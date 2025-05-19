Angel Cabrera birdies last, wins Regions Tradition by one for first PGA Tour Champions major

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Angel Cabrera rolled in a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole Monday morning to complete an 8-under 64, and it proved to be a winner in the rain-delayed Regions Tradition that gave the Argentine his first senior major.

Cabrera had to wait to see if 54-hole leader Jerry Kelly could force a playoff. Kelly fell two behind with a bogey on the 17th, and could only manage a birdie at the last for a 68.

Storms interrupted the final round, and when the leaders finally began it was too late for them to finish. Kelly had completed 14 holes and Cabrera was though 15 holes when they returned to Greystone on Monday morning.

Cabrera finished at 20-under 268 and won for the second time on the PGA Tour Champions in the last two months. He won in Florida, his first title since being released after two years in an Argentine prison for gender violence.

Cabrera is a two-time major champion — the U.S. Open at Oakmont in 2007 and the Masters in 2009. He joins Miguel Angel Jimenez as the only multiple winners on the PGA Tour Champions.

Y.E. Yang finished another shot back in third place.

Most head north to Congressional for the Senior PGA Championship that starts Thursday. The Regions Tradition is the only one of five senior majors that does not provide entry to a similar tournament on the PGA Tour.

Cabrera earned $390,000 for his second Champions title.