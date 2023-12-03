Grant Thornton Invitational: 16 teams, unique format and TV info
Sixteen teams comprised of top PGA Tour and LPGA players will compete in the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.
The 54-hole event begins Friday, Dec. 8 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and will employ scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here’s a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:
Round 1: Scramble
Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.
Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)
Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.
Round 3: Modified fourball
Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.
Here are the 16 teams:
- Sahith Theegala-Rose Zhang
- Rickie Fowler-Lexi Thompson
- Tony Finau-Nelly Korda
- Jason Day-Lydia Ko
- Corey Conners-Brooke Henderson
- Joel Dahmen-Lilia Vu
- Justin Rose-Charley Hull
- Denny McCarthy-Megan Khang
- Harris English-Celine Boutier
- Billy Horschel-Andrea Lee
- Russell Henley-Mel Reid
- Tom Hoge-Cheyenne Knight
- Ludvig Åberg-Madelene Sagstrom
- Cameron Champ-Allisen Corpuz
- Nick Taylor-Ruoning Yin
- Lucas Glover-Leona Maguire
And here is how you can watch all of the action on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET):
Friday
1-4PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
Saturday
2-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
3-5PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday
1-2PM: Golf Channel/Peacock
2-4PM: NBC/Peacock