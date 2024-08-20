BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
The second FedExCup playoff event is this week’s BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Here’s a look at tee times and pairings for Friday’s second round (click here for how to watch; click here for first-round tee times):
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|9:25 AM
EDT
|1
Alex Noren
Eric Cole
|9:35 AM
EDT
|1
Adam Scott
Adam Hadwin
|9:45 AM
EDT
|1
Stephan Jaeger
Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:55 AM
EDT
|1
Corey Conners
J.T. Poston
|10:05 AM
EDT
|1
Brian Harman
Denny McCarthy
|10:15 AM
EDT
|1
Jason Day
Davis Thompson
|10:25 AM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Justin Thomas
|10:40 AM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Sam Burns
|10:50 AM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Robert MacIntyre
|11:00 AM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Wyndham Clark
|11:10 AM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Collin Morikawa
|11:20 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Tony Finau
|11:30 AM
EDT
|1
Max Greyserman
Nick Dunlap
|11:45 AM
EDT
|1
Max Homa
Si Woo Kim
|11:55 AM
EDT
|1
Cameron Young
Thomas Detry
|12:05 PM
EDT
|1
Will Zalatoris
Austin Eckroat
|12:15 PM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Chris Kirk
|12:25 PM
EDT
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Tom Hoge
|12:35 PM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Sepp Straka
|12:50 PM
EDT
|1
Billy Horschel
Matthieu Pavon
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Byeong Hun An
Viktor Hovland
|1:10 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sahith Theegala
|1:20 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Xander Schauffele
|1:30 PM
EDT
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Sungjae Im
|1:40 PM
EDT
|1
Cam Davis
Keegan Bradley