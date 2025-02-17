 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers v Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon critical of Joey Logano’s move before multi-car crash in Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier relish top-10 finish in JR. Motorsports’ Cup debut

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michvsosuv2_250216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds on to beat Ohio State
nbc_cbb_stjohnsvscreighton_250216.jpg
HLs: St. John’s secures home win against Creighton
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsoregon_250216.jpg
Highlights: Oregon routs Rutgers in Eugene

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ludvig Åberg sinks shorter version of Tiger Woods’ iconic U.S. Open putt to win Genesis

  
Published February 16, 2025 09:43 PM

SAN DIEGO – Ludvig Åberg was 8 years old when Tiger Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open, which was not exactly the target audience 17 years ago, but the Swede has seen old (grainy) videos.

“I remember sort of watching the tournament. I don’t vividly remember it, though. I do remember videos from it,” Åberg said following his come-from-behind victory Sunday at the Genesis Invitational. “Obviously the putt that he made on 13 on Saturday and the putt on 18 when he won. But yeah, it’s quite surreal. We talked about it sort of on the last green and I asked [Woods] if this was his favorite Tour stop. It’s just surreal sort of talking to him about those things.”

The “putt on 18” was of particular interest to Åberg. Woods’ famous putt on the 72nd hole at the ’08 U.S. Open to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate was to a front-right hole location. It was a similar hole location and a similar putt, although shorter, that Åberg faced Sunday to win for the second time on the PGA Tour.

Officials used the normal Sunday hole location for the Farmers Insurance Open at No. 18 for Round 3 of the Genesis and opted for the 2008 U.S. Open location for the final round to honor Woods, who hosts the Genesis Invitational.

Åberg rolled in the 7-footer for birdie at the last for a closing 66, which included birdies on four of his final six holes, and a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy to win Woods’ event.

“To win his event, he means so much to our game and to our tour, it’s really cool, it means a lot,” Åberg said. “And he is the GOAT.”