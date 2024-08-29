 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler takes huge step towards $25 million prize at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round One
What if PGA Tour, Saudis can’t reach a deal? Rory McIlroy answers
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Three
The most compelling part of the Tour Championship might be the potential picks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler takes huge step towards $25 million prize at Tour Championship
TOUR Championship - Round One
What if PGA Tour, Saudis can’t reach a deal? Rory McIlroy answers
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Three
The most compelling part of the Tour Championship might be the potential picks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 29, 2024 06:52 PM
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
August 29, 2024 06:15 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the Tour Championship, the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Scottie Scheffler carries a seven-shot lead into the second round of the Tour Championship, where the winner will claim $25 million.

Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch Friday’s play at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Time
TeePlayers
11:16 AM
EDT		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Billy Horschel

11:27 AM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Chris Kirk

11:38 AM
EDT		1

Akshay Bhatia

Tom Hoge

11:49 AM
EDT		1

Tony Finau

Byeong Hun An

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Ludvig Åberg

Sepp Straka

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Shane Lowry

Sungjae Im

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Aaron Rai

Matthieu Pavon

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Patrick Cantlay

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Sahith Theegala

Taylor Pendrith

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Keegan Bradley

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Wyndham Clark

1:49 PM
EDT		1

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa