A day after 57 on Korn Ferry Tour, rising star Aldrich Potgieter adds a 59

  
Published February 9, 2024 02:48 PM
The scoring bonanza continued Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Astara Championship.

A day after Cristobal Del Solar shot a 13-under 57 – the lowest score ever recorded in a PGA Tour-sanctioned competition – Aldrich Potgieter again took it deep, shooting 59 to become the 12th player to cross the sub-60 barrier on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Last month, Potgieter, the 19-year-old rising star from South Africa, became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history. Now he’s in position for title No. 2, leapfrogging Del Solar with his scorching second round.

Through two rounds Potgieter is at 16-under 125, one shot ahead.

This week’s event is being held on two different courses in Colombia, with the Country Club de Bogota’s Pacos layout, a par-70 that plays at 6,254 yards (and at 8,600 feet above sea level), the easier of the two.

Potgieter on Friday went out in 28 and then, despite a bogey on the par-3 fourth (his 13th of the day), roared home with three consecutive birdies, including a tap-in on the last, to become the youngest player to record a sub-60 round in a Tour-sanctioned event.

There’s been a flurry of low scoring lately around the professional game. Last week alone, Joaquin Niemann shot 59 at LIV Mayakoba, followed a day later by Wyndham Clark’s course-record-setting 60 at Pebble Beach. Now, there have been consecutive sub-60 rounds on the Korn Ferry Tour, as well as Nick Taylor’s first-round 60 at the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open – the third 60 on Tour this season.