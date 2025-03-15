2025 Players Championship, LIVE: Scores, updates, highlights from Round 3
Live updates throughout the third round of The Players Championship.
Highlights entering the weekend at TPC Sawgrass
The best shots and moments from the second round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
The third round of The Players Championship is underway Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Follow the action on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass with our live blog.
Updates
Walker got in after Jason Day withdrew before the opening round. He then finished bogey-bogey in Round 2 to make the cut on the number.
Saturday, Walker shot a bogey-free 66 to move up 56 spots and into the top 10 when he concluded his round — nearly two hours before the leaders will tee off (in very windy conditions).
Following his course-record-tying 62 Friday, Thomas nearly holes out for eagle on his first hole Saturday.
Justin Thomas nearly DUNKS it on his opening hole. 😱— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 15, 2025
🎥 ESPN+ | #THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/TMQM6uDTaJ
Tee times and pairings for the third round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.