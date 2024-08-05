 Skip navigation
Mets vs. Cardinals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 5
Play Yahoo Fantasy for chance to win $1 million
Moriya Jutanugarn emerges from tight pack to win Portland Classic for third LPGA title

NFL’s new kickoff rule incentivizes offensive play
Highlights: Portland Classic, Final Round
HLs: IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America final

Fantasy season just got better this season ... $1 million dollars better! Create or join a private Yahoo! Fantasy league and enter the $1 Million NBC Sweepstakes.

Plus, earn extra entries to win when players on your fantasy roster score a touchdown during an opening weekend game on NBC or Peacock.

Download the redesigned Yahoo! Fantasy App or click below to get started.

Get Ready For Your Draft

Play Yahoo Fantasy for chance to win $1 million
Denny Carter outlines ways to maximize your chances of winning a million dollar sweepstakes presented by NBC Sports and Yahoo Sports.
2024 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
Aditya Fuldeore breaks down the outlook for the 2024 Chiefs, including the passing game, running game, and win total.
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Denny Carter looks at the prospects of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, and Zay Flowers as they enter a second season under OC Todd Monken.
Get FantasyLife+ featuring the Rotoworld Draft Guide!
Two of the biggest names in fantasy football are partnering for the ultimate drafting experience.

NBC and Peacock are your home for NFL Kickoff:

DateGameNetwork
Thursday, Sept. 5Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City ChiefsNBC, Peacock
Friday, Sept. 6Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia EaglesPeacock
Sunday, Sept. 8Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit LionsNBC, Peacock