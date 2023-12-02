 Skip navigation
Anonymous PGA Tour players petition for meeting to discuss tour policies

  
Published December 2, 2023 12:54 PM
Woods, Tour player directors send memo
December 2, 2023 12:04 PM
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to detail the PGA Tour player directors' memo on the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as well as Tiger Woods' role in the recent developments.

Discontent among at least a portion of PGA Tour players continues to build with the circulation of a membership petition that was sent to members on Thursday.

The petition, which references a group of members but doesn’t identify any specific player, is requesting a “special meeting” to discuss an assortment of issues, from the FedExCup point allocation at signature events to the Player Impact Program, which will be cut from $100 million this season to $50 million next year.

“Currently, a fifth-place finish in a no-cut, 78-player [signature-event] field is awarded 272 percent more points than a fifth-place finish in a traditional event with a cut,” the petition reads. “We are requesting a significant reduction before the first designated events (January’s Sentry is the year’s first signature event).”

“The commissioner is always available and willing to meet with a player or players at any time,” said Joel Schuchmann, a senior vice president of communications for the Tour.

Also late Friday, the player directors on the Tour’s policy board – Tiger Woods, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Patrick Cantlay, Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth (along with Adam Scott, who will replace Hoffman in 2024) – sent a two-page memo to the membership to address “speculation in our game.” The memo outlined progress in the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the long-awaited “governance” review.

It’s unclear if the memo from the player directors was in response to the petition.