to churn out yards through the air.

Brown’s Best Fit: He could get decent playing time in Tennessee as a downfield option for Cam Ward in what should be an improved Titans offense. Brown would also make sense in Miami as a WR2 or WR3 option.

Wide Receivers Also Out There: DeAndre Hopkins is entering his 14th NFL season after managing 322 yards and two touchdowns over 17 games for the Ravens in 2025, running 38 percent of the team’s routes. He’s probably done as an every-down wideout. … Occasional fantasy hero Greg Dortch, with 66 receptions over his past two seasons in Arizona, is a free agent. … Deep ball specialist Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is available for teams in need of his downfield services … Well-traveled veteran WR Brandin Cooks will hit the open market after showing some downfield juice in the Bills offense over the season’s final month. … John Metchie, who had a short-lived resurgence of sorts with the Jets in 2025 (29 receptions for 256 yards and two scores over eight games) will be a free agent. … Jahan Dotson will look to latch on with another team after two unproductive seasons with the Eagles. … and Kendrick Bourne will be on the open market following his out-of-nowhere early-season outburst in the 49ers offense last year.

How will Chiefs use cap space this offseason? Kyle Dvorchak analyzes the Chiefs restructuring Patrick Mahomes' contract this week and creating crucial salary cap space ahead of the 2026 season, previewing how Kansas City will use the money to improve their roster.

NFL Free Agent Tight Ends

Teams that could address tight end in free agency: Chiefs, Ravens, Dolphins, Patriots, Panthers, Bucs, Commanders, Giants, Bengals, Jets.

David Njoku

Njoku in 2025 was unceremoniously sidelined for a newer model tight end (Harold Fannin, a real-deal target commander) and had just 293 yards and four touchdowns in what would be his final season in Cleveland, where he was never fully utilized. Njoku ran about half the team’s routes last season and was targeted on a meager 17 percent of those routes. He’ll enter his age-30 season looking for a full-time pass-catching role.

Njoku’s Best Fit: Njoku would make for a solid third option in the Bengals passing attack, and would offer Joe Burrow another explosive over-the-middle threat who could take advantage of opposing secondaries focusing on Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Travis Kelce

Another will-he-won’t-he offseason is underway for Kelce, 36, following the Chiefs’ disastrous 2025 campaign. That Kelce maintained a 21 percent target per route rate and had the sixth most receptions among tight ends suggests he’s not totally washed. Only three tight ends had more receiving yards than the wily veteran in 2025. His peripheral numbers tell a clear story of a player who is no longer a hyper efficient tight end functioning as a mismatch for safeties and linebackers alike.

Kelce’s Best Fit: It’s Kansas City or bust, as usual, for Kelce, who is reportedly mulling retirement while the Chiefs’ front office and coaching staff tries to talk him into one more season. Kelce would be a safe-if-uninspiring fantasy option if he comes back to KC in 2026.

Dallas Goedert

Among the most efficient tight ends of the past five seasons, Goedert had a career high 60 receptions in 2025 as the third option in the low-volume Eagles passing attack. He drew a target on a humble 19 percent of his routes with a low 7.2 average depth of target. Goedert has been used as an efficient red zone weapon. In 2025 he tied Trey McBride for the league lead in tight end touchdowns (11). Goedert had 35 receiving scores over eight seasons with the Eagles.

Goedert’s Best Fit: Though the Eagles’ front office is reportedly talking with Goedert about a return to Philadelphia, most Eagles beat writers fully expect the veteran to move on this offseason.

Isaiah Likely

In his four seasons with the Ravens, Likely popped off a few times in a run-heavy offense, usually when Mark Andrews was sidelined. Likely since the start of the 2024 season ranks fourth among all tight ends in ESPN’s open score, which measures a player’s ability to separate from defenders. In 2025 his peripheral stats fell off a cliff as he struggled with injuries. Likely had just two games with more than 30 receiving yards in 2025.

Likely’s Best Fit: There has been plenty of offseason talk among beat writers that Likely could make sense in the Washington offense if the Commanders indeed move on from 35-year-old Zach Ertz this offseason. Likely would be an intriguing seam-busting option for Jayden Daniels if he remains in the Beltway area in 2026. “I just want to be on a team where I can get out there and help a quarterback, help a team be able to put as much points on the board as possible,” Likely said during a recent radio interview.

Zach Ertz

It’s uncertain if Ertz will be available for much of the 2026 season after his 2025 campaign ended with an ugly knee injury. Ertz, 35, says he wants to be ready for Week 1, however. Ertz was ninth in tight end receptions and 12th in tight end yards before he went down with his knee injury in December. His 18.8 percent target share ranked third among Washington pass catchers in 2025.

Ertz’s Best Fit: Ertz could prove to be a valuable safety valve for Jaxson Dart in New York. Ertz would join Theo Johnson in the Giants tight end room, perhaps taking the place of Daniel Bellinger, who is a free agent this spring.

Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo in 2025 was second in targets among Titans pass catchers, running around 60 percent of the team’s routes while fending off rookie TE Gunnar Helm. Okonkwo, 26, had 2,106 receiving yards over four seasons in Tennessee. He averaged 10.5 yards per catch over those four years.

Okonkwo’s Best Fit: There’s (almost) no way Okonkwo lands with a team that anoints him as their TE1 in 2026. A team like the Commanders would make sense for Okonkwo assuming Washington also makes other moves at the tight end position.

Taysom Hill

Everyone’s favorite fake tight end played his final game in New Orleans last season and will now see if his services are needed elsewhere. Coming off a 2024 knee injury, Hill showed signs of wearing down in 2025. He averaged 2.2 yards per carry on 52 rushing attempts and managed just 11 receptions, most of those coming in the Saints’ final home game. Hill had a combined 45 rushing and receiving touchdowns over nine seasons with the Saints.

Hill’s Best Fit: This one isn’t easy because it’s unclear if anyone would be willing to use Hill the way the Saints did. Perhaps the Jets would be willing to take a flier on the 36-year-old veteran as a gadget player in an offense bereft of talent.

Darren Waller

Waller showed some juice in his return to the NFL last season. He had 24 receptions for 283 yards and six scores over nine games for the Dolphins, drawing a target on a solid 23 percent of his pass routes, the eighth highest rate among tight ends in 2025. The red zone threat became Miami’s main inside-the-10 target in the final couple months of the regular season.

Waller’s Best Fit: Waller, 33, showed enough in 2025 to be considered a starting tight end in an offense without an established starter. That could mean a team like the Panthers would be open to signing Waller to a short-term deal after Carolina toggled between tight end options in 2025. Waller would make for a needed big target for Bryce Young.

Tyler Higbee

The oft-injured Higbee, 32, missed seven games in 2025 and parts of other outings with a variety of injuries. He finished the season with just 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns as Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson emerged as legit options in the Rams’ tight end-heavy offensive system. Higbee has played all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Rams, totaling 386 catches and 27 touchdowns over 138 regular season games.

Higbee’s Best Fit: A return to the Rams is possible, with head coach Sean McVay saying the team would be interested in bringing back Higbee for 2026 on what would presumably be a team-friendly deal. Higbee would not have much in the way of fantasy value if he returned to the crowded LA tight end room.

Tight Ends Also Out There: Austin Hooper, entering his age-32 season, will be available and could return for another season as the Pats’ No. 2 tight end … Noah Fant, who had 34 grabs for the Bengals in 2025, will look to catch on with another team … After subbing in for George Kittle for much of the 2025 season, Jake Tonges is a sneaky candidate to land a starting gig for 2026 following a handful of impressive outings in the Niners offense … Cade Otton, entering his age-27 season, could move on from Tampa unless the Bucs see fit to bring back a favorite target of Baker Mayfield … Foster Moreau is likely headed out of New Orleans after seeing 10 targets over 11 games last season … Fresh off a seven-catch season with the Chargers, Tyler Conklin will be a free agent … Greg Dulcich, 26, who ranked fifth in targets per route run in 2025 with the Dolphins, could see some attention in the open market.