Tigers at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Its Thursday, May 1 and the Tigers (19-12) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (12-17). Casey Mize is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Yusei Kikuchi for Los Angeles.

The Tigers are coming off a 7-4 win against the Houston Astros. Jackson Jobe was on the mound. He gave up three earned runs on four hits, and also struck out four batters.

The Angels have lost five straight, most recently a 9-3 loss to the Mariners.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Angels

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: KCOP, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Angels

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Tigers (-125), Angels (+105)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Angels

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Casey Mize vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Tigers: Casey Mize , (4-1, 2.12 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 4/26): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Angels: Yusei Kikuch i, (0-4, 4.31 ERA)

Last outing (Minnestoa Twins, 4/26): 2.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Angels

The Angels have lost 5 games in a row

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Angels and the Tigers have stayed under the Total

The Angels have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: