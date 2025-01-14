 Skip navigation
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1

  
Published January 14, 2025 10:29 AM

The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing, Jan. 16-19.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round in La Quinta, California, with three courses in rotation over the first 54 holes: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (SC), La Quinta Country Club (LQ) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT).

The final round, after a cut is made, will be contested at the Stadium Course.

Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.

Time
TeePlayers
11:30 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Lanto Griffin

Bud Cauley

11:30 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Jacob Bridgeman

Joe Highsmith

11:30 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Ryo Hisatsune

Matti Schmid

11:30 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Joel Dahmen

Ben Griffin

11:30 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Max Greyserman

Kevin Streelman

11:30 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Novak

11:41 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Luke List

Kevin Yu

11:41 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Schenk

11:41 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Chris Gotterup

Adam Svensson

11:41 AM
EST

10

(NT)

Brian Harman

Sepp Straka

11:41 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

Nick Dunlap

Sam Burns

11:41 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

11:52 AM
EST

1

(SC)

Kevin Roy

Ricky Castillo

11:52 AM
EST

10

(SC)

Thomas Rosenmueller

Mason Andersen

11:52 AM
EST

1

(NT)

Max McGreevy

Hayden Buckley

11:52 AM
EST

10

(NT)

William Mouw

Ryan Gerard

11:52 AM
EST

1

(LQ)

John Pak

Tim Widing

11:52 AM
EST

10

(LQ)

Aldrich Potgieter

Braden Thornberry

12:03 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Taylor Montgomery

Bronson Burgoon

12:03 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Bill Haas

Andrew Putnam

12:03 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Ben Martin

Chandler Phillips

12:03 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Jason Dufner

David Lipsky

12:03 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Adam Hadwin

Ryan Palmer

12:03 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Justin Lower

Ben Kohles

12:14 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Matt Kuchar

Cam Davis

12:14 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Brendon Todd

Patton Kizzire

12:14 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Brice Garnett

Harry Hall

12:14 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Mark Hubbard

Daniel Berger

12:14 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Patrick Cantlay

Billy Horschel

12:14 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Chris Kirk

Davis Thompson

12:25 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Paul Peterson

Takumi Kanaya

12:25 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Anders Albertson

Philip Knowles

12:25 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Danny Walker

Matthew Riedel

12:25 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Steven Fisk

Trevor Cone

12:25 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Matteo Manassero

Michael Thorbjornsen

12:25 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

12:36 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Chez Reavie

Aaron Baddeley

12:36 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Trey Mullinax

Carson Young

12:36 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Nate Lashley

David Skinns

12:36 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Sami Valimaki

Henrik Norlander

12:36 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Charley Hoffman

Eric Cole

12:36 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Doug Ghim

Sam Ryder

12:47 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Nick Taylor

Tom Kim

12:47 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Chan Kim

Sam Stevens

12:47 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Frankie Capan III

Antoine Rozner

12:47 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Danny Willett

Victor Perez

12:47 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Keith Mitchell

Brandt Snedeker

12:47 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Zach Johnson

Kevin Kisner

12:58 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Sungjae Im

Mackenzie Hughes

12:58 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Davis Riley

Nick Hardy

12:58 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Chad Ramey

K.H. Lee

12:58 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Jake Knapp

J.T. Poston

12:58 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Justin Thomas

Jason Day

12:58 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

1:09 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Alex Smalley

Patrick Rodgers

1:09 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

1:09 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Chesson Hadley

Harry Higgs

1:09 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Beau Hossler

Will Gordon

1:09 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Greyson Sigg

Vince Whaley

1:09 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Quade Cummins

Noah Goodwin

1:20 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Harris English

1:20 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Ben Silverman

Wesley Bryan

1:20 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Michael Kim

Mac Meissner

1:20 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Tom Hoge

Cameron Young

1:20 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Camilo Villegas

Nico Echavarria

1:20 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

J.J. Spaun

Rico Hoey

1:31 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Lucas Glover

Erik van Rooyen

1:31 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Matt McCarty

Vincent Norrman

1:31 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Taylor Moore

Lee Hodges

1:31 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Francesco Molinari

Jhonattan Vegas

1:31 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Wyndham Clark

Rickie Fowler

1:31 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Rafael Campos

Peter Malnati

1:42 PM
EST

1

(SC)

Kevin Velo

Jackson Suber

1:42 PM
EST

10

(SC)

Will Chandler

Kyle Mendoza

1:42 PM
EST

1

(NT)

Norman Xiong

Brian Campbell

1:42 PM
EST

10

(NT)

Alejandro Tosti

Cristobal Del Solar

1:42 PM
EST

1

(LQ)

Blades Brown

Isaiah Salinda

1:42 PM
EST

10

(LQ)

Kaito Onishi

Jeremy Paul