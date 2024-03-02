 Skip navigation
After disastrous start to second round, Anthony Kim cards another 76 at LIV - Jeddah

  
Published March 2, 2024 09:33 AM

Anthony Kim got off to a terrible start in Round 2 of the LIV Golf event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before steadying himself for a second-consecutive, 6-over 76.

Kim, beginning on the 15th hole at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, made three bogeys and a double bogey in his first four holes, before a birdie at the first.

That was his lone birdie of the day. Following another double bogey at the par-3 third, Kim finished his round with 11 consecutive pars.

At 12 over par through two rounds of the 54-hole, no-cut event, Kim is in last place by nine shots.

Kim, 38, is making his first professional start since competing in 2012 on the PGA Tour.

Joaquin Niemann, who won the LIV season opener in Mexico, leads by two shots, at 13 under, entering the final round.