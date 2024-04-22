 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Pod: It’s Scottie and Nelly’s world, and we’re all just living in it
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler closes out RBC Heritage, wins fourth event in last five starts
2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship - Stroke Play
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Pod: It’s Scottie and Nelly’s world, and we’re all just living in it
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler closes out RBC Heritage, wins fourth event in last five starts
2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship - Stroke Play
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned

  
Published April 22, 2024 10:07 AM

Five starts, four wins, and a crazy amount of cash. Not only has Scottie Scheffler won a lot over the last two months, he won big events, which have equaled massive paydays.

The most recent victory came Monday at the RBC Heritage, a PGA Tour signature event. Here are his last five starts:

  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: $4,000,000
  • The Players Championship: $4,500,000
  • Texas Children’s Houston Open: $553,735
  • Masters Tournament: $3,600,000
  • RBC Heritage: $3,600,000

It adds up to $16,253,735. Those five events, alone, would have him 143rd on the PGA Tour’s career earnings list. In actuality, he’s now 10th in official career earnings with $61,258,464. He’s also closing in on the single-season record he set last year with $21,014,342.

Here’s a look at how the $20-million purse was paid out at Harbour Town.

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler$3,600,000
2Sahith Theegala$2,180,000
T3Wyndham Clark$1,180,000
T3Patrick Cantlay$1,180,000
T5Justin Thomas$711,250
T5J.T. Poston$711,250
T5Patrick Rodgers$711,250
T5Sepp Straka$711,250
9Collin Morikawa$585,000
T10Chris Kirk$525,000
T10Ludvig Åberg$525,000
T12Brian Harman$397,000
T12Tony Finau$397,000
T12Sungjae Im$397,000
T12Russell Henley$397,000
T12Séamus Power$397,000
17Austin Eckroat$325,000
T18Jason Day$222,000
T18Rickie Fowler$222,000
T18Andrew Putnam$222,000
T18Akshay Bhatia$222,000
T18Si Woo Kim$222,000
T18Tom Kim$222,000
T18Brice Garnett$222,000
T18Xander Schauffele$222,000
T18Stephan Jaeger$222,000
T18Tom Hoge$222,000
T28Christiaan Bezuidenhout$137,000
T28Harris English$137,000
T28Matt Fitzpatrick$137,000
T28Denny McCarthy$137,000
T28Thomas Detry$137,000
T33Erik van Rooyen$106,667
T33Kurt Kitayama$106,667
T33Lucas Glover$106,667
T33Eric Cole$106,667
T33Alejandro Tosti$106,667
T33Rory McIlroy$106,667
T39Grayson Murray$87,000
T39Mackenzie Hughes$87,000
T39Jordan Spieth$87,000
T42Webb Simpson$77,000
T42Adam Hadwin$77,000
T44Sam Burns$63,160
T44Justin Rose$63,160
T44Adam Svensson$63,160
T44Corey Conners$63,160
T44Will Zalatoris$63,160
T49Cameron Davis$49,867
T49Tommy Fleetwood$49,867
T49Matthieu Pavon$49,867
T49Peter Malnati$49,867
T49Nick Taylor$49,867
T49Adam Schenk$49,867
T55Chandler Phillips$46,600
T55Keegan Bradley$46,600
T55Max Homa$46,600
T58Lee Hodges$45,200
T58Erik Barnes$45,200
T58Taylor Moore$45,200
T58Brendon Todd$45,200
T62Cameron Young$44,000
T62Jake Knapp$44,000
T64Gary Woodland$43,000
T64Shane Lowry$43,000
T64Emiliano Grillo$43,000
67Byeong Hun An$42,200
68Kevin Kisner$41,800
69Nick Dunlap$41,400