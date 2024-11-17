2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money: What winner Rafael Campos and field earned
Published November 17, 2024 03:16 PM
Rafael Campos earned his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
In addition to locking up his Tour card for two years, Campos collected $1,242,000. Here’s a look at how the $6.9 million purse was paid out in the penultimate event of the fall season:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Rafael Campos
|$1,242,000
|2
|Andrew Novak
|$752,100
|T3
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|$407,100
|T3
|Mark Hubbard
|$407,100
|T5
|Vince Whaley
|$255,300
|T5
|Sam Ryder
|$255,300
|T5
|Justin Lower
|$255,300
|8
|Ben Griffin
|$215,625
|T9
|Greyson Sigg
|$188,025
|T9
|Patrick Rodgers
|$188,025
|T9
|David Lipsky
|$188,025
|T12
|Michael Kim
|$136,965
|T12
|Jacob Bridgeman
|$136,965
|T12
|Pierceson Coody
|$136,965
|T12
|Lanto Griffin
|$136,965
|T12
|Troy Merritt
|$136,965
|T17
|Maverick McNealy
|$94,875
|T17
|Rico Hoey
|$94,875
|T17
|Garrick Higgo
|$94,875
|T17
|Francesco Molinari
|$94,875
|T17
|Robby Shelton
|$94,875
|T17
|Wesley Bryan
|$94,875
|T23
|Seamus Power
|$60,030
|T23
|Christo Lamprecht
|$60,030
|T23
|Nick Watney
|$60,030
|T23
|Tom Whitney
|$60,030
|T23
|Brandon Wu
|$60,030
|T23
|Ryan Moore
|$60,030
|T29
|Ryo Hisatsune
|$42,349
|T29
|Nico Echavarria
|$42,349
|T29
|Joseph Bramlett
|$42,349
|T29
|Tyler Duncan
|$42,349
|T29
|Carl Yuan
|$42,349
|T29
|Kevin Kisner
|$42,349
|T29
|Chad Ramey
|$42,349
|T29
|Alex Smalley
|$42,349
|T37
|Trace Crowe
|$31,395
|T37
|Callum Tarren
|$31,395
|T37
|William McGirt
|$31,395
|T37
|Martin Laird
|$31,395
|T37
|Hayden Springer
|$31,395
|T42
|Kevin Dougherty
|$24,495
|T42
|David Skinns
|$24,495
|T42
|S.H. Kim
|$24,495
|T42
|Richy Werenski
|$24,495
|T42
|Lucas Glover
|$24,495
|T47
|Ben Taylor
|$17,854
|T47
|Dylan Wu
|$17,854
|T47
|Norman Xiong
|$17,854
|T47
|Camilo Villegas
|$17,854
|T47
|Kevin Chappell
|$17,854
|T47
|Tyson Alexander
|$17,854
|T47
|Chez Reavie
|$17,854
|T47
|Will Gordon
|$17,854
|T55
|Russell Knox
|$16,077
|T55
|Austin Smotherman
|$16,077
|T57
|Brendon Todd
|$15,732
|T57
|Henrik Norlander
|$15,732
|T57
|Ben Kohles
|$15,732
|T57
|Jhonattan Vegas
|$15,732
|61
|Matti Schmid
|$15,387
|T62
|Daniel Berger
|$15,111
|T62
|Carson Young
|$15,111
|T62
|S.Y. Noh
|$15,111
|T65
|Connor Jones
|$14,766
|T65
|Hayden Buckley
|$14,766
|T67
|Blaine Hale, Jr.
|$14,421
|T67
|Sam Stevens
|$14,421
|T67
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$14,421
|T70
|Chris Baker
|$14,007
|T70
|Aaron Baddeley
|$14,007
|T70
|Robert Streb
|$14,007
|T73
|Ben Crane
|$13,662
|T73
|Cody Gribble
|$13,662
|75
|Egor Eroshenko
|$13,455