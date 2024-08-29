2024 Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Published August 29, 2024 06:52 PM
Scottie Scheffler carries a seven-shot lead into the second round of the Tour Championship, where the winner will claim $25 million.
Here’s a look at tee times, pairings and how to watch Friday’s play at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:16 AM
EDT
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Billy Horschel
|11:27 AM
EDT
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Chris Kirk
|11:38 AM
EDT
|1
Akshay Bhatia
Tom Hoge
|11:49 AM
EDT
|1
Tony Finau
Byeong Hun An
|12:00 PM
EDT
|1
Robert MacIntyre
Viktor Hovland
|12:16 PM
EDT
|1
Ludvig Åberg
Sepp Straka
|12:27 PM
EDT
|1
Shane Lowry
Sungjae Im
|12:38 PM
EDT
|1
Aaron Rai
Matthieu Pavon
|12:49 PM
EDT
|1
Rory McIlroy
Justin Thomas
|1:00 PM
EDT
|1
Russell Henley
Patrick Cantlay
|1:16 PM
EDT
|1
Sahith Theegala
Taylor Pendrith
|1:27 PM
EDT
|1
Hideki Matsuyama
Keegan Bradley
|1:38 PM
EDT
|1
Sam Burns
Wyndham Clark
|1:49 PM
EDT
|1
Xander Schauffele
Adam Scott
|2:00 PM
EDT
|1
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa