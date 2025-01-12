 Skip navigation
2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round

  
Published January 11, 2025 08:49 PM

The Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the season, concludes Sunday.

Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu (click here for how to watch):

Time
TeePlayers
12:50 PM
EST		1

Taylor Pendrith

Nate Lashley

Adam Svensson

12:50 PM
EST		10

Tom Hoge

Matt McCarty

Vincent Norrman

1:00 PM
EST		1

Justin Lower

C.T. Pan

Rico Hoey

1:00 PM
EST		10

Charley Hoffman

Brice Garnett

Sepp Straka

1:10 PM
EST		1

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Ben Martin

1:10 PM
EST		10

Ben Griffin

Mark Hubbard

Kurt Kitayama

1:20 PM
EST		1

Zach Johnson

Andrew Putnam

Hideki Matsuyama

1:20 PM
EST		10

Adam Hadwin

Kevin Streelman

Sahith Theegala

1:30 PM
EST		1

Jackson Suber

Mac Meissner

Adam Schenk

1:30 PM
EST		10

Henrik Norlander

Brandt Snedeker

Erik van Rooyen

1:40 PM
EST		1

Jesper Svensson

Webb Simpson

Bud Cauley

1:40 PM
EST		10

Jeremy Paul

Thomas Detry

David Lipsky

1:50 PM
EST		1

Kensei Hirata

Nick Dunlap

Matt Kuchar

1:50 PM
EST		10

Chan Kim

Taylor Montgomery

Keith Mitchell

2:00 PM
EST		1

Alex Smalley

Paul Peterson

Denny McCarthy

2:00 PM
EST		10

James Hahn

Sam Stevens

Robert MacIntyre

2:10 PM
EST		1

Ryan Gerard

Gary Woodland

Russell Henley

2:10 PM
EST		10

Tom Kim

Thomas Rosenmueller

Frankie Capan III

2:20 PM
EST		1

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Maverick McNealy

2:20 PM
EST		10

Ben Kohles

Ben Silverman

Cristobal Del Solar

2:30 PM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Brian Harman

2:30 PM
EST		10

Ryo Hisatsune

Doug Ghim

Greyson Sigg

2:40 PM
EST		1

Patrick Fishburn

Keegan Bradley

Harry Hall

2:40 PM
EST		10

Luke List

Taylor Dickson

2:50 PM
EST		1

J.J. Spaun

Stephan Jaeger

Eric Cole

2:50 PM
EST		10

Vince Whaley

Aaron Baddeley