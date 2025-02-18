After serious back injury, Luke Poulter enjoying role as Florida’s ‘secret weapon’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – There are moments in every golfer’s career that alter its trajectory. For Luke Poulter, he’ll always remember his first qualifier as a Florida Gator.

The son of a Ryder Cup legend, though still very raw in a competitive sense, Poulter was in position to crack a star-studded starting lineup for the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, a perennial circle on college golf’s calendar. All that stood between the freshman and his college debut was, in Poulter’s words, “the easiest chip of my life. Just off the front of the 18th green at Florida’s home club, Mark Bostick Golf Course, Poulter needed to get up and down for par to earn the fifth and final spot. But as he stepped into the shot and set his club behind the ball, the ball rolled back a few inches. Immediately, Poulter called over Gators head coach J.C. Deacon; the one-shot penalty would cost Poulter dearly.

Poulter didn’t qualify that day three falls ago – or for the rest of that season. He’d end up redshirting, relegated to the sidelines as Florida, led by its All-American triumvirate of Ricky Castillo, Fred Biondi and Yuxin Lin, orchestrated a run to another NCAA team title, its first in 22 years.

But as Deacon states, looking back, “That was honestly the best thing for him.”

“Who knows what would’ve happened if I’d qualified for Olympia Fields,” Poulter adds. “I might not be here right now playing the way I am.”

Poulter, now a 20-year-old sophomore, is arguably playing the best golf of his life. Out seven months with a back injury, Poulter returned this spring to win each of Florida’s first two qualifiers, including the most recent, for the Gators’ home tournament, by six shots. Bouncing back from a T-31 at the Southwestern Invitational in Thousand Oaks, California, Poulter equaled his best college finish by tying for sixth in front of a partisan crowd at the Gator Invitational, which the hosts won for a sixth straight year while Poulter’s teammate, senior Ian Gilligan, picked up medalist honors.

Poulter punctuated his performance with a clutch par on the last, the same hole where he’d been penalized as a true freshman. From 227 yards out, he carved a 5-iron into the green and calmly two-putted to help Florida narrowly hold off runner-up Oklahoma State, by a single shot.

“He’s just mentally there,” Deacon said afterward, “which is such a big deal in golf, and he knows he’s really good. He’s got the swagger, and we need that.”

Like father, like son.

Ian Poulter won 13 times between the DP World Tour and PGA Tour before departing for LIV Golf a few years back, but the elder Poulter is defined by his heroics in the Ryder Cup, where he’s accumulated 16 points, including a career-best four during the thrilling 2012 edition at Medinah, and been a part of five victorious European teams. There is a photo of Luke, Ian’s eldest son, as a baby sleeping next to the 2004 Ryder Cup on the plane back from Detroit. But Luke didn’t play golf competitively until high school, a byproduct of Ian’s busy schedule and mom Katie having three other kids to also raise. It was a start in the game not unlike his dad’s; Ian famously worked as a club pro at England’s Chesfield Downs before turning pro at age 19 as a 4-handicap because he couldn’t afford to play tournaments.

Eventually, the Poulters hired a full-time coach to accompany Luke to junior events, and a couple years after that, Luke, nearly inside the top 100 of the AJGA rankings at the time, was signing with the Gators over the likes of Oklahoma State and Texas.

“People would ask me why I didn’t want to go to a smaller school and play more,” said Luke Poulter, who was also named the Orlando Sentinel’s area player of the year in 2021. “But I knew the best in the world were here [at Florida], so I wanted to surround myself with the best, so they could push me to get better.”

Added Deacon: “The thing that I’ve always admired about Luke is he believes he belongs, and he believes he’s one of the best players, and that has never, ever wavered.”

Florida Gators men’s golf Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Ashley Ray Ashley Ray/AshleyRay

While redshirting, Poulter won the 2022 Willow Cup, an amateur tournament that featured several accomplished college players. He then logged 10 starts last season, six in the starting lineup, and racked up six top-16 finishes.

“He was arguably our best player that fall,” Deacon said.

Yet, by the SEC Championship, Poulter was back on the bench, only accompanying the team to Sea Island as the substitute. He didn’t see any action at conference, and that next week, while qualifying for NCAA regionals, he teed it up in a U.S. Open local qualifier; he only made it through four holes before his lower back gave out. Doctors diagnosed Poulter with a stress fracture in his right L4 vertebrae and a stress reaction on the left side. He spent much of the next seven months at the family’s home in England, not touching a golf club and bored as hell.

“I was really worried about that,” Deacon said. “Someone who’s so busy and so active not having anything to do, but he got through it. He just always saw the brighter picture at the end of the tunnel. And he’s come back with a better attitude; we call him Happy Luke. He’s maybe enjoying it a little more than he used to.”

Ian Poulter earned over $28 million on the PGA Tour – and that was before he signed a lucrative deal with LIV, where he’s added another $9 million and change just in prize money. But Deacon is quick to point out that Luke is far from entitled. “I’ve never made it easy on Luke Poulter here,” Deacon said, “and he’s earned everything he’s received.” Not that Luke had been unique from other young college players who are constantly frustrated by the fool’s errand that is the quest for perfection in this game.

Now more than ever, Luke knows how lucky he is; as Ian recently told his son, he’s set for life.

“I don’t really need golf, and golf doesn’t really need me,” Luke said. “So, he’s just told me to go have fun. There’s no point getting angry with it, just go enjoy it.”

Florida Gators men’s golf at the Gators Invitational on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Lorenzo Vasquez Lorenzo Vasquez/LorenzoVasquez

Attitude isn’t the only marked improvement by the young Poulter.

“I’m driving it the best I’ve ever driven it,” he said.

Poulter switched to a cut upon returning from injury, a move that’s not only alleviated some pressure on his back but tightened his dispersion. Though some rust contributed to Poulter’s average showing at Pepperdine’s event to start the spring, Deacon walked 36 holes with Poulter that tournament and was floored by what he saw.

“I know [Gators assistant] Dudley [Hart, a two-time PGA Tour winner] gives me a hard time because I exaggerate sometimes,” Deacon said, “but the ball-striking was pure, like as good as anyone. He was striping it.”

Added the elder Poulter, who posted to Instagram after Luke won his second straight qualifier: “He has rebuilt himself and come back even stronger. Showing himself he has what it takes.”

It’s perfect timing for the Gators, ranked No. 13 in the country prior to their home triumph. Though strong at the top with Gilligan and sophomore Jack Turner, Deacon desperately needed some others to step up out of a group that he calls “the best nine in the country.” He always had a feeling Poulter could be one of those guys.

“I kept calling him our secret weapon,” Deacon said of Poulter. “We underachieved a little bit in the fall, but I knew we had this secret weapon waiting and getting stronger.

“And we’ve unleashed him now.”