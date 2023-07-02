Player News

Overnight co-leader Taylor Moore twirled a 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, keeping his name at the top of the board ahead of the weekend.

Moore’s ball-striking was not up to the task today (just 8 fairways, 13 GIR) but he made up for it with a strong short-game showing. He walked off the course gaining 3.9 strokes putting. “I feel like I’ve hit good putts and they just didn’t go in for those couple weeks, kind of just chalked it up to that. Answering his question, not really panic, just doing what I do and eventually they’ll fall in. Seem to fell the last couple days.” This will go in the books as his first time holding a 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR.