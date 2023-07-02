Player News

Monday Qualifier Peter Kuest torched the course at Detroit Golf Club, firing an 8-under 64 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, good for the solo lead after wave one.
The BYU product turned 25 on Saturday and gave himself a late birthday present, qualifying for this week’s event at the Monday Qualifier. It’s his primary path to playing in PGA Tour events at this stage of his career and looks to be taking advantage of the opportunity this week in Detroit. “We chipped one in on the front, hit a bunch of fairways, hit a bunch of greens, rolled a couple putts in. Just kept it simple.” Kuest piped 12-of-14 fairways while averaging 319 yards off the tee, second in the field in strokes gained off-the-tee. He’s currently in line to lead for the first time in his PGA Tour career with his previous-best finish after any round being T14 at the conclusion of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.