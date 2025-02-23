Angel Yin shoots 28 under par to win second career tour event at Honda LPGA Thailand

Angel Yin secured her second tour title Sunday with a winning score of 28-under 260 in the Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course.

The world No. 17 delivered a flawless final-round 65 to edge Japanese rookie Akie Iwai by one.

“I wasn’t that comfortable because Akie shot 10 under the first day and this course is very gettable. So I just had to keep my head down,” said Yin.

Her winning total was three strokes shy of the LPGA’s 72-hole scoring record, set by Sei Young Kim, who shot 31-under-par 257 to win the 2018 Thornberry Classic.

Despite starting the final round with a five-stroke advantage, Yin faced relentless pressure from sponsor invite Iwai, who charged up the leaderboard and momentarily shared the lead at 24-under after a birdie on the 12th hole. However, Yin, who last triumphed at the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai, responded with three consecutive birdies to regain control and never looked back.

The 26-year-old is the fourth American to capture the LPGA Thailand title, joining Lilia Vu (2023), Jessica Korda (2018), and Lexi Thompson (2016).

Despite finishing second, Iwai made history of her own, firing a tournament-low round of 61. She carded 10 birdies and a closing eagle against a lone bogey to settle at 261.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand was in third place with a final-round 66, finishing at 267. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit and fellow Thai Moriya Jutanugarn shared fourth place at 269.

The event is the first stop of the LPGA’s Asian swing before the tour moves to Singapore and China over the next two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.