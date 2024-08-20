 Skip navigation
BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar's oval package produced successful results, stunning racing
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20

BMW Championship: Round 1 tee times, pairings and how to watch
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20

BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 20, 2024 04:40 PM
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
August 20, 2024 01:09 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss their favorite bets for the BMW Championship, explaining why Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy are strong picks at Castle Pines.

The second FedExCup playoff event is this week’s BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round (click here for how to watch; click here for first-round tee times):

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
9:25 AM
EDT		1

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

9:35 AM
EDT		1

Adam Scott

Adam Hadwin

9:45 AM
EDT		1

Stephan Jaeger

Matt Fitzpatrick

9:55 AM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

J.T. Poston

10:05 AM
EDT		1

Brian Harman

Denny McCarthy

10:15 AM
EDT		1

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

10:25 AM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Justin Thomas

10:40 AM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Sam Burns

10:50 AM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

11:00 AM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Wyndham Clark

11:10 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Collin Morikawa

11:20 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Tony Finau

11:30 AM
EDT		1

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

11:45 AM
EDT		1

Max Homa

Si Woo Kim

11:55 AM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Thomas Detry

12:05 PM
EDT		1

Will Zalatoris

Austin Eckroat

12:15 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Kirk

12:25 PM
EDT		1

Taylor Pendrith

Tom Hoge

12:35 PM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sepp Straka

12:50 PM
EDT		1

Billy Horschel

Matthieu Pavon

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Byeong Hun An

Viktor Hovland

1:10 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sahith Theegala

1:20 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

1:30 PM
EDT		1

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im

1:40 PM
EDT		1

Cam Davis

Keegan Bradley