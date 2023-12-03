Grant Thornton Invitational: 16 teams, unique format and TV info

Sixteen teams comprised of top PGA Tour and LPGA players will compete in the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational.

The 54-hole event begins Friday, Dec. 8 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, and will employ scramble, foursomes and mixed fourball formats. Here’s a breakdown of those three, per tournament officials:

Round 1: Scramble

Each player hits a tee shot and the team selects the ball to be used for the next stroke. From there, both players hit their next shots from that spot. This process continues until the ball is holed.

Round 2: Foursomes (alternate shot)

Each team’s players alternate hitting shots with the same ball until the ball is holed. One player will tee off on the odd-numbered holes, and the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

Round 3: Modified fourball

Both players tee off, and then they switch balls for their second shots and play that same ball until it is holed. The lower score of the partners is then counted as the team score for the hole.

Here are the 16 teams:



Sahith Theegala-Rose Zhang

Rickie Fowler-Lexi Thompson

Tony Finau-Nelly Korda

Jason Day-Lydia Ko

Corey Conners-Brooke Henderson

Joel Dahmen-Lilia Vu

Justin Rose-Charley Hull

Denny McCarthy-Megan Khang

Harris English-Celine Boutier

Billy Horschel-Andrea Lee

Russell Henley-Mel Reid

Tom Hoge-Cheyenne Knight

Ludvig Åberg-Madelene Sagstrom

Cameron Champ-Allisen Corpuz

Nick Taylor-Ruoning Yin

Lucas Glover-Leona Maguire

And here is how you can watch all of the action on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock (all times ET):

Friday

1-4PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

Saturday

2-3PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

3-5PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday

1-2PM: Golf Channel/Peacock

2-4PM: NBC/Peacock