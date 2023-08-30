Solheim Cup capsules: Meet the U.S. team

The U.S. has won 10 Solheim Cups, compared to the Europeans’ seven. However, the Americans are trying to prevent the Euro’s first-ever three-peat in the competition.

Heading over to Finca Cortesin in Spain, U.S. captain Stacy Lewis will be tasked with trying to notch her side’s first win on foreign soil since 2015. The U.S. boasts the top two players in the world and a pack of major winners.

Here’s a closer look at this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team. (Click here to meet the European team.)

Allisen Corpuz

Age: 25

World rank: 8

LPGA wins: 1

Major wins: 1 (2023 U.S. Women’s Open)

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

The Hawaii native had a distinguished amateur career and represented the U.S. in the Palmer Cup and Walker Cup. Fulfilling those lofty expectations, Corpuz, two years into her professional career, captured the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach as part of five top-10s this season, which also includes the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open. Now, she’ll represent the U.S. in Spain for her maiden Solheim Cup.

Ally Ewing

Age: 30

World rank: 34

LPGA wins: 3

Solheim Cup record: 2-5-1 (2019, 2021)

One of Lewis’ three captain’s picks, Ewing has four top-10s this year, including the AIG Women’s Open, in which she was the 36-hole leader. She also hits 71.06% of greens in regulation, which is 15th on tour. That will be paramount in getting the job done at Finca Cortesin.

Danielle Kang

Age: 30

World rank: 30

LPGA wins: 6

Major wins: 1 (2017 Women’s PGA Championship)

Solheim Cup record: 5-7-0 (2017, 2019, 2021)

Kang had a strong Solheim debut, winning three points. But in 2019, she said, “You’re trying to take souls. Just crush the other team. That’s the fun of it,” and has subsequently had a losing record in the event. It’s been over a year since Kang won on tour; though, just playing regularly again is a victory after being diagnosed with a spinal tumor in 2022. This year, she has three top-10s in 14 starts.

Megan Khang

Age: 25

World rank: 27

LPGA wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: 1-3-2 (2017, 2019, 2021)

Following 190 LPGA starts and 33 top-10s, Khang broke through for her maiden victory at the CPKC Women’s Open, becoming the sixth different American winner this season. Khang is no stranger to the Solheim Cup, though, she would like to be on the winning side of the event for the first time in six years.

Cheyenne Knight

Age: 26

World rank: 44

LPGA wins: 2

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

The Texan was knocking on the door of ending her four-year winless drought with seven top-20s in eight starts during the middle of the season. Then, she finally broke through by winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay, the LPGA’s lone team event, with Elizabeth Szokol. Now, she’ll be making her Solheim debut and should fit the team well as she’s 12th on tour in driving accuracy (80.46%).

Nelly Korda

Age: 25

World rank: 2

LPGA wins: 8

Major wins: 1 (2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship)

Solheim Cup record: 5-2-1 (2019, 2021)

She’s arguably the face of American women’s golf, but has only one LPGA win since the start of 2022. There’s still been success, though, with seven top-10s in 13 LPGA starts this year, plus a win on the LET. Korda may wish that there have been more wins in the past two years, but she is the world’s second-ranked player for a reason, and she’ll be one of the leaders of the U.S. Team as they try to take back the cup.

Jennifer Kupcho

Age: 26

World rank: 28

LPGA wins: 3

Major wins: 1 (2022 Chevron Championship)

Solheim Cup record: 2-1-1 (2021)

Her breakthrough came after her first Solheim Cup, winning three times including a major. However, this year hasn’t brought the same success, aside from a runner-up at the Mizuho Americas Open. She is fourth on tour in greens in regulation (72.74%) and first in eagles (10).

Andrea Lee

Age: 25

World rank: 43

LPGA wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

A former phenom who has successfully represented the U.S. in a Junior Ryder Cup, Junior Solheim Cup and Curtis Cup, she will now play her maiden Solheim Cup, having clinched the final automatic berth with a T-13 the CPKC Women’s Open to move from eighth to seventh in points. After earning her card and winning her first LPGA event in Portland last year, she struggled to begin this season, but has come alive as of late with two top-10s in her last three starts.

Lexi Thompson

Age: 28

World rank: 21

LPGA wins: 11

Major wins: 1 (2014 Chevron Championship)

Solheim Cup record: 6-6-7 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

It’s been a tough season for Thompson. With seven missed cuts in nine LPGA starts, she’s 157th in the season-long Race to the CME Globe. She still secured a sixth-straight Solhiem berth thanks to her world ranking, as the top seven in points made the U.S. team, followed by the leading two players in the world ranking.

Lilia Vu

Age: 25

World rank: 1

LPGA wins: 3

Major wins: 2 (2023 Chevron Championship, AIG Women’s Open)

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Just a few years ago, Vu struggled to find her footing on tour and contemplated retirement. But after sticking with it, she became the first American to win multiple majors in the same year since Juli Inkster in 1999. Vu notched her maiden LPGA title in Thailand, rallying from six strokes down in the final round, and then went on to win the Chevron Championship and AIG Women’s Open, rising to No. 1 in the world.

Angel Yin

Age: 24

World rank: 32

LPGA wins: 0

Solheim Cup record: 3-2-1 (2017, 2019)

The Californian burst onto the scene with lofty expectations as a long-hitter. However, after her second Solheim nod, she began to struggle with injuries, causing her to dial back her swing and putting her in jeopardy of losing her tour card. This year, though, Yin regained her form and nearly won the Chevron in a playoff, while also recording another three top-10s, including at the AIG Women’s Open. Now, after her bounce-back campaign, Yin is headed back to the Solheim Cup as a captain’s pick.

Rose Zhang

Age: 20

World rank: 31

LPGA wins: 1

Solheim Cup record: Rookie

Last but not least. After arguably the greatest amateur career ever, Zhang, a two-time Junior Solheim Cup participant, won in her pro debut, becoming the first to notch that feat since Beverly Hanson in 1951. She then recorded three straight major championship top-10s, rising to No. 31 in the world and qualifying for the U.S. team via the Rolex Rankings. She hopes a year that also includes a win at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and her second-straight NCAA individual title will also have a Solheim Cup victory.