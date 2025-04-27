 Skip navigation
Ariya Jutanugarn stubs chip on 72nd hole to lose outright lead at Chevron Championship

  
April 27, 2025

Needing to par the final hole to preserve a one-shot lead at the Chevron Championship, Ariya Jutanugarn stubbed her chip shot from behind the green.

She made bogey to fall into a three-way share of the clubhouse lead — with two groups on the course — in the LPGA’s first major of the season.

With a one-stroke advantage on the par-5 18th, Jutanugarn narrowly missed a tree off the tee, hooking her 3-wood into the fairway. She then played her second shot over the green and off the grandstand.

When it was her turn to hit her third shot, Jutanugarn quickly played and the ball didn’t appear to move. The action was so sudden that it caught NBC announcers by surprise as they weren’t sure if Jutanugarn had made an intentional swing.

An overhead shot showed that Jutanugarn was making an attempt to chip but stubbed her wedge into the ground, her ball slightly moving.

Jutanugarn then chipped well past the hole and missed the comebacker for par. The bogey dropped her to 7 under (she shot 71), tied for the clubhouse lead with Hyo Joo Kim (70) and Ruoning Yin (71).