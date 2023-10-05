 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurdiowa_231003.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Minnesota v Michigan
The Little Brown Jug: One of college football’s oldest trophies on the line for Michigan and Minnesota

Top Clips

justinfieldstnfpreview1.jpg
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
nbc_bfa_bengalsv2_231005.jpg
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfsjagsbillspreview_231005.jpg
Jaguars-Bills game loaded with fantasy upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_bigtalkpurdiowa_231003.jpg
How to watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 6 matchup
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
College Football Best Bets: Notre Dame at Louisville
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Minnesota v Michigan
The Little Brown Jug: One of college football’s oldest trophies on the line for Michigan and Minnesota

Top Clips

justinfieldstnfpreview1.jpg
Rogers expects offensive fireworks in CHI-WSH
nbc_bfa_bengalsv2_231005.jpg
Bengals in a must-win situation against Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfsjagsbillspreview_231005.jpg
Jaguars-Bills game loaded with fantasy upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Agronomy staff pushes to repair vandalized greens at Furyk & Friends

  
Published October 5, 2023 06:08 PM
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS - Final Round

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Jim Furyk of the United States walks on the 15th green during the final round of the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at Timuquana Country Club on October 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The show will go on.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, an agronomist at Timuquana Country Club discovered four vandalized greens, one day ahead of the PGA Tour Champions’ Constellation Furyk & Friends.

The 10th, 12th, 16th and 17th greens had been smashed and torn up.

The club’s superintendent promptly summoned his team and also received help from workers at nearby Timuquana CC, Maccurrach Golf and TPC Sawgrass. Together, they worked overtime to repair the damage by patching it with sod. Those holes were not used during Thursday’s pro-am, however, they will be ready for Round 1 on Friday morning.

“Thanks to their efforts,” PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady said in a statement, “we will have the course ready for the first round of competition tomorrow morning.”

Added Tournament Director Adam Renfroe: “What took place is unfortunate, as we want to represent the best of Jacksonville with this tournament. We won’t let the actions of a few individuals take away from a great week for our city and our ability to give back and create impact here in the community.”

U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk, who has hosted the tournament since 2021, received a call early this morning with the news and immediately drove to the course to see the damage. But when he arrived, his anxiety was quelled.

“By the time we got out here there was a plan in place,” Furyk said.

Despite its short history, this isn’t the first time the Furyk & Friends has been thrown a curveball. Last year, the course needed repairs after Hurricane Ian hit the area.

But thanks to some teamwork, the tournament will once again prevail.

"(The damage) was really bad,” Ernie Els said Thursday. “They really went in there. Someone was really, very angry, obviously. For (the agronomy team) to do what they’ve done already is really amazing. The tournament will continue and it will be a success.”