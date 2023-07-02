 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Fantasy SportsFantasyPlayer News

Player News

All Player News
  • 2539.jpg
    Taylor Moore
    GOLF Golfer
    Overnight co-leader Taylor Moore twirled a 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, keeping his name at the top of the board ahead of the weekend.
    Moore’s ball-striking was not up to the task today (just 8 fairways, 13 GIR) but he made up for it with a strong short-game showing. He walked off the course gaining 3.9 strokes putting. “I feel like I’ve hit good putts and they just didn’t go in for those couple weeks, kind of just chalked it up to that. Answering his question, not really panic, just doing what I do and eventually they’ll fall in. Seem to fell the last couple days.” This will go in the books as his first time holding a 36-hole lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Ludvig Aberg
    GOLF Golfer
    Ludvig Aberg kept his foot on the gas with a 5-under 67 in round two of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, reaching 12-under 132 at the midpoint, just one shot off the lead.
    The Swede nearly struck a perfect game on day one (14 fairways, 17 GIR) and he continues his onslaught with the driver. He led the field in strokes gained off-the-tee in round one and gained 2.1 more strokes today in that department (second behind only Cameron Champ). “My driver’s been behaving quite well this week so far, so gives me a lot of chances, gives me a lot of birdie looks. And I’ve been able to take advantage of the par 5s, which is the key out here. Really look forward to the weekend, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • 2198.jpg
    Taylor Pendrith
    GOLF Golfer
    Taylor Pendrith cruised to a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on Friday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, giving him a share of the 36-hole lead on 13-under 131.
    Pendrith gained more than three strokes with his ball-striking today and added two more strokes over the field with his putter. This is not his first taste of success at Detroit Golf Club as he held the 36-hole lead here last year. “I think it’s a combination of this is the same type of grass I grew up on, same type of greens, old-school layout, a lot of drivers. Yeah, I don’t
    know, I really like this place and feel good with everything.” He went on to post a runner-up finish last year but he’ll try to go one better this time around.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • 762.jpg
    Luke List
    GOLF Golfer
    Luke List withdrew from the Rocket Mortgage Classic ahead of round two at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He cited a foot injury as the culprit.
    List entered the week with top 33s in two of his last three starts but that momentum stalled with an opening 74. He didn’t give it a go on day two due to a foot injury. This will be his fifth career mid-tourney WD, in 250 events played.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • 2926.jpg
    Dylan Wu
    GOLF Golfer
    Dylan Wu took an unusual path to record a 7-under 65 on day one of the Rocket Mortage Classic, good for a share of third place with 54 holes remaining.
    Wu started on the 10th tee today and scribbled par-bogey to begin the day. From there, he went birdie-birdie-albatross-birdie to find himself at 5-under for the day. “I didn’t see it land and then like a couple seconds later the crowd went wild. It was pretty surreal. I didn’t even see the shot go in and lost the ball halfway through the -- when it was in the middle of the air. It was a pretty crazy moment there, so it was really fun.” The rollercoaster wasn’t over, though, as he traded two bogeys with a birdie and an eagle on the homeward nine. Wu has top 25s in three of his last six starts but still sits at just 101st in the FedExCup race.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Sam Bennett
    GOLF Golfer
    Sam Bennett twirled a 7-under 65 in round one of the Rocket Mortage Classic, putting him in a share of third place on the early leaderboard.
    The 23-year-old missed the cut last week at the Travelers but didn’t let that ruin his confidence. “I mean, last week I played solid, it was a putting contest and unfortunately I didn’t make any putts.” He certainly made the putts today, gaining 2.7 strokes putting by round’s end. After the round, Bennett spoke on getting stronger to build his stamina, “I just need some more experience playing the weekends. I’ve been doing a better job at resting my body. Some of the bad scores on the weekends have been from my body just giving out. Hopefully in the offseason I can do some work to get my legs a little stronger.”
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • 2539.jpg
    Taylor Moore
    GOLF Golfer
    Taylor Moore caught fire with the flat stick en route to a bogey-free, 8-under 64 on day one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, good for a share of the first-round lead.
    Moore arrived on the heels of three straight missed cuts but flipped the script today. He steadied 10-of-14 fairways and landed 14 GIR. It was his putter that did the talking, though, gaining 3.8 strokes putting by day’s end. “Drove the ball pretty good on my front nine I thought. Got into a good rhythm, and obviously the putter got a little bit hot on the back nine, which was cool to see. Yeah, very pleased with the start.” He gained 4 strokes putting on the back nine alone. He’s tied at the top alongside Monday Qualifier Peter Kuest and this will go in the books as his first time holding a first-round lead or co-lead on the PGA TOUR.
    Related
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Peter Kuest
    GOLF Golfer
    Monday Qualifier Peter Kuest torched the course at Detroit Golf Club, firing an 8-under 64 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, good for the solo lead after wave one.
    The BYU product turned 25 on Saturday and gave himself a late birthday present, qualifying for this week’s event at the Monday Qualifier. It’s his primary path to playing in PGA Tour events at this stage of his career and looks to be taking advantage of the opportunity this week in Detroit. “We chipped one in on the front, hit a bunch of fairways, hit a bunch of greens, rolled a couple putts in. Just kept it simple.” Kuest piped 12-of-14 fairways while averaging 319 yards off the tee, second in the field in strokes gained off-the-tee. He’s currently in line to lead for the first time in his PGA Tour career with his previous-best finish after any round being T14 at the conclusion of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • Ludvig Aberg
    GOLF Golfer
    Ludvig Aberg striped all 14 fairways on his way toward a 7-under 65 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just one shot off the torrid pace set by Peter Kuest.
    The young Swede lapped the field on the tee box today. He piped all 14 fairways while averaging 314 yards with his drives. “driver is one of my favorite clubs and I like hitting it. Obviously you’re not going to hit the fairway every time, but hopefully I’ll be able to keep it up the next couple of days as well.” The former World No. 1 Amateur arrived with back-to-back top 25s to start his pro career and showing no sign of slowing down in Detroit.
    Link copied to clipboard!
  • 2558.jpg
    Collin Morikawa
    GOLF Golfer
    Collin Morikawa raced out of the gate with a 6-under 66 on day one of the Rocket Mortage Classic, good for a spot on page one of the early leaderboard.
    It was an all-around effort for Morikawa in round one at Detroit Golf Club. He gained strokes in all four sub-categories of strokes gained. That standout area was putting (+1.5 SGP), starting to pick up some momentum in that department since moving to AimPoint at the PGA Championship. Despite the low score today, he walked off feeling a bit underwhelmed by he final score on the card, “It was an easy 6 under, it could have been a lot lower, but that’s kind of what I want, how my game should be really.”


    Link copied to clipboard!