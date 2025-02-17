Ludvig Åberg sinks shorter version of Tiger Woods’ iconic U.S. Open putt to win Genesis

SAN DIEGO – Ludvig Åberg was 8 years old when Tiger Woods won the 2008 U.S. Open, which was not exactly the target audience 17 years ago, but the Swede has seen old (grainy) videos.

“I remember sort of watching the tournament. I don’t vividly remember it, though. I do remember videos from it,” Åberg said following his come-from-behind victory Sunday at the Genesis Invitational. “Obviously the putt that he made on 13 on Saturday and the putt on 18 when he won. But yeah, it’s quite surreal. We talked about it sort of on the last green and I asked [Woods] if this was his favorite Tour stop. It’s just surreal sort of talking to him about those things.”

The “putt on 18” was of particular interest to Åberg. Woods’ famous putt on the 72nd hole at the ’08 U.S. Open to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate was to a front-right hole location. It was a similar hole location and a similar putt, although shorter, that Åberg faced Sunday to win for the second time on the PGA Tour.

Officials used the normal Sunday hole location for the Farmers Insurance Open at No. 18 for Round 3 of the Genesis and opted for the 2008 U.S. Open location for the final round to honor Woods, who hosts the Genesis Invitational.

Åberg rolled in the 7-footer for birdie at the last for a closing 66, which included birdies on four of his final six holes, and a one-stroke victory over Maverick McNealy to win Woods’ event.

“To win his event, he means so much to our game and to our tour, it’s really cool, it means a lot,” Åberg said. “And he is the GOAT.”