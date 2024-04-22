RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned
Published April 22, 2024 10:07 AM
Five starts, four wins, and a crazy amount of cash. Not only has Scottie Scheffler won a lot over the last two months, he won big events, which have equaled massive paydays.
The most recent victory came Monday at the RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. Here are his last five starts:
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000
- The Players Championship: $4,500,000
- Texas Children’s Houston Open: $553,735
- Masters Tournament: $3,600,000
- RBC Heritage: $3,600,000
It adds up to $16,253,735. Those five events, alone, would have him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. In actuality, he’s now 10th in official career earnings with $61,258,464. He’s also closing in on the single-season record he set last year with $21,014,342.
Here’s a look at how the $20-million purse was paid out at Harbour Town.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$3,600,000
|2
|Sahith Theegala
|$2,180,000
|T3
|Wyndham Clark
|$1,180,000
|T3
|Patrick Cantlay
|$1,180,000
|T5
|Justin Thomas
|$711,250
|T5
|J.T. Poston
|$711,250
|T5
|Patrick Rodgers
|$711,250
|T5
|Sepp Straka
|$711,250
|9
|Collin Morikawa
|$585,000
|T10
|Chris Kirk
|$525,000
|T10
|Ludvig Åberg
|$525,000
|T12
|Brian Harman
|$397,000
|T12
|Tony Finau
|$397,000
|T12
|Sungjae Im
|$397,000
|T12
|Russell Henley
|$397,000
|T12
|Séamus Power
|$397,000
|17
|Austin Eckroat
|$325,000
|T18
|Jason Day
|$222,000
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|$222,000
|T18
|Andrew Putnam
|$222,000
|T18
|Akshay Bhatia
|$222,000
|T18
|Si Woo Kim
|$222,000
|T18
|Tom Kim
|$222,000
|T18
|Brice Garnett
|$222,000
|T18
|Xander Schauffele
|$222,000
|T18
|Stephan Jaeger
|$222,000
|T18
|Tom Hoge
|$222,000
|T28
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$137,000
|T28
|Harris English
|$137,000
|T28
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$137,000
|T28
|Denny McCarthy
|$137,000
|T28
|Thomas Detry
|$137,000
|T33
|Erik van Rooyen
|$106,667
|T33
|Kurt Kitayama
|$106,667
|T33
|Lucas Glover
|$106,667
|T33
|Eric Cole
|$106,667
|T33
|Alejandro Tosti
|$106,667
|T33
|Rory McIlroy
|$106,667
|T39
|Grayson Murray
|$87,000
|T39
|Mackenzie Hughes
|$87,000
|T39
|Jordan Spieth
|$87,000
|T42
|Webb Simpson
|$77,000
|T42
|Adam Hadwin
|$77,000
|T44
|Sam Burns
|$63,160
|T44
|Justin Rose
|$63,160
|T44
|Adam Svensson
|$63,160
|T44
|Corey Conners
|$63,160
|T44
|Will Zalatoris
|$63,160
|T49
|Cameron Davis
|$49,867
|T49
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$49,867
|T49
|Matthieu Pavon
|$49,867
|T49
|Peter Malnati
|$49,867
|T49
|Nick Taylor
|$49,867
|T49
|Adam Schenk
|$49,867
|T55
|Chandler Phillips
|$46,600
|T55
|Keegan Bradley
|$46,600
|T55
|Max Homa
|$46,600
|T58
|Lee Hodges
|$45,200
|T58
|Erik Barnes
|$45,200
|T58
|Taylor Moore
|$45,200
|T58
|Brendon Todd
|$45,200
|T62
|Cameron Young
|$44,000
|T62
|Jake Knapp
|$44,000
|T64
|Gary Woodland
|$43,000
|T64
|Shane Lowry
|$43,000
|T64
|Emiliano Grillo
|$43,000
|67
|Byeong Hun An
|$42,200
|68
|Kevin Kisner
|$41,800
|69
|Nick Dunlap
|$41,400