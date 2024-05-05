Aon Swing 5, Next 10 set for Wells Fargo Championship

It was a great day for Taylor Pendrith, who picked up his first career PGA Tour victory Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

It was still a good day for Ben Kohles and Alex Noren, who finished second and third, respectively, at TPC Craig Ranch.

Pendrith’s win earns him spots in the final three signature events of the season, next week’s Wells Fargo Championship and next month’s Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship. Kohles and Noren, meanwhile, also punched their tickets to Wells Fargo via the Aon Swing 5.

Pendrith (1), Kohles (2), Noren (4), Billy Horschel (3) and Kevin Tway (5) were the five players who earned the most combined points from the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic and Nelson. Tournament winners, if applicable, qualify via the Swing 5 or Next 10 categories, as those are prioritized above the tournament winners category.

Chad Ramey just missed, finishing sixth in the Swing 5.

As for the Aon Next 10, which exempts the current top 10 players in FedExCup points who did not finish inside the top 50 last season, that remained relatively unchanged from the last signature event, the RBC Heritage. Only Shane Lowry, who won Zurich with Rory McIlroy, moved into the top 10:

1. Ludvig Åberg

2. Matthieu Pavon

3. Shane Lowry

4. Stephan Jaeger

5. Will Zalatoris

6. Akshay Bhatia

7. Jake Knapp

8. Justin Thomas

9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10. Austin Eckroat