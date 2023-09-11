ASU’s Preston Summerhays wins college event to earn Fortinet invite

Arizona State junior Preston Summerhays is having himself quite the month.

Summerhays went 2-1-1 two weekends ago at the Walker Cup to help the U.S. to victory at St. Andrews, and on Sunday he punched his ticket to the Fortinet Championship.

A spot in this week’s PGA Tour field at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, was up for grabs for the individual winner of the Sahalee Players Championship, the first college event of the fall for the participating teams. Summerhays used a 5-under 67 in Saturday afternoon’s second round to shoot 5 under for 54 holes. He then ousted Illinois freshman Max Herendeen in a playoff to earn the Tour invite.

Illinois, though, got the upper hand in the team portion, carding 1 under at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, to edge the third-ranked Sun Devils by eight shots. Host Washington finished third, followed by Arizona, Duke, and co-sixth-place teams Texas and Texas Tech.

Summerhays played in two Tour events earlier this season, the U.S. Open and 3M Open, missing the cut in both. He has five career Tour starts, including the 2020 U.S. Open.