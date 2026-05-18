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MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets
Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 18
Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai leans on humble roots and hard work to become a major champion
Munetaka Murakami
Munetaka Murakami looks right at home with young Chicago White Sox

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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
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Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck

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Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets
Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 18
Aaron Rai
Aaron Rai leans on humble roots and hard work to become a major champion
Munetaka Murakami
Munetaka Murakami looks right at home with young Chicago White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_csu_stidham_260518.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
nbc_csu_watson_260518.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
nbc_csu_beck_260518.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Download

Steve Young

NFL Hall of Fame QB

NFL Hall of Fame QB