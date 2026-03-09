 Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2026 prize money: Full payout, breakdown from the $20 million purse

  
Published March 8, 2026 08:26 PM

Akshay Bhatia earned the biggest victory of his PGA Tour career, scoring a $4 million payday Sunday by beating Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bhatia charged into a tie with Berger by making four consecutive birdies and an eagle on the back nine in the final day of regulation. The 24-year-old shot a 3-under 69 in the final round and defeated Berger with a par on the first playoff hole.

With this third career title on the PGA Tour, Bhatia moved into the top 20 in the world with the win in the $20 million Signature Event, which ended in a playoff at Bay Hill for the first time since 1999.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2026 - Final Round
Akshay Bhatia has a charge that would make Arnie proud. He rallies from 5 down to win Bay Hill
Akshay Bhatia has lived up to Arnold Palmer’s famous quote that “you must play boldly to win.” He was every bit of that at Bay Hill.

Here’s the purse breakdown after 72 holes at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida:

FINISHPLAYERSCOREEARNINGS
1Akshay Bhatia-15$4,000,000
2Daniel Berger-15$2,200,000
T3Ludvig Åberg-12$1,200,000
T3Cameron Young-12$1,200,000
5Collin Morikawa-11$840,000
T6Sahith Theegala-10$702,000
T6Russell Henley-10$702,000
T6Min Woo Lee-10$702,000
T9Harry Hall-8$578,000
T9Rickie Fowler-8$578,000
T11Adam Scott-6$493,000
T11Jordan Spieth-6$493,000
T13Sepp Straka-5$373,200
T13Billy Horschel-5$373,200
T13Maverick McNealy-5$373,200
T13Si Woo Kim-5$373,200
T13Viktor Hovland-5$373,200
T18Chris Gotterup-3$261,000
T18Max Greyserman-3$261,000
T18Kurt Kitayama-3$261,000
T18Jacob Bridgeman-3$261,000
T18Jhonattan Vegas-3$261,000
T18Bud Cauley-3$261,000
T24Lucas Glover-2$157,000
T24Robert MacIntyre-2$157,000
T24Nicolai Højgaard-2$157,000
T24Ryan Fox-2$157,000
T24Patrick Rodgers-2$157,000
T24Alex Noren-2$157,000
T24Harris English-2$157,000
T24Scottie Scheffler-2$157,000
T24Xander Schauffele-2$157,000
T33Keith Mitchell-1$109,000
T33Michael Kim-1$109,000
T33Corey Conners-1$109,000
T33Ryo Hisatsune-1$109,000
T33Michael Thorbjornsen-1$109,000
T38Nick TaylorE$90,000
T38Taylor PendrithE$90,000
T38Andrew NovakE$90,000
T41Hideki Matsuyama+1$78,000
T41Matt McCarty+1$78,000
T41Matt Fitzpatrick+1$78,000
T44Nico Echavarria+2$66,000
T44Taylor Moore+2$66,000
T44Andrew Putnam+2$66,000
T47Chris Kirk+5$58,000
T47Daniel Bennett (a)+5$0
49Tommy Fleetwood+6$56,000
50Brian Harman+10$54,000