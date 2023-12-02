Anonymous PGA Tour players petition for meeting to discuss tour policies

Discontent among at least a portion of PGA Tour players continues to build with the circulation of a membership petition that was sent to members on Thursday.

The petition, which references a group of members but doesn’t identify any specific player, is requesting a “special meeting” to discuss an assortment of issues, from the FedExCup point allocation at signature events to the Player Impact Program, which will be cut from $100 million this season to $50 million next year.

“Currently, a fifth-place finish in a no-cut, 78-player [signature-event] field is awarded 272 percent more points than a fifth-place finish in a traditional event with a cut,” the petition reads. “We are requesting a significant reduction before the first designated events (January’s Sentry is the year’s first signature event).”

“The commissioner is always available and willing to meet with a player or players at any time,” said Joel Schuchmann, a senior vice president of communications for the Tour.

Also late Friday, the player directors on the Tour’s policy board – Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth (along with Adam Scott, who will replace Hoffman in 2024) – sent a two-page memo to the membership to address “speculation in our game.” The memo outlined progress in the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the long-awaited “governance” review.

It’s unclear if the memo from the player directors was in response to the petition.