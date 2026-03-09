Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 prize money: Full payout, breakdown from the $20 million purse

Akshay Bhatia earned the biggest victory of his PGA Tour career, scoring a $4 million payday Sunday by beating Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bhatia charged into a tie with Berger by making four consecutive birdies and an eagle on the back nine in the final day of regulation. The 24-year-old shot a 3-under 69 in the final round and defeated Berger with a par on the first playoff hole.

With this third career title on the PGA Tour, Bhatia moved into the top 20 in the world with the win in the $20 million Signature Event, which ended in a playoff at Bay Hill for the first time since 1999.

