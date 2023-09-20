 Skip navigation
18th Solheim Cup: Images from Wednesday at Finca Cortesin in Spain

  
Published September 20, 2023 01:01 PM
The Solheim Cup - Preview Day Three

CASARES, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Rose Zhang of Team USA plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 20, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Getty Images
