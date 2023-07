Wu started on the 10th tee today and scribbled par-bogey to begin the day. From there, he went birdie-birdie-albatross-birdie to find himself at 5-under for the day. “I didn’t see it land and then like a couple seconds later the crowd went wild. It was pretty surreal. I didn’t even see the shot go in and lost the ball halfway through the -- when it was in the middle of the air. It was a pretty crazy moment there, so it was really fun.” The rollercoaster wasn’t over, though, as he traded two bogeys with a birdie and an eagle on the homeward nine. Wu has top 25s in three of his last six starts but still sits at just 101st in the FedExCup race.