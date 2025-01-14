2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1

The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing, Jan. 16-19.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round in La Quinta, California, with three courses in rotation over the first 54 holes: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (SC), La Quinta Country Club (LQ) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT).

The final round, after a cut is made, will be contested at the Stadium Course.

Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.