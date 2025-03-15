 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kansas City Royals Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Carlos Estévez
Marco Odermatt
Marco Odermatt clinches historic 4th consecutive Alpine skiing World Cup overall title
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Semifinal - St. Johns vs Marquette
Big East Championship - Creighton vs St. John’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evewhu_obriengoal_250315.jpg
O’Brien rescues Everton against West Ham
nbc_pl_shamptongoal1_250315.jpg
Onuachu gives Southampton lifeline against Wolves
nbc_pl_evewhu_soucekgoal_250315.jpg
Soucek curls West Ham in front of Everton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Players Championship, LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights from Round 3

Live updates throughout the third round of The Players Championship.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Highlights entering the weekend at TPC Sawgrass
March 14, 2025 07:05 PM
The best shots and moments from the second round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The third round of The Players Championship is underway Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Follow the action on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with our live blog.

Full Round 3 leaderboard

Updates
Danny Walker takes advantage of opportunity

Walker got in after Jason Day withdrew before the opening round. He then finished bogey-bogey in Round 2 to make the cut on the number.

Saturday, Walker shot a bogey-free 66 to move up 56 spots and into the top 10 when he concluded his round — nearly two hours before the leaders will tee off (in very windy conditions).

THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Danny Walker of the United States and his caddie, Colby Norman, walk off the 18th green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Getty Images
Justin Thomas keeps the momentum going

Following his course-record-tying 62 Friday, Thomas nearly holes out for eagle on his first hole Saturday.
Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 3
GOLF: MAR 14 PGA The Players Championship
The Players Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at TPC Sawgrass
Tee times and pairings for the third round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.