2025 Sony Open in Hawaii: Tee times, groupings, how to watch the final round
The Sony Open in Hawaii, the PGA Tour’s first full-field event of the season, concludes Sunday.
Here’s a look at final-round tee times and groupings at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu (click here for how to watch):
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Taylor Pendrith
Nate Lashley
Adam Svensson
|12:50 PM
EST
|10
Tom Hoge
Matt McCarty
Vincent Norrman
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Justin Lower
C.T. Pan
Rico Hoey
|1:00 PM
EST
|10
Charley Hoffman
Brice Garnett
Sepp Straka
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Kevin Roy
Sam Ryder
Ben Martin
|1:10 PM
EST
|10
Ben Griffin
Mark Hubbard
Kurt Kitayama
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Zach Johnson
Andrew Putnam
Hideki Matsuyama
|1:20 PM
EST
|10
Adam Hadwin
Kevin Streelman
Sahith Theegala
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Jackson Suber
Mac Meissner
Adam Schenk
|1:30 PM
EST
|10
Henrik Norlander
Brandt Snedeker
Erik van Rooyen
|1:40 PM
EST
|1
Jesper Svensson
Webb Simpson
Bud Cauley
|1:40 PM
EST
|10
Jeremy Paul
Thomas Detry
David Lipsky
|1:50 PM
EST
|1
Kensei Hirata
Nick Dunlap
Matt Kuchar
|1:50 PM
EST
|10
Chan Kim
Taylor Montgomery
Keith Mitchell
|2:00 PM
EST
|1
Alex Smalley
Paul Peterson
Denny McCarthy
|2:00 PM
EST
|10
James Hahn
Sam Stevens
Robert MacIntyre
|2:10 PM
EST
|1
Ryan Gerard
Gary Woodland
Russell Henley
|2:10 PM
EST
|10
Tom Kim
Thomas Rosenmueller
Frankie Capan III
|2:20 PM
EST
|1
Lee Hodges
Lucas Glover
Maverick McNealy
|2:20 PM
EST
|10
Ben Kohles
Ben Silverman
Cristobal Del Solar
|2:30 PM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Nico Echavarria
Brian Harman
|2:30 PM
EST
|10
Ryo Hisatsune
Doug Ghim
Greyson Sigg
|2:40 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Fishburn
Keegan Bradley
Harry Hall
|2:40 PM
EST
|10
Luke List
Taylor Dickson
|2:50 PM
EST
|1
J.J. Spaun
Stephan Jaeger
Eric Cole
|2:50 PM
EST
|10
Vince Whaley
Aaron Baddeley