MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round One
Ten players fighting to keep Tour cards this fall
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Winners, losers from playoff race at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round

Top Clips

nbc_pft_jags_230911.jpg
Richardson shines in debut despite loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_bucsvikings_230911.jpg
Mayfield outduels Cousins in Bucs win over Vikings
nbc_pft_superlatives_230911.jpg
Week 1 superlatives: Titans, Ravens underwhelm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ASU’s Preston Summerhays wins college event to earn Fortinet invite

  
Published September 11, 2023 08:44 AM

Arizona State junior Preston Summerhays is having himself quite the month.

Summerhays went 2-1-1 two weekends ago at the Walker Cup to help the U.S. to victory at St. Andrews, and on Sunday he punched his ticket to the Fortinet Championship.

A spot in this week’s PGA Tour field at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, was up for grabs for the individual winner of the Sahalee Players Championship, the first college event of the fall for the participating teams. Summerhays used a 5-under 67 in Saturday afternoon’s second round to shoot 5 under for 54 holes. He then ousted Illinois freshman Max Herendeen in a playoff to earn the Tour invite.

Illinois, though, got the upper hand in the team portion, carding 1 under at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, to edge the third-ranked Sun Devils by eight shots. Host Washington finished third, followed by Arizona, Duke, and co-sixth-place teams Texas and Texas Tech.

Summerhays played in two Tour events earlier this season, the U.S. Open and 3M Open, missing the cut in both. He has five career Tour starts, including the 2020 U.S. Open.