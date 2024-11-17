 Skip navigation
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship prize money: What winner Rafael Campos and field earned

  
Published November 17, 2024 03:16 PM

Rafael Campos earned his first PGA Tour win at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

In addition to locking up his Tour card for two years, Campos collected $1,242,000. Here’s a look at how the $6.9 million purse was paid out in the penultimate event of the fall season:

﻿Finish Player Earnings
1 Rafael Campos $1,242,000
2 Andrew Novak $752,100
T3 Adrien Dumont de Chassart $407,100
T3 Mark Hubbard $407,100
T5 Vince Whaley $255,300
T5 Sam Ryder $255,300
T5 Justin Lower $255,300
8 Ben Griffin $215,625
T9 Greyson Sigg $188,025
T9 Patrick Rodgers $188,025
T9 David Lipsky $188,025
T12 Michael Kim $136,965
T12 Jacob Bridgeman $136,965
T12 Pierceson Coody $136,965
T12 Lanto Griffin $136,965
T12 Troy Merritt $136,965
T17 Maverick McNealy $94,875
T17 Rico Hoey $94,875
T17 Garrick Higgo $94,875
T17 Francesco Molinari $94,875
T17 Robby Shelton $94,875
T17 Wesley Bryan $94,875
T23 Seamus Power $60,030
T23 Christo Lamprecht $60,030
T23 Nick Watney $60,030
T23 Tom Whitney $60,030
T23 Brandon Wu $60,030
T23 Ryan Moore $60,030
T29 Ryo Hisatsune $42,349
T29 Nico Echavarria $42,349
T29 Joseph Bramlett $42,349
T29 Tyler Duncan $42,349
T29 Carl Yuan $42,349
T29 Kevin Kisner $42,349
T29 Chad Ramey $42,349
T29 Alex Smalley $42,349
T37 Trace Crowe $31,395
T37 Callum Tarren $31,395
T37 William McGirt $31,395
T37 Martin Laird $31,395
T37 Hayden Springer $31,395
T42 Kevin Dougherty $24,495
T42 David Skinns $24,495
T42 S.H. Kim $24,495
T42 Richy Werenski $24,495
T42 Lucas Glover $24,495
T47 Ben Taylor $17,854
T47 Dylan Wu $17,854
T47 Norman Xiong $17,854
T47 Camilo Villegas $17,854
T47 Kevin Chappell $17,854
T47 Tyson Alexander $17,854
T47 Chez Reavie $17,854
T47 Will Gordon $17,854
T55 Russell Knox $16,077
T55 Austin Smotherman $16,077
T57 Brendon Todd $15,732
T57 Henrik Norlander $15,732
T57 Ben Kohles $15,732
T57 Jhonattan Vegas $15,732
61 Matti Schmid $15,387
T62 Daniel Berger $15,111
T62 Carson Young $15,111
T62 S.Y. Noh $15,111
T65 Connor Jones $14,766
T65 Hayden Buckley $14,766
T67 Blaine Hale, Jr. $14,421
T67 Sam Stevens $14,421
T67 Mackenzie Hughes $14,421
T70 Chris Baker $14,007
T70 Aaron Baddeley $14,007
T70 Robert Streb $14,007
T73 Ben Crane $13,662
T73 Cody Gribble $13,662
75 Egor Eroshenko $13,455