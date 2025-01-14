2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 1
The American Express kicks off the PGA Tour’s West Coast swing, Jan. 16-19.
Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round in La Quinta, California, with three courses in rotation over the first 54 holes: the host Pete Dye Stadium Course (SC), La Quinta Country Club (LQ) and the Nicklaus Tournament Course (NT).
The final round, after a cut is made, will be contested at the Stadium Course.
Click here for how to watch on Golf Channel and the NBC Sports app.
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Lanto Griffin
Bud Cauley
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Jacob Bridgeman
Joe Highsmith
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Ryo Hisatsune
Matti Schmid
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Joel Dahmen
Ben Griffin
|11:30 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Max Greyserman
Kevin Streelman
|11:30 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Patrick Fishburn
Andrew Novak
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Luke List
Kevin Yu
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Schenk
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Chris Gotterup
Adam Svensson
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(NT)
Brian Harman
Sepp Straka
|11:41 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
Nick Dunlap
Sam Burns
|11:41 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Tony Finau
Will Zalatoris
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(SC)
Kevin Roy
Ricky Castillo
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(SC)
Thomas Rosenmueller
Mason Andersen
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(NT)
Max McGreevy
Hayden Buckley
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(NT)
William Mouw
Ryan Gerard
|11:52 AM
EST
1
(LQ)
John Pak
Tim Widing
|11:52 AM
EST
10
(LQ)
Aldrich Potgieter
Braden Thornberry
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Taylor Montgomery
Bronson Burgoon
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Bill Haas
Andrew Putnam
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Ben Martin
Chandler Phillips
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Jason Dufner
David Lipsky
|12:03 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Adam Hadwin
Ryan Palmer
|12:03 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Justin Lower
Ben Kohles
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Matt Kuchar
Cam Davis
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Brendon Todd
Patton Kizzire
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Brice Garnett
Harry Hall
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Mark Hubbard
Daniel Berger
|12:14 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Patrick Cantlay
Billy Horschel
|12:14 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Chris Kirk
Davis Thompson
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Paul Peterson
Takumi Kanaya
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Anders Albertson
Philip Knowles
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Danny Walker
Matthew Riedel
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Steven Fisk
Trevor Cone
|12:25 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Matteo Manassero
Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:25 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Chez Reavie
Aaron Baddeley
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Trey Mullinax
Carson Young
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Nate Lashley
David Skinns
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Sami Valimaki
Henrik Norlander
|12:36 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Charley Hoffman
Eric Cole
|12:36 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Doug Ghim
Sam Ryder
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Nick Taylor
Tom Kim
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Chan Kim
Sam Stevens
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Frankie Capan III
Antoine Rozner
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Danny Willett
Victor Perez
|12:47 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Keith Mitchell
Brandt Snedeker
|12:47 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Zach Johnson
Kevin Kisner
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Sungjae Im
Mackenzie Hughes
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Davis Riley
Nick Hardy
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Chad Ramey
K.H. Lee
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Jake Knapp
J.T. Poston
|12:58 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Justin Thomas
Jason Day
|12:58 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Si Woo Kim
Kurt Kitayama
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Alex Smalley
Patrick Rodgers
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Kris Ventura
Jesper Svensson
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Chesson Hadley
Harry Higgs
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Beau Hossler
Will Gordon
|1:09 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Greyson Sigg
Vince Whaley
|1:09 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Quade Cummins
Noah Goodwin
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Harris English
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Ben Silverman
Wesley Bryan
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Michael Kim
Mac Meissner
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Tom Hoge
Cameron Young
|1:20 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Camilo Villegas
Nico Echavarria
|1:20 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
J.J. Spaun
Rico Hoey
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Lucas Glover
Erik van Rooyen
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Matt McCarty
Vincent Norrman
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Taylor Moore
Lee Hodges
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Francesco Molinari
Jhonattan Vegas
|1:31 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Wyndham Clark
Rickie Fowler
|1:31 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Rafael Campos
Peter Malnati
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(SC)
Kevin Velo
Jackson Suber
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(SC)
Will Chandler
Kyle Mendoza
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(NT)
Norman Xiong
Brian Campbell
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(NT)
Alejandro Tosti
Cristobal Del Solar
|1:42 PM
EST
1
(LQ)
Blades Brown
Isaiah Salinda
|1:42 PM
EST
10
(LQ)
Kaito Onishi
Jeremy Paul